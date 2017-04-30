New Zealand RS Feva Nationals at Royal Akarana Yacht Club

by Suellen Davies today at 6:18 am

Royal Akarana Yacht Club sailors Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson have secured back-to-back RS Feva National Championship.

Liefting and Dickson, who placed 4th at the most recent RS Feva Worlds in Spain, were thrilled to have won again.

"It feels pretty to good to have won for a second year in a row," said Liefting when presented the perpetual trophy at prize giving.

Hamish McLaren and Henry McLachlan, also from RAYC finished second overall with current Optimist National Champion Seb Menzies sailing with Robbie Wooldrige finishing third. This was Menzies’ first experience in the RS Feva Class and he was happy with his result.

"It was so much fun!" said Menzies post racing.

The fleet of 22 boats and 44 sailors were dealt with rather horrendous conditions for the two day regatta. With strong westerlies and torrential rain, the RAYC Race Management team opted to race the fleet in the more protected area of Mechanics Bay as appose to the exposed area of Northern Leading. But the protected area came with it's own challenges with the fleet forced to deal with more tidal influences racing closer to shore.

On day one of the regatta four races were completed, but it wasn't a enough to secure a National Championship. Fives races were required for the regatta to count. The RAYC Race Management team were adamant they would get a series in and get racing away on time on the final day.

"We will definitely get the races in," said RAYC Commodore Sally Garrett who was keeping a watchful eye on everything from the start boat. "We are very fortunate to have a very strong mark laying and safety boat team out there who are ensuring everyone is ok and that we have fair races," continued Garrett.

With breaks in the weather all of the planned races were completed.

The 2017 Nationals is the third major event for the RS Feva Class in New Zealand and was supported by The Water Shed Takapuna who provided the sailors with some fantastic prizes.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 6588 Eli Liefting Rose Dickson 1 1 1 [2] 1 1 2 1 8 2 6192 Hamish McLaren Henry McLachlan 2 3 2 3 2 [4] 1 2 15 3 5792 Seb Menzies Robbie Wooldridge 4 2 3 1 6.5 2 4 [23S] 22.5 4 4678 Harry Butler Harry Firman 3 4 4 8 3 3 3 [23S] 28 5 6189 Cameron Todd Danny Su 6 [10] 6 4 6.5 5 7 3 37.5 6 4676 Maddie Couwenberg Mia Horton 8 13 [20] 15 4 7 6 4 57 7 5950 Chole Boyce Holly Liefting 12 8 7 [13] 12 9 5 5 58 8 4606 Callum Richards Liam Richards 5 5 5 5 11 6 [23F] 23S 60 9 5427 Kiera Sinton Leah Sinton 7 9 14 [18] 5 13 8 8 64 10 4067 Tom Buchanan Ben Fraser 10 7 [15] 10 9 10 9 9 64 11 4072 Elizabeth Hayman Innes Horton [23S] 15 16 9 8 8 11 7 74 12 6584 D'Arcy Londeen Patrick Londeen 14 [19] 9 14 15 11 10 6 79 13 4945 Andre Bennett Kate Martin 17 11 17 12 13 12 12 [23F] 94 14 4677 Michelle Keenan Pheobe Meachen 9 6 10 6 [23C] 23C 23C 23C 100 15 5951 Jack Carter Jacob Lean 11 12 8 16 10 [23S] 23F 23S 103 16 5428 Henry Barton Reuben Clinton 16 14 12 11 [23C] 15 23F 23S 114 17 1982 Felix Schrider Marcus Inkster 13 16 18 19 14 14 [23C] 23S 117 18 5439 Joe Brownlie Rohan Sherlock 15 17 11 7 [23C] 23C 23C 23S 119 19 2984 Janet Yue Scott Bryant [23F] 18 22 17 23C 23F 13 10 126 20 5437 William Blick Sean Brownlow [23F] 20 13 23R 16 16 23F 23S 134 21 5438 Sam Fraser William Hall [23F] 22 19 20 17 23F 23C 23S 147 22 5432 Grace Brownlie Molly McLennan [23F] 21 21 23S 18 23C 23C 23S 152

First All Girl Crew & Most Improved

Maddie Couwenberg & Mia Horton (RAYC)