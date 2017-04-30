New Zealand RS Feva Nationals at Royal Akarana Yacht Club
by Suellen Davies today at 6:18 am
29-30 April 2017
Royal Akarana Yacht Club sailors Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson have secured back-to-back RS Feva National Championship.
Liefting and Dickson, who placed 4th at the most recent RS Feva Worlds in Spain, were thrilled to have won again.
"It feels pretty to good to have won for a second year in a row," said Liefting when presented the perpetual trophy at prize giving.
Hamish McLaren and Henry McLachlan, also from RAYC finished second overall with current Optimist National Champion Seb Menzies sailing with Robbie Wooldrige finishing third. This was Menzies’ first experience in the RS Feva Class and he was happy with his result.
"It was so much fun!" said Menzies post racing.
The fleet of 22 boats and 44 sailors were dealt with rather horrendous conditions for the two day regatta. With strong westerlies and torrential rain, the RAYC Race Management team opted to race the fleet in the more protected area of Mechanics Bay as appose to the exposed area of Northern Leading. But the protected area came with it's own challenges with the fleet forced to deal with more tidal influences racing closer to shore.
On day one of the regatta four races were completed, but it wasn't a enough to secure a National Championship. Fives races were required for the regatta to count. The RAYC Race Management team were adamant they would get a series in and get racing away on time on the final day.
"We will definitely get the races in," said RAYC Commodore Sally Garrett who was keeping a watchful eye on everything from the start boat. "We are very fortunate to have a very strong mark laying and safety boat team out there who are ensuring everyone is ok and that we have fair races," continued Garrett.
With breaks in the weather all of the planned races were completed.
The 2017 Nationals is the third major event for the RS Feva Class in New Zealand and was supported by The Water Shed Takapuna who provided the sailors with some fantastic prizes.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|6588
|Eli Liefting
|Rose Dickson
|1
|1
|1
|[2]
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
|2
|6192
|Hamish McLaren
|Henry McLachlan
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|[4]
|1
|2
|15
|3
|5792
|Seb Menzies
|Robbie Wooldridge
|4
|2
|3
|1
|6.5
|2
|4
|[23S]
|22.5
|4
|4678
|Harry Butler
|Harry Firman
|3
|4
|4
|8
|3
|3
|3
|[23S]
|28
|5
|6189
|Cameron Todd
|Danny Su
|6
|[10]
|6
|4
|6.5
|5
|7
|3
|37.5
|6
|4676
|Maddie Couwenberg
|Mia Horton
|8
|13
|[20]
|15
|4
|7
|6
|4
|57
|7
|5950
|Chole Boyce
|Holly Liefting
|12
|8
|7
|[13]
|12
|9
|5
|5
|58
|8
|4606
|Callum Richards
|Liam Richards
|5
|5
|5
|5
|11
|6
|[23F]
|23S
|60
|9
|5427
|Kiera Sinton
|Leah Sinton
|7
|9
|14
|[18]
|5
|13
|8
|8
|64
|10
|4067
|Tom Buchanan
|Ben Fraser
|10
|7
|[15]
|10
|9
|10
|9
|9
|64
|11
|4072
|Elizabeth Hayman
|Innes Horton
|[23S]
|15
|16
|9
|8
|8
|11
|7
|74
|12
|6584
|D'Arcy Londeen
|Patrick Londeen
|14
|[19]
|9
|14
|15
|11
|10
|6
|79
|13
|4945
|Andre Bennett
|Kate Martin
|17
|11
|17
|12
|13
|12
|12
|[23F]
|94
|14
|4677
|Michelle Keenan
|Pheobe Meachen
|9
|6
|10
|6
|[23C]
|23C
|23C
|23C
|100
|15
|5951
|Jack Carter
|Jacob Lean
|11
|12
|8
|16
|10
|[23S]
|23F
|23S
|103
|16
|5428
|Henry Barton
|Reuben Clinton
|16
|14
|12
|11
|[23C]
|15
|23F
|23S
|114
|17
|1982
|Felix Schrider
|Marcus Inkster
|13
|16
|18
|19
|14
|14
|[23C]
|23S
|117
|18
|5439
|Joe Brownlie
|Rohan Sherlock
|15
|17
|11
|7
|[23C]
|23C
|23C
|23S
|119
|19
|2984
|Janet Yue
|Scott Bryant
|[23F]
|18
|22
|17
|23C
|23F
|13
|10
|126
|20
|5437
|William Blick
|Sean Brownlow
|[23F]
|20
|13
|23R
|16
|16
|23F
|23S
|134
|21
|5438
|Sam Fraser
|William Hall
|[23F]
|22
|19
|20
|17
|23F
|23C
|23S
|147
|22
|5432
|Grace Brownlie
|Molly McLennan
|[23F]
|21
|21
|23S
|18
|23C
|23C
|23S
|152
First All Girl Crew & Most Improved
Maddie Couwenberg & Mia Horton (RAYC)
