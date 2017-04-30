Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

New Zealand RS Feva Nationals at Royal Akarana Yacht Club

by Suellen Davies today at 6:18 am 29-30 April 2017

Royal Akarana Yacht Club sailors Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson have secured back-to-back RS Feva National Championship.

Liefting and Dickson, who placed 4th at the most recent RS Feva Worlds in Spain, were thrilled to have won again.

"It feels pretty to good to have won for a second year in a row," said Liefting when presented the perpetual trophy at prize giving.

Hamish McLaren and Henry McLachlan, also from RAYC finished second overall with current Optimist National Champion Seb Menzies sailing with Robbie Wooldrige finishing third. This was Menzies’ first experience in the RS Feva Class and he was happy with his result.

"It was so much fun!" said Menzies post racing.

The fleet of 22 boats and 44 sailors were dealt with rather horrendous conditions for the two day regatta. With strong westerlies and torrential rain, the RAYC Race Management team opted to race the fleet in the more protected area of Mechanics Bay as appose to the exposed area of Northern Leading. But the protected area came with it's own challenges with the fleet forced to deal with more tidal influences racing closer to shore.

The fleet during the New Zealand RS Feva Nationals - photo © Suellen Davies
The fleet during the New Zealand RS Feva Nationals - photo © Suellen Davies

On day one of the regatta four races were completed, but it wasn't a enough to secure a National Championship. Fives races were required for the regatta to count. The RAYC Race Management team were adamant they would get a series in and get racing away on time on the final day.

"We will definitely get the races in," said RAYC Commodore Sally Garrett who was keeping a watchful eye on everything from the start boat. "We are very fortunate to have a very strong mark laying and safety boat team out there who are ensuring everyone is ok and that we have fair races," continued Garrett.

Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson during the New Zealand RS Feva Nationals - photo © Suellen Davies
Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson during the New Zealand RS Feva Nationals - photo © Suellen Davies

With breaks in the weather all of the planned races were completed.

The 2017 Nationals is the third major event for the RS Feva Class in New Zealand and was supported by The Water Shed Takapuna who provided the sailors with some fantastic prizes.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
16588Eli LieftingRose Dickson111[2]11218
26192Hamish McLarenHenry McLachlan23232[4]1215
35792Seb MenziesRobbie Wooldridge42316.524[23S]22.5
44678Harry ButlerHarry Firman3448333[23S]28
56189Cameron ToddDanny Su6[10]646.557337.5
64676Maddie CouwenbergMia Horton813[20]15476457
75950Chole BoyceHolly Liefting1287[13]1295558
84606Callum RichardsLiam Richards5555116[23F]23S60
95427Kiera SintonLeah Sinton7914[18]5138864
104067Tom BuchananBen Fraser107[15]109109964
114072Elizabeth HaymanInnes Horton[23S]151698811774
126584D'Arcy LondeenPatrick Londeen14[19]914151110679
134945Andre BennettKate Martin17111712131212[23F]94
144677Michelle KeenanPheobe Meachen96106[23C]23C23C23C100
155951Jack CarterJacob Lean111281610[23S]23F23S103
165428Henry BartonReuben Clinton16141211[23C]1523F23S114
171982Felix SchriderMarcus Inkster131618191414[23C]23S117
185439Joe BrownlieRohan Sherlock1517117[23C]23C23C23S119
192984Janet YueScott Bryant[23F]18221723C23F1310126
205437William BlickSean Brownlow[23F]201323R161623F23S134
215438Sam FraserWilliam Hall[23F]2219201723F23C23S147
225432Grace BrownlieMolly McLennan[23F]212123S1823C23C23S152

First All Girl Crew & Most Improved
Maddie Couwenberg & Mia Horton (RAYC)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Fevas at Portchester
Grey, wet and very windy! Sunday 30th dawned grey and very windy. Thanks to the forecasts of increasing winds (gusting up to 30 knots) and rain later, only 10 boats ventured to Portchester to take their chances. Posted on 2 May Burnham Squiddies on tour
At the Dutch Youth Regatta Over the weekend of 29th/30th April, two of our Squiddies ventured over to Medemblik, Holland to get a taste of what will be on offer when we all return again in July for the RS Feva Worlds. Posted on 2 May RS Feva GP at Yorkshire Dales
Classic conditions on Sunday Saturday's conditions were not quite up to the Yorkshire Dales SC reputation with light fickle conditions but with an improving forecast throughout the day. Conditions for Sunday, however, looked like it would be touch and go for any sailing. Posted on 30 Apr Ullswater YC Easter Regatta
Bumper turnout of 93 boats More than 90 boats, 30+mph winds, flat calm, sun, rain and three days of close racing - that was Easter Regatta at Ullswater Yacht Club. Posted on 18 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr UK RS Feva Class Coaching Opportunity
Class looking to appoint a Head Coach The UK RS Feva Class Association is looking to appoint a Class Head Coach. This is a key role within the class in helping form and deliver the coaching to help develop the best young racing sailors in the world. Posted on 5 Apr New Lennon Racewear PFD
And Feva Spring Champs, Spring Packages The sun is coming out – Make the best choice this Spring. Have you seen the Lennon Racewear Spring Packages offer? Posted on 30 Mar BF&M's 'No Limits' sailing program
In association with America's Cup Endeavour Program BF&M, in association with the America's Cup Endeavour Program and BASE (Bermuda Autism Support and Education), is launching the 'No Limits' sailing program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posted on 27 Mar Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship
61 teams race at Hayling Island Sailing Club The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 27 Mar RS Fevas at Chew Valley Lake
South West Open Training weekend On the weekend of 11th & 12th March 2017, Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club hosted some RS Feva SW Open Training. Here is a joint weekend report from Amy Boyle (SMSC) & Ted Lane (CVLSC). Posted on 20 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Feva Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy