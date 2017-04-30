International Canoe Open at Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club

by Gareth Caldwell today at 6:04 am

It's always good to have someone to be volunteered to stand in waist deep water in order to help launch, and then five hours later to help recover, helms that are not familiar with the venue. An extremely competent junior member was the helpful volunteer. And he became known as 'The Catcher in the Rythe'.

12 ICs descended on Mengeham Rythe on the Saturday morning for the first Open Meeting of the season, and the first for the fleet at this venue. It was an unplanned showcase demonstrating the development of the IC over the past 70 years. Ages of canoe from over 65 years to under 65 days – K102 (beautiful historic wooden cold moulded with swept back rudder) to GBR 338 (all singing carbon weapon fresh from the C12 stable).

Three back-to-back races were held in Chichester Harbour on a high tide which made full use of this excellent venue. A solid F3 which built through the day and blue skies ensured 'champagne' sailing conditions (or 'orange juice and soda' conditions for the IC athletes!); the tipple of choice only becoming apparent later in the evening as the fleet enjoyed carb loading care of The Ship at Langstone.

Sunday dawned with winds gusting over 30mph, so racing was cancelled for the day.

The fleet would like to thank MRSC for running a flawless Open Meeting with excellent hospitality.

Overall Results: (top three)

IC

1. R Wood, 1 (4) 1 2. G Caldwell, 2 1 (13) DNF 3. P Robin, (4) 3 2

AC

1. P Allen, 1 1 (1) 2. A Gordon, 2 2 (2)