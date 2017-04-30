Alcatel J/70 Cup Event 1 at Yacht Club Sanremo

Alcatel J/70 Cup Event at Sanremo © J70 Italian Class / Studio Taccola Alcatel J/70 Cup Event at Sanremo © J70 Italian Class / Studio Taccola

by J/70 Italian Class today at 11:44 am

The first event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP, hosted in the past three days by Yacht Club Sanremo, came to an end yesterday with just two races sailed. Extremely variable weather conditions, together with unsteady wind and a very competitive fleet on the starting line forced the Race Committee to continuous waits or general recalls, so much that, on the last day of the event, no races were sailed because of the continuous delays and the expiration of time-limit.

Sixty-two boats from fourteen Countries have been sailing in Sanremo, also thanks to the Open formula on which the Italian circuit is based: it is credible that more and more boats will join the Italian fleet in the next events: the Eurocup of Malcesine, the Alpen Cup of Riva del Garda and the last event before the Worlds, Scarlino.

There were many newcomers, racing with the J/70 fleet in Sanremo, but also many teams that had already left a sign in the Class: among these, Petite Terrible of the young European Champion Claudia Rossi, Calvi Network by Carlo Alberini, several times winner of the Key West Race Week and once European Champion, Franco Solerio aboard of L'Elagain, winner of the Italian circuit in the past two years.

It is probably also thanks to the Open formula that allows foreign crews to join the events organized by J/70 Italian Class that, on the final podium of Sanremo, there was just one Italian fleet. The victory of the first event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP in fact went, for the second year in a row, to the crew of Calvi Network, with Carlo Alberini at the helm. ArtTube of the Russian sailor Lera Kovalenko followed Calvi Network on podium, and Arrivederci, one of the two Brazilian teams that were racing in Sanremo, got the third placement.

In the Corinthian division, first place went to White Hawk by Gianfranco Noè, followed by Magie Das Sailing Team and by the Swedish crew of Dynamant Racing.

"Despite the low number of races sailed, it was a good event on water and on-shore - declared the President of J/70 Italian Class, Vittorio Di Mauro: - even when weather conditions didn't allow sailing, we tried to entertain our crews in the best way possible. At all times they could enjoy food and drinks offered by KitchenAid and Aperol Spritz, or try the brand new cars by Alfa Romeo in thrilling test drives. We for sure hope that, in the next leg, we will manage to deliver a great event both on water and on shore".

Next event of ALCATEL J/70 CUP is scheduled for April 26th to 28th in Malcesine, on the Garda Lake. Registrations are still open.

Overall Results: (top five, 2 races)

1. Calvi Network, 5pts

2. ArtTube, 7pts

3. Arrivederci, 10pts

4. Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries, 14pts

5. White Hawk, 18pts