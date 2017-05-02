The oldest trophy in international sport
by 35th America's Cup today at 6:46 pm
2 May 2017
Jimmy Spithill lifts the America's Cup in San Francisco © Guilain Grenier / ORACLE TEAM USA
The key players of the 35th America's Cup talk about why this trophy is so coveted, so prestigious, and so difficult to win. Since 1851 the America's Cup trophy has represented the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and it is no different today.
www.americascup.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!