ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai at Société Nautique de la Trinité sur mer in May

ArMen Race 2016 © Frédéric Henry ArMen Race 2016 © Frédéric Henry

by Joe Lacey today at 8:42 pm

May will see two major events organised by the SNT: the 350-mile offshore classic the ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai.

Mini en Mai

The entry list for this year's event has already broken our all-time record! 81 brave skippers will take on the 500-mile solo challenge. 55 boats will race in the series division – which provides incredibly close racing in near-identical, relatively low-cost boats. The remaining 26 boats are racing in the prototype division where every idea from wing sails to hydrofoils to scow shaped hulls to the (now class standard) telescopic canting keel will be put to the test!

Visit www.snt-voile.org/regates/mini-en-mai for more information.

ArMen Race

Thomas Coville shattered the solo round-the-world record in December 2016 aboard Sodebo – but will face stiff competition as he lines up against Francois Gabart (Macif) and Yves Le Blevec (Actual) in the Ultime division of the ArMen Race.

A significant number of cruiser-racer catamarans in the Multi-2000 division will follow the giants around the course. Growing this class is a priority for the SNT – and there are still race places available for interested skippers.

IMOCA 60's will dominate the battle for mono-hull line honours, but the bulk of mono-hull entries will race under IRC. Over 100 IRC entries are expected – with around half of these entered in the 2-handed division. Many crews will see this race as the highlight of their racing schedule this year – whilst others will use the event as training and qualification for the Transquadra or the Rolex Fastnet Race.

In recent years French boats have dominated the Rolex Fastnet Race, and also won the RORC Commodores Cup in 2016. Any English or Irish skippers who wish to test themselves against the best ahead of this year's Rolex Fastnet Race are welcome to join!

Visit www.armenrace.fr for more information.