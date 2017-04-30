Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

RS Feva Open at Portchester Sailing Club

by Doug Latta today at 6:07 pm 30 April 2017

Sunday 30th dawned grey and very windy. Thanks to the forecasts of increasing winds (gusting up to 30 knots) and rain later, only 10 boats ventured to Portchester to take their chances.

With a 12.30 first start time advertised, the race officer Doug Latta was dubious about letting the fleet go on the water, especially with winds increasing in the harbour. However after carefully analysing the latest situation it was apparent the wind would decrease somewhat around 13.30. Accordingly a postponement was signalled, and the assembled sailors and parents were able to enjoy hot food and some drinks at the club.

Race 1 - The first race got underway at 13.45 accompanied by the forecast rain, with all 10 boats finding their places right on the line but with an impressive 'all clear' the race got underway. While the line had been relatively square prior to the start, a shift to the right came through about a minute before the start and the top group spotted this and reacted accordingly. The right side of the course paid off, especially to start, and Hayling Island sailors Freddie Wood and Phoebe Peters took full advantage to take a small lead from fellow HISC sailors Ralph Neville and Rachel Pyke with Angus Bilpatrick and Freddie Ellis rounding in 3rd. Salcombe YC sailors George Alexander and Ru McColl gave chase followed by local pair Nic Ross and Blake Latta. By the leeward marks this group had broken away from the fleet, but gear failure in the shape of a shredded spinnaker halyard forced an early retirement from Neville & Pyke, allowing the followers to move up a place.

By the end of the second lap, Wood and Peters were still leading and the Salcombe pair had moved up to 2nd, and HISC sailors Annie Hammett and Emma Wells had regained from their 7th in lap one to 3rd. Thanks to shifty conditions further up the course, and some hefty gusts favouring some sailors over others downwind, Alexander and McColl were able to overtake Wood and Peters while Hammett and Wells held their 3rd place.

Race 2 - With a quick turnaround, and winds dropping to a F3-4 the fleet re-assembled this time to a somewhat port biased line. Woods and Peters split second timing bang on the pin travelling at full speed set the pace and maintained a healthy lead from that point on. Neville and Pyke had returned to the race area, and despite a less impressive start leaving them in 5th after the first round, they subsequently picked up significant places despite not flying a spinnaker and resorting to going dead downwind with goose-winged jib – the resultant straight line 'shortest distance' paid off and while others were going fast, they were able to nab 2nd place by the finish after playing the shifts well up the long beats. With the fleet all within a few seconds of each other after the second round, the race officer and his team were getting their video equipment ready for a photo finish! Ross and Latta, starting last after being caught out upwind of the committee boat pulled up throughout the race and finished in 3rd.

RS Fevas at Portchester - photo © Ross Underwood
RS Fevas at Portchester - photo © Ross Underwood

Race 3 - Again a speedy turnaround, and excellent control by all competitors on the line, another clean start got the third race underway. The wind had picked up again, and the fleet displayed it's talent with all sailors still smiling, no capsizes and serious focus on winning by all. The assembled Portchester SC on the water support team watched with interest and a touch of jealousy knowing that the home fleets of Solos, Lasers and RS400's may not have fared so well.

Other than the by now unassailable Wood and Peters lead, places were changing elsewhere in the fleet with some crews gaining up to two places throughout the race, with some dropping as many as four places as sailors took advantage of or fell foul of the by now regular shifts and strong gusts. Wood and Peters took the bullet assuring them of an overall win, Bilpatrick and Ellis took second and Neville and Pyke third.

Totting up the final scores, there was a tie in points between 2nd and 3rd, and another between 4th & 5th, giving a clue as to the closeness of the racing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st6037Freddie WoodPhoebe PetersHISC‑2112
2nd5000Ralph NevilPachel PykeFPSC / HISC(DNF)235
3rd4165George AlexanderRu McCollSalcombe YC14‑55
4th6318Angus BilpatrickFreddie EllisHISC‑5527
5th6569Nic RossBlake LattaPortchester SC‑4347
6th4079Annie HammettEmma MellsHISC3‑769
7th335Ted LaneAlfie SheahanChew Valley SC66‑712
8th2837Emma HutchingsEliza SouthPagham SC7‑8815
9th4407Oliver JenkinsJosh HobbsHISC8‑9917
10th73Izzy MulhollandClara JonesBurghfield SC9‑101019

RS Fevas at Portchester - photo © Ross Underwood
RS Fevas at Portchester - photo © Ross Underwood
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Burnham Squiddies on tour
At the Dutch Youth Regatta Over the weekend of 29th/30th April, two of our Squiddies ventured over to Medemblik, Holland to get a taste of what will be on offer when we all return again in July for the RS Feva Worlds. Posted today at 4:05 pm RS Feva GP at Yorkshire Dales
Classic conditions on Sunday Saturday's conditions were not quite up to the Yorkshire Dales SC reputation with light fickle conditions but with an improving forecast throughout the day. Conditions for Sunday, however, looked like it would be touch and go for any sailing. Posted on 30 Apr Ullswater YC Easter Regatta
Bumper turnout of 93 boats More than 90 boats, 30+mph winds, flat calm, sun, rain and three days of close racing - that was Easter Regatta at Ullswater Yacht Club. Posted on 18 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr UK RS Feva Class Coaching Opportunity
Class looking to appoint a Head Coach The UK RS Feva Class Association is looking to appoint a Class Head Coach. This is a key role within the class in helping form and deliver the coaching to help develop the best young racing sailors in the world. Posted on 5 Apr New Lennon Racewear PFD
And Feva Spring Champs, Spring Packages The sun is coming out – Make the best choice this Spring. Have you seen the Lennon Racewear Spring Packages offer? Posted on 30 Mar BF&M's 'No Limits' sailing program
In association with America's Cup Endeavour Program BF&M, in association with the America's Cup Endeavour Program and BASE (Bermuda Autism Support and Education), is launching the 'No Limits' sailing program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posted on 27 Mar Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship
61 teams race at Hayling Island Sailing Club The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 27 Mar RS Fevas at Chew Valley Lake
South West Open Training weekend On the weekend of 11th & 12th March 2017, Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club hosted some RS Feva SW Open Training. Here is a joint weekend report from Amy Boyle (SMSC) & Ted Lane (CVLSC). Posted on 20 Mar RS Feva Spring Championship preview
Lennon Racewear sponsor event at Hayling Island The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winter training to the test. Posted on 17 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Feva Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy