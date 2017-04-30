Please select your home edition
Burnham Squiddies on tour at the Dutch Youth Regatta

by Jonathan Lewis today at 4:05 pm 29-30 April 2017
RS Feva Eurocup podium at the Dutch Youth Regatta © Jonathan Lewis

Over the weekend of 29th/30th April, two of our Squiddies ventured over to Medemblik, Holland to get a taste of what will be on offer when we all return again in July for the RS Feva Worlds.

Although a Dutch Youth Regatta, the event also doubled as the second leg of the RS Feva Eurocup, which attracted entries from a number of other 'RS Feva' countries.

After an early start to catch the Harwich Ferry on Friday morning, the team arrived excited and raring to go, however the forecast looked interesting.

Saturday morning dawned and, after adopting the third GBR entry, the three boats were, rigged, tuned and ready on the slipway, with coach all set in his RIB. The only thing missing was the wind! A three hour postponement followed, and after launching, a further wait to allow the wind to settle.

Eventually, after some impromptu tacking practice, racing got underway for 3 light and tricky races. The Czech boat, Jakub Dory, showed his lake sailing skill and experience to take the first 2 races. However, the Brits were not phased and chipped away and kept his overnight lead in reach, finishing the day 2nd and 3rd. With a 7pm finish, the sailors were fed and packed off to bed.

Sunday morning dawned. 4 races scheduled, 20-25 knots and the famous Ijsselmeer waves... bring it on!

Our sailors took it all in their stride, learning as they went, another day where their results and confidence improved throughout the day.

So where did we end up?

Adopted Squiddies, Pierce Harris / Alfie Coggar finished 9th overall. Had it not been for two UFD's they would have finished on the podium and otherwise sailed a great regatta.

Will Caiger / Caitlin Morley finished 4th overall. Downwind was their development area which they worked on throughout the final day and left the event pleased with their improvement.

Sophie Johnson / Niamh Davies split the Czech boat (1st) and the Swedish entry to finish a very respectable 2nd overall and first girls. They lost the title on count-back, the learning point was every place counts!

Apart from the quality sailing and excellent performances, sailors, parents and Coach, were equally impressed by the professional race management, friendly atmosphere and superb facilities provided at Medemblik.

If you are undecided whether to attend the RS Feva Worlds, my advice is... do it! It will be amazing.

