Oceanmax name Grapefruit Graphics sole UK Propspeed Distributor

by Emma Gilmore, Grapefruit Graphics today at 7:56 am 3 May 2017
Oceanmax Managing Director Clint Jones and Grapefruit Graphics Director, Andy Yeomans © Grapefruit Graphics

Oceanmax is the proud developer of Propspeed – the industry leading foul release coating system. Dedicated to discovering and developing high performance products that increase the efficiency of marine craft, Oceanmax have officially named Grapefruit Graphics as their sole distributor of Propspeed for the United Kingdom.

Clint Jones, Managing Director of Oceanmax, is enthusiastic for the future.

"Propspeed's largest measure of its market leading performance is the 1000's of smart boat owners who use it year after year. Clean running gear equals More Speed, Less Fuel.

Oceanmax, are very proud to be able to support Grapefruit Graphics, this leading edge UK Company, to service this market and grow the enormous potential we see in the UK. We will support Andy, Stuart and their team in-market and with their customers.

Later in the year we will introduce industry changing data to the market to support the knowledge that 1000's of recreational and commercial boat owners worldwide already know about the value and cost savings Propspeed brings to their marine journey."

Director, Andy Yeomans, confirmed the synergy between the two companies.

"Oceanmax' range of Propspeed products align perfectly with our new foul release film MacGlide, and now means we can provide a complete solution for protecting the hull and appendages under the waterline. This render's the need for boat owners to hoist their vessels on an annual basis, as shaft anodes can be replaced by divers while in the water; eliminating unnecessary costs and a time consuming process for many boat owners.

As a company, Oceanmax have an excellent brand presence within the marine marketplace with Propspeed, with an even stronger reputation. We are thrilled to be their sole UK distributor.

In addition to this, I am happy to announce that Stuart Gladwin has joined the team as our Marine Coatings Sales Manager. Stuart has a wealth of experience in the marine painting industry and is a real asset to have on our team moving forward."

Propspeed - photo © Oceanmax
Propspeed - photo © Oceanmax

The two companies are proud to offer these alternatives to conventional antifoul paints, where neither Propspeed or MacGlide contain harmful toxins or chemicals. With the possibility of restricted use of biocide substances by the British Coating Federation looming, these products provide a viable, valuable alternative that will abide by potential legal restrictions on antifouling in the future.

For more information, contact Stuart and the Grapefruit Graphics team and or 01489 570055.

www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk

