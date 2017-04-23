Please select your home edition
Allen A2050TII - 50mm dynamic tie-on block with stainless steel collar for strength and stability
Allen A2050TII - 50mm dynamic tie-on block with stainless steel collar for strength and stability
Portmore Spring Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club

by Kirsty Timmis today at 2:43 pm 2,9,16,23 April 2017
Portmore RLymYC Spring Series © Roger Wilson

In the previous days three races in the Royal Lymington YC Portmore Insurance Spring Series the IRC fleet had seem close competition between three top boats and was led by Bob and Jon Baker's J97 Jaywalker on 3 points followed by William Newton's J105 JellyBaby (4 points) and Ray Crouch's Adams 10 Boomerang (9 points). Three races had been cancelled because of lack of wind.

For this final day's racing in strong blustery ESE winds of 20 to 28 knots, race officer Simon van der Byl planned to run 3 short races in the area of the Pylewell and Solent Bank buoys. Eight IRC yachts started the first race of two short rounds; JellyBaby took an early lead chased by Jaywalker and Boomerang. On the second round Boomerang managed to collect the Jacksons Buoy under her keel and had to retire. Jaywalker broached and was being blown fast towards the marshes before recovering and finishing 2nd behind JellyBaby. Robert Salter's J92 Jackdaw from Marchwood was 3rd.

In the Lymington Adjusted Handicap fleet, 5 of the entered 9 boats ventured out to the start line. Pat Stables' Trapper 300, Google-Eye made the best start closely followed by Roger Harford's SB30, Red Kite which then shot off into the distance to gain line honours by a long margin, although only second on handicap. Robert Young's Dehler 28, OK Yah, in contention for the overall series win, made a mistake at the gybe mark on the second lap and eventually came in 3rd. Meanwhile Richard Truscott's Westerly Konsort, Unity was enjoying the strong winds and won the race on handicap. With conditions further deteriorating the second race of the day was abandoned leaving Google-Eye as a worthy series winner with OK Yah 2nd and Unity 3rd.

In the J80 fleet only 3 boats started a race that in the strong winds was spectacular for onlookers. Andy Ash-Vie's Wildcat2 was first followed by Chis and Hannah Neve's No Regrets and Ray Mitchell's Checkmate.

In the Folkboats most crews stayed ashore with Jeremy Austin's Tak the only entrant and winner.

With the wind now increasing to over 32 knots further racing was abandoned.

After racing the overall results for the Portmore Insurance Spring Series were announced. In IRC. JellyBaby and Jaywalker both had 4 points. William Newton in JellyBaby won on countback, followed by Jaywalker 2nd. Boomerang was 3rd.

In J80s the winner was Wildcat2 was first followed by No Regrets 2nd, Jitterbug (Clare Carden) was 3rd.

Tak (Jeremy Austin) won the Folkboats with Pilgrim (Claire Sowry) 2nd and Samphire (James Hoare) was 3rd.

William Newton on behalf of the racers, thanked Race Officer Simon van der Byl and all his race team and mark layers for an excellent and enjoyable series of races run in difficult conditions.. We would also like to extend out thanks to Portmore Insurance for their continued support of the series and we look forward to working with them again.

Full results can be found here.

