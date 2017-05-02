Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard

'Free As The Wind' at Wildwind

by Wildwind today at 1:16 pm 2 May 2017
Free As The Wind at Wildwind © Wildwind

Dear Friends,

Have you ever wished that you could combine your love of windsurfing with the best sailing holiday experience on the market? Well we have the answer with our ‘Free As The Wind’ package…

With ‘Free As The Wind’ you can tailor-make your own holiday, if the wind is blowing a bit too much for sailing you can choose to go out for a blast on a windsurfer or practice your freestyle moves when the wind is light. You can chop and change as much as you wish between sailing and windsurfing – any time, any day.

Windsurfing is organised in conjunction with Club Vassiliki windsurfing school, located right next door to Wildwind on the beach. Why not take a look at our ‘Free As The Wind’ price list here

For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk

Special Offers

Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for our exciting watersports sampler holiday Wildwind Adventures. Adventurous families especially are showing a keen interest in the holiday that allows you to try a new adventure every day: sailing, stand-up paddle-boarding, windsurfing, sea kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking and more – there’s so much you can get off your bucket list in just one holiday!

For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of June 18, July 2 or 9, and get £100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK.

By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more.

01920 444092
info@wildwind.co.uk
wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

It's the first time I've seen Andrew since he came back and he tells me it's far and away the best sailing beach holiday he's ever had... No small accolade - he's pretty much done them all.
- Graeme

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

01920 444092

info@wildwind.co.uk

Related Articles

Défi Wind & Défi Kite
1800 'sliders' set to challenge the 'Tramontane' It says that wind makes us crazy... it's undeniable because in Gruissan, from May 19 to 28 2017, 1800 'sliders' will challenge the 'Tramontane' to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Défi Wind and the fifth of Défi Kite. Posted on 29 Apr Wildwind Easter News Round-Up
A special year in Vassikili As you may have heard this year is very special for us, it's 30 years since Simon Morgan took a sabbatical from work in London, took in a few major sailing events and eventually drove his VW campervan to a windy place called Vassiliki. Posted on 17 Apr Wildwind catch up with Tris Best
Continuing their ex-staff series Continuing Wildwind's ex-staff series we recently caught up with Tris Best who founded and runs the OTC UK centre in Weymouth. Posted on 22 Mar 10 Amazing things to do in Mauritius
On a Wildwind Adventures holiday Here is a quick guide to our top ten favourites of all the activities you can do on a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Mauritius. Please note this changes daily due to there being so much to choose from! Posted on 19 Mar Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!
Fantastic prize of a week in Wildwind Vassiliki We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. Posted on 18 Mar The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar Wild is the Wind at the Vassiliki Festival
Epic line-up for the party! The Vassiliki Festival celebrations are particularly special to us this year as it's our official 30th Anniversary week and the line-up for the party is just epic. Posted on 7 Mar Oxford-Cambridge Windsurfing Match
Honours shared at Grafham Water The Cambridge 1st (Blues) Team was victorious in the 31st Windsurfing Varsity Match held at Grafham Water SC on Saturday 25 February 2017. Oxford retrieved honour by winning a close and exciting 2nd Teams' Match 2-1. Posted on 26 Feb Spectacular new self-catering villas in Vassiliki
Now top-spec accomodation, equipment and instruction! Now Wildwind not only provide top spec equipment, highly experienced RYA qualified instructors and a location with one of the most reliable wind patterns in the sailing world, but can also offer luxury villa accommodation. Posted on 24 Feb Have you tried foiling yet? Top tips from Marko
Wildwind invest in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet In 2016 Wildwind invested in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet, converting the standard everyday Laser in to a flying machine. Posted on 19 Feb

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy