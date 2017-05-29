Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Crewsaver Kasmira 50N Buoyancy Aid
Crewsaver Kasmira 50N Buoyancy Aid

Langstone Harbour Race Weekend 2017 Preview

by Langstone Harbour Race Week today at 6:48 pm 26-29 May 2017

The 9th annual Langstone Harbour Race Weekend will be taking place over the late May bank holiday, between the 26th – 29th May 2017. This year we will revert back to our favoured 3-day racing format, with 2 races each day, and 3 social events to enjoy. We are also very excited to be hosting the Buzz, Iso and Wanderer National Championships during the weekend, welcoming visiting sailors from across the UK, to do battle in the harbour.

We very much encourage visiting sailors and welcome entrants from far and wide to compete against the locals. Our visitors can enjoy the free** camping available at Langstone Sailing Club, and ample boat storage and launching facilities offered from Tudor Sailing Club. The racing is open to all monohull dinghy classes, with fast and medium handicap fleet starts offered all weekend. Sailors can also enter for individual days over the weekend, so if you fancy a sail somewhere different, but do not wish to commit to a whole bank holiday weekend of racing, you are welcome to day sail.

We actively encourage class racing at the event, and will create class fleets where there are 6 boats or more entered in the racing, with prizes offered to the top three placed boats. There will be prizes on offer for each days racing, and we aim to spread the prize ware throughout each fleet, with special awards given to junior sailors, spectacular capsizes and shear dogged determination!

(**£5 key deposit required and £10 electric hook-up charge)

For those who have not competed before, the event is hosted by three sailing clubs which share the waters of Langstone Harbour; Locks SC, Langstone SC and Tudor SC. Each club takes turns to host a social event over the weekend and hopefully there will be something to suit everyone's tastes.

The scheduled times for the first warning signal each day are as follows:

  • Saturday 27th May - 11:45
  • Sunday 28th May - 12:30
  • Monday 29th May - 13:30
Please allow plenty of time to rig, prepare and sail to the start area.

Online entry is now open, and we would like to encourage sailors to pre-enter, to save our administrators time during the event.

For more information, please visit our event website langstonerace.com or email Richard Barnes at mailto: with your questions.

We hope you can join us for this year's LHRW and look forward to another top weekend of sailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Great support for Chichester Harbour Race Week
Strong fleets building in many classes With a month to go to the first starting gun, on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 (August 15-19) are just three boats short of hitting the three-figure mark. There are strong fleets building in many of the popular one-design classes. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Buzz Nationals at Plymouth
Six races held in 3 to 30 knots Six races in 3 to 30 knots, rain squalls to baking sun, 6 different boats with finishes in the top 2 and only 2 points separating the first 3 boats - what an outstanding weekend racing! Posted on 5 Jul 2016 Wanderer Nationals at Whitstable
Back to their favourite venue again Wanderers were back yet again at Whitstable for the simple reason that it's a splendid club, challenging water, and home club for SuperWanderer veteran Gavin Barr. Posted on 8 Jun 2016 Vago Coastal Nationals preview
To be held at Langstone Harbour Race Weekend The second Vago open of the year will be held on 3rd – 5th June as part of Langstone Harbour Race Weekend. This is the third time that the Vago class have attended LHRW and with 4 Vago's already entered it is looking like a good fleet will be present. Posted on 30 May 2016 Langstone Harbour Race Weekend preview
Online entry now open The 8th annual Langstone Harbour Race Weekend is taking place on the 3rd – 5th June 2016. For those who have not entered before, the event is hosted by three sailing clubs which share the waters of Langstone Harbour; Locks SC, Langstone SC and Tudor SC. Posted on 29 May 2016 Wanderer Inlands at West Oxfordshire
Sharing the water with 13 Wayfarers Eleven Wanderers gathered at West Oxfordshire Sailing Club near Witney for the 2016 Inland Championships over the weekend of the 23rd and 24th April. The event was the first for our class at this venue. Posted on 29 Apr 2016 ISO Inlands at King George
Held in very variable conditions The ISO Inlands 2015 were held at King George Sailing Club over the weekend of 24th / 25th October in very variable conditions with a gusty F3 on the Saturday and next to no wind on Sunday. Posted on 26 Oct 2015 Tudor SC Frostbite & Icicle Series preview
For South coast dinghy sailors looking for winter sailing South coast dinghy sailors looking for winter sailing are invited to take part in Tudor Sailing Club's Frostbite and Icicle series. Posted on 10 Oct 2015 David 'Freddie' Carr names new fleet
Land Rover BAR team member visits Tudor SC David 'Freddie' Carr, crew member with Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR America's Cup racing squad, was the guest of honour at the Tudor Sailing Club on Wednesday 9th September when he unveiled two new RS Feva dinghies and an RS Quba dinghy. Posted on 16 Sep 2015

Upcoming Events

Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 7 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy