Langstone Harbour Race Weekend 2017 Preview

by Langstone Harbour Race Week today at 6:48 pm

The 9th annual Langstone Harbour Race Weekend will be taking place over the late May bank holiday, between the 26th – 29th May 2017. This year we will revert back to our favoured 3-day racing format, with 2 races each day, and 3 social events to enjoy. We are also very excited to be hosting the Buzz, Iso and Wanderer National Championships during the weekend, welcoming visiting sailors from across the UK, to do battle in the harbour.

We very much encourage visiting sailors and welcome entrants from far and wide to compete against the locals. Our visitors can enjoy the free** camping available at Langstone Sailing Club, and ample boat storage and launching facilities offered from Tudor Sailing Club. The racing is open to all monohull dinghy classes, with fast and medium handicap fleet starts offered all weekend. Sailors can also enter for individual days over the weekend, so if you fancy a sail somewhere different, but do not wish to commit to a whole bank holiday weekend of racing, you are welcome to day sail.

We actively encourage class racing at the event, and will create class fleets where there are 6 boats or more entered in the racing, with prizes offered to the top three placed boats. There will be prizes on offer for each days racing, and we aim to spread the prize ware throughout each fleet, with special awards given to junior sailors, spectacular capsizes and shear dogged determination!

(**£5 key deposit required and £10 electric hook-up charge)

For those who have not competed before, the event is hosted by three sailing clubs which share the waters of Langstone Harbour; Locks SC, Langstone SC and Tudor SC. Each club takes turns to host a social event over the weekend and hopefully there will be something to suit everyone's tastes.

The scheduled times for the first warning signal each day are as follows:

Saturday 27th May - 11:45

Sunday 28th May - 12:30

Monday 29th May - 13:30

Please allow plenty of time to rig, prepare and sail to the start area.

Online entry is now open, and we would like to encourage sailors to pre-enter, to save our administrators time during the event.

For more information, please visit our event website langstonerace.com or email Richard Barnes at mailto: with your questions.

We hope you can join us for this year's LHRW and look forward to another top weekend of sailing.