Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Early May Bank Holiday racing © Mike Samuelson

by Mike Samuelson today at 10:16 am

Although eight Redwings had come out of their winter hibernation and were parked up on the Redwing Quay ready for the first races of the new season, only five took to the water for Saturday's first of three races for the Quail Trophy.

The SE'erly F3 - 4 breeze and sunshine offered some nice racing, even if it was a bit bumpy for the race officers at times. At the start, three boats were slightly early and several shouts of "up, up" could be heard. Colin Samuelson in No 11 Toucan timed his Committee Boat end start perfectly and lead the others round the windward leeward course between Tara & Drum. Helped no doubt by some excellent advice from his crew that included young Jeremy & Henry Landon, Tom Scott in No 36, Siskin, just managed to hold off Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5 Snow Goose with only one second between them at the finish. Joe Robertson in No 24, Red Gauntlet II was fourth and Peter Grimaldi in No 21, Redwing was fifth.

Meanwhile, six One-Designs had two shorter races towards the Woodroffe Bowl as the easterly swell started to build. In the first race Robin Joy in No 10 finished ahead of John Deacon in No 6 and Tim Bonham in No 2. In the second, kept short so that boats could return to their harbour moorings rather remain as originally planned at Under Tyne overnight, it was again No 10, helmed this time by the new Class Captain, Hugh Doherty, that took first place, ten seconds ahead of Mark Grzegorczyk in No 9 with Suzie Beart in No 5 coming third a minute later.

Overnight strong winds and a forecast of rain put off most crews so there was not a lot of enthusiasm for racing on Sunday! However, two Redwings & three One-Designs did brave it and actually had some good racing despite the easterly swell. In the Redwings, Tom Scott in No 30 Siskin was ahead for most of the race, but Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5, Snow Goose, was never far away and on the final run managed to surge ahead to finish just over fifteen seconds in front.

In the One-Design race, Mark Grzegorczyk, sailing single-handed in No 9 had the better start, however, Hugh Doherty in No 10 was first round the windward mark, Fitzwilliam. It was neck and neck on the run down to Drum, with Mark rounding first, however on the final few legs Hugh retook the lead and finished ten seconds ahead. James Row, single handed in No 8 was never far off the pace but by the end of the race was about a minute behind the others. A word of praise for the Race Officers, Robin Ebsworth, Amanda Bunbury & the new Club Coach, Max Rivers who gallantly stuck it out in the pretty unpleasant rolly poly conditions!

Although the breeze was still coming from the SSE, there was far less swell on Monday so the three Redwings and four One-Designs (all sailed single handed) who decided to come out and race all had smiles on their faces! As did the race officers! With the F3 breeze flicking 10+ degrees at times, the first leg to Under Tyne from a laid line south of Britten proved to be surprisingly tricky; Peter Grimaldi in No 21, Redwing, tacked inshore early but it was Joe Roberston in No 24 Red Gauntlet II who rounded just ahead of Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5 Snow Goose. However on the run to Britten via Janson, Snow Goose took over the lead and despite some very close racing, held onto it to the eventual finish at Garland via Drum to confirm No 5 as the clear winner of the Quail Trophy.

The One-Design start was also a bit of a procession and it was No 9, helmed by Mark Grzegorczyk who rounded the windward mark first just ahead of Hugh Doherty in No 10 and Charles Nainby-Luxmoore in No 11 with Norman Marshall in No 7 some way behind having to play catch up. And catch up he did having taken a punt on the second round beat by staying out rather then heading inshore as the others did. With all four boats pretty close as they homed in on Under Tyne, the race was wide open; however it was Hugh Doherty who came out best after Mark had played it safe and taken a penalty following an incident with Norman close to the buoy.

With ferries to catch and the breeze dropping off, the course was changed to Nainby and back to Garland and Hugh notched up the fourth first for No 10 over the weekend to win the Woodroffe Bowl hands down.

Morning racing for both Classes next weekend with the Redwings starts at 10:30 on Saturday & 09:30 on Sunday.

Bembridge Redwing Quail Trophy Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 5 Snow Goose Ed Nainby‑Luxmoore 3 1 1 5 2 36 Siskin Tom Scott 2 2 S 10 3 24 Red Gauntlet II Joe Robertson 4 S 2 12 4 11 Toucan Colin Samuelson 1 S S 13 5 21 Redwing Peter Grimaldi 5 S 3 14

Bembridge One Design Woodroffe Bowl Results:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 10 Robin Joy (1) & Hugh Doherty (2 3 & 4) 1 1 1 1 3 2 9 Mark Grzegorczyk 5 2 2 3 12 3 7 Norman Marshall (1 & 4) & Charles Abel Smith (2) 6 6 S 2 23 4 6 John Deacon 2 4 S S 24 5 5 Susie Beart 4 3 S S 25 6 2 Tim Bonham 3 5 S S 26 7 8 James Row S S 3 S 30 8 11 Charles Nainby‑Luxmoore S S S 4 31