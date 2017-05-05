Please select your home edition
Legacy's Perfect Storm to Ease the Pain

by Louay Habib today at 6:46 pm 29 April - 5 May 2017
Nicole Williams enjoys a 'Perfect Storm' at Antigua Sailing Week © Fever-Tree

Reginald Williams Trinidadian sloop Legacy has been coming to Antigua Sailing week for so many years that they have named one of the racing marks after her. Eagle-eyed YachtsandYachting.com fans will have seen Legacy competing at Cowes Week last year.

Unfortunately things did not go according to plan for the Trinnie team on the first day of the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week, as Nicole Williams explains her choice of after racing refreshment.

"We took third today but it was not the best day, in fact the Fever-Tree Perfect Storm Cocktail sums up my day." Commented Nicole Williams. "It was very windy today and the competition was pretty fierce, causing lots of tacks and gybes. On one manoeuvre, I slipped on the wet deck and came down pretty hard. We sailed on but once we got ashore, we found out that I had fractured my wrist. So I will be sailing on for the rest of the regatta in a bit of pain. However, coming a shore and gathering with all our friends at Antigua Sailing Week, all I can do is smile and the Perfect Storm is just what I needed to ease the pain... just the one mind!"

Find out more about Fever-Tree at www.fever-tree.com and follow the 50th Antigua Sailing Club at www.sailingweek.com

Nicole Williams enjoys a 'Perfect Storm' at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Fever-Tree
