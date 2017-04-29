Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 2

by Chris Baldwick today at 6:38 pm

With a light breeze from the South, the Race Officer sent he Nordic Folkboats over to Black Rock to the east of Yarmouth. Bonnie managed to be over at the start and went back to restart the race.

With the strongly ebbing tide, the first beat to Black Rock proved to be quite a test to correctly judge the lay line to the mark. Madelaine arrived first at the mark, and Bonnie recovered well to slip between Madelaine and the Black Rock buoy. The smart move was then to creep inshore across the foul tide and reach to the end of Yarmouth pier. Madelaine managed to make the best of this tactic, and at Yarmouth pier she had pulled out what eventually proved to be an unassailable lead over Bonnie and Samphire.

The reach to the east along the Island shore proved to be very tricky, with patches of calm interspersed with gusts coming off the shore between the buildings and trees. Wombat and Tak made the best of the tricky conditions to overtake both Bonnie and Samphire.

A spinnaker reach across the Solent and a gybe to the west ensued. While Madelaine kept her lead, Tak and Wombat had a private battle for second and third, whilst behind them, Bonnie and Samphire were battling for fourth and fifth.

At the finish, Madelaine was first, Tak managed to get ahead of Wombat for second, and Bonnie went inshore to pass Samphire on the penultimate leg to take fourth place. A tricky race in some very trying conditions was enjoyed by all.

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section here.