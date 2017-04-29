Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 Holding
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Phoenix Salopettes
Henri Lloyd Phoenix Salopettes

Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 2

by Chris Baldwick today at 6:38 pm 29 April 2017

With a light breeze from the South, the Race Officer sent he Nordic Folkboats over to Black Rock to the east of Yarmouth. Bonnie managed to be over at the start and went back to restart the race.

With the strongly ebbing tide, the first beat to Black Rock proved to be quite a test to correctly judge the lay line to the mark. Madelaine arrived first at the mark, and Bonnie recovered well to slip between Madelaine and the Black Rock buoy. The smart move was then to creep inshore across the foul tide and reach to the end of Yarmouth pier. Madelaine managed to make the best of this tactic, and at Yarmouth pier she had pulled out what eventually proved to be an unassailable lead over Bonnie and Samphire.

The reach to the east along the Island shore proved to be very tricky, with patches of calm interspersed with gusts coming off the shore between the buildings and trees. Wombat and Tak made the best of the tricky conditions to overtake both Bonnie and Samphire.

A spinnaker reach across the Solent and a gybe to the west ensued. While Madelaine kept her lead, Tak and Wombat had a private battle for second and third, whilst behind them, Bonnie and Samphire were battling for fourth and fifth.

At the finish, Madelaine was first, Tak managed to get ahead of Wombat for second, and Bonnie went inshore to pass Samphire on the penultimate leg to take fourth place. A tricky race in some very trying conditions was enjoyed by all.

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 1
Challenging race with some windless areas The first Saturday race of the season for the Lymington Nordic Folkboats saw nine boats come to the start line. A very light northerly breeze gave the Race Officer, Malcolm Mckeag, limited options for a beat. Posted on 24 Apr Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 7
Final race held after a short postponement The final race of the 2016 Lymington Town SC's Solent Circuit was held on Sunday. There was a short postponement to allow the overnight gales to drop. Racing started just 20 minutes after the scheduled start time in a cold 20 knot westerly breeze. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 6
Crucial results before this weekend's finale The penultimate round of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit took place on Sunday morning, as crews in the competition's four fleets battled for crucial results before this weekend's finale. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 5
Bright sunshine, frost and a light north westerly breeze Competitors for week 5 of the Lymington Town sailing Club Solent Circuit were greeted by bright sunshine, frost and a light north westerly breeze. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 4
Fickle Easterly and strong ebb tide to contend with Race 4 of Lymington Town Sailing Club's Solent Circuit was sailed in challenging conditions. Challenging, not because of the stronger winds of the previous weeks, but because of a fickle 12 knot easterly breeze Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 3
Perfect conditions in the Western Solent Race 3 of the Lymington Town Sailing Club's Solent Circuit started in perfect conditions. The morning sunshine with a 15 knot north easterly breeze allowed all classes to start with a beat along the Hampshire shore. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 2
Start line sees competitor T-boning the safety boat This weekend saw Lymington Town SC host the second race of their annual Solent Circuit on a very windy Sunday morning. The race will be well remembered for many years to come and was one of the most entertaining races in the competition's recent history. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Lymington Town SC Solent Circuit day 1
Series starts on a beautiful sunny morning A beautiful sunny morning in Lymington was the backdrop for the opening weekend of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit. The series would get underway with 40 crews venturing out in the solent to contest race one over four fleets. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Folkboat Lymington Saturday Series race 14
Penultimate race of the series A small fleet of seven Nordic Folkboats turned out for the penultimate race of the Royal Lymington YC Saturday Series 2016. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 Nordic Folkboat Nationals at Lymington
A game of 2 halves Royal Lymington Yacht Club was the host for this year's Nordic Folkboat Nationals Championship. 17 boats entered with the prospect of racing in the Western Solent. Posted on 13 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy