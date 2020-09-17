Please select your home edition
Parkstone Yacht Club and UK J/24 Class awarded the 2020 J/24 Worlds

by Rob Clark today at 6:11 pm 14-17 September 2020
Parkstone Yacht Club will host the 2020 J/24 Worlds © Robin Price / www.rpsphotos.co.uk

Parkstone Yacht Club and the UK J/24 Class Association are proud to announce the award of hosting the J/24 World Championships in September 2020.

Though very early days in the process the organising committee are already putting plans in place to ensure a fantastic event on and off the water, with racing scheduled to take place in Poole Bay between the 14th and 17th September 2020.

The team behind the event quoted "We are delighted to be awarded such a prestigious event, with nearly 5,500 boats built worldwide and strong class racing in every continent the J/24 is truly a global one design that rewards the best teams and ensures that racing throughout the fleet is of the highest caliber. Past champions include legends of the sport that need little introduction and we anticipate that 2020 will be another chapter in the J/24 success story."

"The UK boasts a fine pedigree of J/24 sailor including teams that have claimed the 2015 World Championship (Il Riccio) and 2015 (Madeleine) and 2016 (Phoenix) European Championships. We feel confident that we have the knowledge and expertise, both within the organising committee and UK sailors, to ensure that we provide an event that supports the teams requirements in a fantastic venue."

Further information and updates as the event planning progresses can be found through the event website, www.j24worlds2020.com – or facebook page – J24 Worlds 2020.

UK teams will be selected from 2019 J/24 UK rankings, however many sailors are already building momentum, with the 2018 World Championships to be held on Lake Garda a sufficient motivation to get current campaigns organised.

The next UK event is the Spring Cup in Dartmouth on the 6/7 May followed by the Southern Areas from Parkstone YC on the 27/28 May. More information can be found through the UK J/24Class website www.j24class.org.uk

Parkstone Yacht Club will host the 2020 J/24 Worlds - photo © Robin Price / www.rpsphotos.co.uk
Parkstone Yacht Club will host the 2020 J/24 Worlds - photo © Robin Price / www.rpsphotos.co.uk
