Clwb Hwlio Pwllheli Sailing Club May Bank Holiday Regatta

Pwllheli May Bank Holiday Regatta © Andy Green / Pwllheli May Bank Holiday Regatta © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

by Vicky Cox, Mojito today at 4:01 pm

As the May Day bank holiday weekend started it looked like it was going to be with typical UK Bank Holiday weather but the heavy showers cleared just as the fleet headed out racing in anything from 16-22kts from SSE.

First race and Mojito got a good start but as they struggled in the chop. Sgrech were gaining on them. The failure to recognise the wind bend as they headed away offshore meant that Mojito over-stood the windward mark allowing the rest of the fleet to gain on then. Downwind and Mojito hoisted the kite while Sgrech stuck with white sails, a chance for Mojito to regain their comfortable lead but a struggle to gybe meant that their spinnaker had to come down to allow them to get up to the mark and Sgrech took the lead.

In the second race Sgrech and Legless again got the good start with Just Jay close behind. Mojito again failed to recognise the wind bend and over-stood the same mark. Difficulty hoisting the spinnaker added to their demise and they were being overtaken by Just Jay by the time they came to the leeward mark. Another lap around and Mojito failed to claw back their lead, Sgrech took line honours and Just Jay 2nd with Mojito on their transom, so close that they both took 2nd place on corrected time.

Last race and Sgrech had settled in with another good performance from Just Jay and Legless Again. Forestay failure caused Mojito to retire and leave the rest of the fleet to finish the race.

Day 2 and the forecast was for winds gusting 35 from the SE and a much reduced fleet. As the fleet headed out of the channel they were met by the huge swell of an easterly. Sgrech timed their start to perfection while Legless Again held back, but round the first mark and they reaffirmed their good performance from Saturday and were keeping up well with Sgrech.

Heading back downwind and Sgrech decided that the conditions and crew demanded white sails again. They gybed and lost their main sheet pin so a rapid jury rig was constructed to allow them to gybe again before they hit the beach. However the weakened rig wasn't up to it and the main sheet traveller left its track, spewing out its ball bearings into the cockpit. Time to retire and leave the remaining fleet to finish the race.

Monday, in contrast, saw little wind, smooth seas and an increased fleet, despite the lack of Mojito and Sgrech who were both recovering from the previous two days of racing.

With barely 6kts the fleet were given a short course - start, heading up wind to number 7 then down wind to a gybe mark number 9 and finally fetch to number 1 and upwind to the finish. The race was won by Thea after a fine sail by Tim and his daughter Maddy.

Results and further information at www.pwllhelisailingclub.co.uk