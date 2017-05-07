Please select your home edition
RS600s set for the Paignton POSH this weekend

by Lee Bratley today at 4:44 pm 6-7 May 2017
Paignton POSH Regatta 2012 © Steve Ashford

The RS600s continue their 2017 UK Tour at Paignton for the POSH regatta this coming weekend (6th/7th May). With 8 boats already entered, we're looking forward to a superb weekend of sailing and socialising down on the English Riviera, and are always keen to welcome more pilots into the 600 fold.

The RS600 is a class full of energy right now as we strike out with an all-new circuit for the season and an ethos of inclusivity to just get out there and have a lot of fun in these magnificent boats.

In addition to the 2017 Tour Dates, we've worked hard with RS, Boatyard at Beer and Hyde to develop a new radial cut sail that should make its debut in a couple of months - orders have already been placed for these, showing that there is commitment within the class from both sailors and builder/suppliers.

This really is a great time to be involved with the 600s.

So, if you fancy a weekend of great sailing, grab your harness and come and join us for life on the wire.

Alternatively, if you just fancy a look at the boat and are interested in meeting some of our team, then just pop down and say hello. You'll find a warm welcome and a keen bunch of sailors.

Details for the regatta can be found here along with online entry can be found at paigntonsailingclub.co.uk/posh

The RS600 Association can be found at www.rs600.org

