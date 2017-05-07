Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock EA Tiller Extension
Spinlock EA Tiller Extension

Lightning368 Northern Championship at Denholme Sailing Club - Preview

by Lee Bratley today at 3:01 pm 6-7 May 2017
2016 Lightning 368 Northerns at Denholme © Steve Hodgeson

This coming weekend (6th / 7th of May) sees the Lightning368 fleet head North to Denholme SC for our 2017 Northern Championship.

The two day event will see three races per day and - with 3 races to count - will also offer the chance for those unable to attend on both days to still race for the championship.

Of course, with the legendary hospitality of our Yorkshire based chairman Jason Gallagher, you'd be silly to not make the most of the weekend here in the stunning scenery of Denholme SC.

The event also forms round two of the 2017 Lightning368 Grand Prix series and will see a few absentees from round one make their season debut.

Six races over the weekend, camping available and fantastic hospitality guaranteed... what more would a Lightning sailor need?

More information on Denholme SC (West Yorkshire) can be found at www.denholmesc.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lightning 368s at Manor Park
Summer conditions for opening GP event Summer duly arrived for the Start of the Lightning 368 2017 Grand Prix Series as the fleet converged on Manor Park SC in Staffordshire for the now traditional two-day opener. Posted on 13 Apr Lightning368 Series 2017
Starts next weekend at Manor Park Sailing Club The 2017 Lightning368 Grand Prix series gets underway on the weekend of Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of April when we head off to Manor Park Sailing Club, in Staffordshire. Posted on 2 Apr Lightning 368 Rum and Mince Pie Open
The 'curse of R&MP' strikes again... With wind guru predicting 16-33 mph winds in the morning and 4-8 mph in the afternoon, the Lightning fleet thought we would all be in for an exciting days sailing. But yet again the "curse of R&MP" struck again. Rain was expected, but lack of wind no. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 Lightning368 Nationals at Northampton preview
A battle of the big boys on the agenda The Lightning368s head off to Northampton SC next weekend (3rd / 4th September) for the 2016 Nationals. Posted on 28 Aug 2016 Lightning 368 Inlands at Oxford
Too many miss out on a great sail Maybe it was the holiday season or the strong winds forecast but only six Lightnings arrived at Oxford to contend the Inland Championships. Those who did not come were to miss a day of the proverbial champagne sailing. Posted on 22 Aug 2016 Lightning 368 Southern Championship
Six races held in the Western Solent 6 races on quadrilateral courses: beat, short reach, run, short reach to leeward mark, beat back up through a windward gate. Posted on 5 Aug 2016 Lightning 368 Northerns at Denholme
A new venue for the fleet A new venue for the Lightning fleet at the picturesque setting of Denholme SC in Gods own county of Yorkshire. A small fleet took the journey to pretty but tricky water and enjoyed two days of challenging light conditions to contest the 2016 Northerns. Posted on 23 Jun 2016 Lightning 368 Sea Championships at Thorpe Bay
All well after a visit to A&E This year the Lightning 368s were trying a new venue in Thorpe Bay YC on the Thames Estuary for their Sea Championships as part of the Thorpe Bay Regatta. The late start gave 10 boats time to arrive, set up tents and catch up. Posted on 7 Jun 2016 The joy of Essex
Lightning 368s off to Thorpe Bay this weekend It seems that the Lightning368's love Essex so much, they're visiting twice! Hot on the heels of the last round of the Grand Prix series at Up River YC, the fleet are off to Thorpe Bay this coming weekend (28th/29th May) for our 2016 Sea Championships. Posted on 26 May 2016 Lightning 368s at Up River
Training, extended socialising, and some racing too The now regular visit to Up River YC in Essex for a training and open weekend coincided with the brief arrival of summer! Seven boats took up the offer of some training on the river and learn the tides. Posted on 13 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy