Lightning368 Northern Championship at Denholme Sailing Club - Preview

2016 Lightning 368 Northerns at Denholme © Steve Hodgeson 2016 Lightning 368 Northerns at Denholme © Steve Hodgeson

by Lee Bratley today at 3:01 pm

This coming weekend (6th / 7th of May) sees the Lightning368 fleet head North to Denholme SC for our 2017 Northern Championship.

The two day event will see three races per day and - with 3 races to count - will also offer the chance for those unable to attend on both days to still race for the championship.

Of course, with the legendary hospitality of our Yorkshire based chairman Jason Gallagher, you'd be silly to not make the most of the weekend here in the stunning scenery of Denholme SC.

The event also forms round two of the 2017 Lightning368 Grand Prix series and will see a few absentees from round one make their season debut.

Six races over the weekend, camping available and fantastic hospitality guaranteed... what more would a Lightning sailor need?

More information on Denholme SC (West Yorkshire) can be found at www.denholmesc.co.uk