John Lee appointed Chief Executive Officer of Australian Sailing

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing on 1 May

Australian Sailing is pleased to announce the appointment of John Lee as Chief Executive Officer. John is an experienced and well-regarded sports administrator and has held senior roles in transport, tourism and Government. A former Board member of the Australian Sports Commission and CEO of NRL clubs Sydney Roosters and South Sydney, John has also held a number of senior leadership roles and Directorships including the North Queensland Cowboys, Events NSW and the Advertising Standards Board.

In announcing the appointment, Australian Sailing President Matt Allen welcomed John to sailing, saying, "In the past couple of years, we have seen major reform in sailing through One Sailing. Now is a time of consolidation and application to gain the benefits of a national administration and Johns' extensive knowledge and leadership, particularly in sport, will serve us well for the challenges ahead.

"Our Clubs lie at the heart of sailing, and John understands the importance of working together to ensure our sport is well positioned for the future. This is also a time to focus on the commercial aspects of sailing and John's understanding of Government and his senior leadership roles across other sectors, will be instrumental in securing opportunities for us.

"We will also draw on John's experience in elite sport, particularly his experience in developing and mentoring athletes to assist them to achieve their potential, which will benefit us greatly. He will work closely with Peter Conde and our Performance Team to ensure the best possible preparation for Tokyo 2020 and beyond and the ongoing development of our youth and pathways for the future", Matt added.

On accepting the role, John said it was an honour to reconnect with a sport he enjoyed as a child with his father and brothers on Gunnamatta Bay in Sydney. "I'm very pleased to be joining Australian Sailing and representing a sport I have followed and admired for many years.

"This is a great opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with the Clubs, Classes and State Associations. There has been great work done by Matt Allen and all involved on delivering the One Sailing reforms, a new national structure in place and strong working relationships with the State Associations and Clubs, which together we'll build on.

"I'm excited to be working with the management and athletes of the Australian Sailing Team as they prepare for Tokyo 2020, as well as delivering strong pathway programs for the future", John added.

Matt Allen thanked outgoing Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll, who has joined the Australian Olympic Committee, for his leadership over almost three years, saying "working alongside Matt as we engaged with States, Clubs, Classes and members during One Sailing provided an outstanding result for sailing. We wish Matt all the best with the AOC and look forward to our ongoing relationship with him and his team, particularly in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020".

John commences with Australian Sailing on Tuesday 9 May 2017.