Ancasta - May 2016
Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"

by Artemis Racing today at 2:33 pm 1 May 2017

The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017. Artemis Racing's Team Manager Iain Percy is no different, but he still believes that sportsmanship should be at the centre of the historic event.

America's Cup Class speed run
SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA at over 40mph SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines. Posted on 29 Apr Important first day of racing in Bermuda
For Emirates Team New Zealand After less than one week since the first sail in Bermuda, Emirates Team New Zealand joined their opponents on the water for the last day of the latest round of the America's Cup Class (ACC) practice racing. Posted on 29 Apr Sailors weigh in on round 3 of practice racing
Key personalities from the AC teams discusss progress We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats. Posted on 28 Apr Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!
Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today... Posted on 27 Apr What's the optimal ride height?
Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat. Posted on 26 Apr The World Sailing Show - May 2017
Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around. Posted on 25 Apr Touchdown and take off in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand out on the water It is just over three weeks since Emirates Team New Zealand was sailing in New Zealand, and today the teams America's Cup Class race boat was out sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the first time. Posted on 23 Apr Crewsaver appointed Official Safety Provider
To the 35th America's Cup Crewsaver has announced today, 21st April 2017, that it has been selected to be the Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup, which will take place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June 2017. Posted on 21 Apr 35 days to go
Until the start of the 35th America's Cup Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America's Cup as it marks exactly 35 days to go until the greatest race on water begins in Bermuda. Posted on 21 Apr ORACLE TEAM USA's AC72 on display
New America's Cup exhibition at The Mariners' Museum It was the boat that powered one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history and soon you can visit it at America's National Maritime Museum, The Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia. Posted on 19 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
