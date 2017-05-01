Iain Percy: "Let the best team win"
by Artemis Racing today at 2:33 pm
1 May 2017
The America's Cup is one the most prestigious sports events in the world, and the level of competition is nothing short of extreme among the professional sailors aiming to lift the Cup in 2017. Artemis Racing's Team Manager Iain Percy is no different, but he still believes that sportsmanship should be at the centre of the historic event.
