Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Hi-fit Womens 0.2
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Hi-fit Womens 0.2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

English Harbour Race Day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week

by Louay Habib today at 7:08 am 29 April - 5 May 2017

Old Traditions New Ways

Winning skippers on the first day of Antigua Sailing Week included Sir Richard Matthews taking part in his 37th Antigua Sailing Week and 18 year old Jules Mitchell who has never skippered at the regatta before.

With full blown tradewinds piping up to 20 knots in the gusts, the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week got off to a lively start for English Harbour Rum Race Day 1. The majority of the CSA Racing division was racing off Shirley Heights; spectators lined the look-out high above the race course and there was plenty of high octane action to enjoy. Boats and sailors from more than 33 different countries have come to Antigua Sailing Week and today's amazing weather conditions are one of the big attractions; solid breeze delivering boat speed fast enough to surf in warm blue Caribbean surf.

Blasting through the swell, Sir Peter Harrison's British Farr 115, Sojana was a magnificent sight and corrected out to win CSA 1 by a comfortable margin. British Swan 82, Stay Calm, skippered by Lloyd Kyte was second, with Jean-Paul Riviere's French Finot Conq 100, Nomad IV in third place.

Today's closest victory was in CSA 8. After CSA time correction, Tanner Jones' J/30, Caribbean Alliance Insurance was the winner by just 21 seconds from Steve Carson's Dehler 30, Hightide. Geoffrey Pidduck's converted Six Metre was third. All three podium places were filled by Antiguan boats.

CSA 4 features a dozen well sailed teams, many of which have been featuring on the podium at Caribbean regattas throughout the season. Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog scored a second today with Bernie Evan Wong's Antigua RP37, Taz taking third. But today's victor was Sir Richard Matthews' Humphreys 39, Oystercatcher XXXI.

Bernie Evan Wong's RP37 Taz on day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Bernie Evan Wong's RP37 Taz on day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Match racing champion, Andy Green has been coming to Antigua Sailing Week for many years; nearly always sailing as part of Richard Matthews' crew:

"Antigua Sailing Week is so much fun that debriefing after sailing is very much off the agenda. We eat rotis and play golf," laughed Andy Green. "Actually we sailed really well today. Saskia Clark is our tactician. She is a Gold and Silver Olympic medallist and doing a brilliant job for us. I help keep the wheels on the bus and it is so nice to be able to sail with Richard (Matthews) and win."

CSA 5 was incredibly competitive with the top eight boats separated by under 10 minutes after time correction. Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster continues to impress after winning yesterday's Peters & May Round Antigua Race: the British team started their Antigua Sailing Week campaign with a victory. Jonty Layfield's Swan 48, Sleeper X was second, while Quokka 8, sailed by Performance Yacht Racing was third.

Quokka 8 - Performance Yacht Racing and Scarlet Oyster in CSA 5 on day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Quokka 8 - Performance Yacht Racing and Scarlet Oyster in CSA 5 on day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In CSA 3, Clint Brooks' Bajan TP52, Conviction was fully launched, especially downwind, planing at a top speed of 20 knots to slide through the line after a crazy last leg, blasting down the south side of the island to take line honours and the race win after time correction. Adrian Lee's Irish Cookson 50, Lee Overlay Partners was always a threat and after time correction finished just over a minute behind Conviction. Sir Hugh Bailey's Antigua Farr 45, Rebel-B was in an outstanding position. However near the end of the race, the block holding their headsail failed. The team recovered to take third position.

In CSA 6, Fritz Bus' Melges 24, Island Waterworld was the first yacht to finish, but the St. Maarten team was chased all the way by the young team from the National Sailing Academy, racing the Cork 1720 Spirit. After time correction, the young Antiguans won the race. Island Waterworld was second with Peter Lewis' Bajan J/105, Whistler in third. Spirit is crewed by teenaged Antiguans from the National Sailing Academy and skippered by Jules Mitchell from Sea View Farm, Antigua. He has has represented his country twice at the ISAF Youth Sailing World Championship.

"We are in a tough class at Antigua Sailing Week with two well-sailed Melges 24s. It is going to be a hard week, but we are ready for it," commented Jules Mitchell. "We are happy but it is only the first race, so the real celebration is going to be at the end of the week and we are going to look forward to that."

Antigua Yacht Club was the venue for the English Harbour Rum daily prize giving with plenty of Antigua Sailing Week's favourite rum to savour. After a full-on day of racing in paradise, over a 1,000 sailors packed the Antigua Yacht Club lawn for the daily prize giving. Live music was provided by 1761 and they don't play to empty dance floors, so the party will last well into the night.

Sir Peter Harrison's Farr 115, Sojana win CSA1 on English Harbour Rum Race Day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Sir Peter Harrison's Farr 115, Sojana win CSA1 on English Harbour Rum Race Day 1 at Antigua Sailing Week - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

New ways - ASW video team interview the future top sailors at Antigua Sailing Week - Spirit NSA, led by 18 year old Jules Mitchell from Antigua's National Sailing Academy who won CSA 6 on day 1 of the regatta on their Cork 1720 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
New ways - ASW video team interview the future top sailors at Antigua Sailing Week - Spirit NSA, led by 18 year old Jules Mitchell from Antigua's National Sailing Academy who won CSA 6 on day 1 of the regatta on their Cork 1720 - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Antigua Sailing Week at night from the sky - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Antigua Sailing Week at night from the sky - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Full results are available at www.sailingweek.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Peters & May Round Antigua Race
Spectacular race with an unbelievable finish The Peters & May Round Antigua Race produced a spectacular match race between two magnificent ocean greyhounds with an unbelievable finish. Posted on 30 Apr New race added to BVI Spring Regatta
Inaugural Full Moon Race to be held in 2018 On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. The week of March 26- April 1 will offer the unique opportunity to race under a full moon. Posted on 29 Apr Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
Eight teams set to take part Antigua Sailing Week is delighted to announce that the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge has a full entry list of top competitors for the fifth edition of the invitational regatta which will take place just off Pigeon Point Beach on Presidente Lay Day. Posted on 28 Apr Old Traditions, New Ways
World of sailing comes to 50th Antigua Sailing Week A staggering number of sailors from around the world are descending on Antigua to celebrate the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Over 150 teams racing on a huge variety of yachts will make this year's event the biggest for many years. Posted on 27 Apr And the winner is...
30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta prize giving Nelson's Dockyard was the quintessential venue for the 30th celebration of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta sponsored by Panerai. For the final evening of a jam-packed week, the historic grounds blossomed with lights, tents, and a magnificent stage. Posted on 26 Apr Mighty Maxis to Gutsy Two Handed Warriors
RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 yachts are taking part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship. Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. Posted on 26 Apr Giant international gathering
For the Rolex Fastnet Race August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes. Posted on 26 Apr Breeze fades on the final weekend
Of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship The forecast never promised a lot of wind for the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (22/23 April) and indeed by Sunday it gave up the ghost causing racing to be abandoned. Posted on 25 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta overall
Flawless weather all week At the end of Race 4, there was a unanimous decision amongst the fleet that the Regatta Committee ordered and received flawless weather. Wind speed started at 16 knots climbing steadily to the low 20s. Posted on 25 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 6
Racing abandoned on the final day After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. Posted on 25 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy