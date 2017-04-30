Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
An Absorbing Interest: The America's Cup by Bob Fisher
An Absorbing Interest: The America's Cup by Bob Fisher

Bembridge Illusion St George's Day Trophy & Woodford Long Distance Race

by Mike Samuelson today at 6:10 am 29-30 April 2017

Traditionally the number of boats for the final weekend's racing of the Illusion Winter season is on the low side. Falling on the early May Bank Holiday and a pretty dismal forecast especially for Sunday, this year was no different. However those who did make it enjoyed themselves and with the top helms sailing elsewhere, racing was very competitive.

St George's Day Trophy

Saturday's four races were for the St George's Day Trophy; although tempted to have the course outside, the Race Officers decided that there was still enough room in the harbour and that it would safer to keep boats away from the narrow entrance channel as a lot of visiting rallies were due to entering. The first race got off to a not very impressive start, albeit conditions were not easy as the F2 SSE'erly breeze was flicking around. Andy Blundell took an early lead but on the second round David Russell-Jones found the better wind shift and overtook him and on the third round Bill Daniels did even better and took over the lead.

The start of the second race was much closer although Philip Russell's port flyer did not pay off and he found himself at the back of the fleet. With frequent wind shifts of 15 + degrees, the beat to the windward mark was particularly testing. Andy was again out in front with Bill, Richard Ambler and Mike Toogood initially not far away, however as the race progressed he found the best way to go and ended up well ahead. Second & third were very tight with Mike inches ahead of Bill at the finish.

Race 3 saw another very close start with David R-J leading the way, chased by the new helm on the block Alastair Hill, Bill & Andy. Sadly Alastair dropped back as the race progressed but it was very encouraging to see him starting to get the hang of racing an Illusion - a very positive sign for the future. It was also good to see Mike Toogood finishing fourth.

The breeze picked up slightly for the final race of the day and although he dropped back after the first round, Philip Russell was just in front at the leeward gate, hotly pursued by another nearly new comer Rob Lee, Alastair & David followed by Richard, Andy & Bill with Mike at the back after sailing into hole at the tricky windward mark. In the second round, David & Philip were well matched out front, but by the finish the latter had been overtaken by Bill & Andy and had to be satisfied with fourth.

Although the overall results were initially worked out based on all four races counting, instructions on the back of the trophy made it clear that a discard should be included! This meant that the overall winner was David Russell-Jones, with Bill Daniels second & Andy Blundell third.

Overall Results:

PosnHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4Pts
1David Russell‑Jones15525114
2Bill Daniels6812225
3Andy Blundell88831337
4Philip Russell153465413
5Mike Toogood142634813
6Richard Ambler158547615
7Alastair Hill8776720
8Rob Lee26888521

Videos:

Start of Race 2 on Saturday:

Start of Race 3 on Saturday:

Start of Race 4 on Saturday:

Woodford Long Distance Race

In keeping with past practice, the course for Sunday's Woodford Long Distance race was not decided until the numbers competing on the day and of course the conditions were known. Unfortunately the strong overnight winds and forecast rain put a lot of people off and the only shows were Mike Toogood & Bill Daniels. Having agreed that the format would be the best of three "rather different" races, the first started opposite the Club pontoons on the run down to a mark laid off Fisherman's Pontoon. Bill was a boat length ahead but on the beat back to the line Mike somehow just managed to inch ahead at the finish.

After a very short downwind leg, the second race took them out of the harbour into the NE'erly swell; initially to Old Church but then as they were clearing enjoying it to the Tide Gauge and back into the harbour. Closely monitored by Mike Sam in a RIB and although Bill had to do a bit of pumping, the little Illusions showed what amazing boats they are as they happily rode the swell. Mike was just ahead at the Tide Gauge and despite Bill surfing up very close on a couple of occasions, he crossed the finish line back at the Club four boat lengths in front and therefore secured the last trophy of the season.

Bembridge Illusions St George's Day Trophy and Woodford Long Distance Race - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusions St George's Day Trophy and Woodford Long Distance Race - photo © Mike Samuelson

Video:

Heading back from the Tide Gauge on Sunday:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy
Two excellent days racing for the Bembridge Illusions Two excellent days of racing over the Easter Weekend for Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy - the second oldest trophy raced for by the Bembridge Illusions dating back to 1984. Posted on 17 Apr Bembridge Illusion Bill's Barrel
Always something different for this event! Traditionally Bill's Barrel tends to be bit different form normal Illusion Regattas at Bembridge; the organiser, Bill Daniels, always tries to dream up something new and this year was no different! Posted on 9 Apr Bembridge Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
Almost perfect conditions on Saturday Sadly no sign this weekend of the flying Dutchman (Rudy), however the eleven sailors who did come to race for his trophy enjoyed almost perfect conditions on Saturday. Posted on 3 Apr Bembridge Illusion Spring Plate
Sunshine and a good breeze make for great racing Although away from shelter it was still quite chilly on Saturday in Bembridge for the Spring Plate, the sunshine and F4 gusting occasionally F5 NNE breeze made for some great racing for twelve hardy Illusionists. Posted on 27 Mar Illusion Nationals at Bembridge
24 hardy helms despite windy and damp forecast Fortunately the windy and damp forecast earlier in the week did not put off the twenty four hardy Illusionists entered for this season's National Championship held over the weekend in Bembridge. Posted on 20 Mar Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge
Last regatta before the nationals The Illusions had very mixed weather for the regatta run in Bembridge Harbour on the 11th and 12th March. The Saturday it was foggy with very little visibility 100-150 metres. Posted on 13 Mar Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy
13 enthusiastic helms race in big breeze A brisk SSW'erly breeze and not a enough water in the middle of the harbour to start on time greeted the thirteen enthusiastic Illusionists and three race officers early on Saturday morning. Posted on 26 Feb Bembridge Illusion Valentine Trophy
Bitterly cold with sleet and strong gusts A bitterly cold North/North Easterly Force 4 to 5 breeze with sleet never far away greeted the nine intrepid Illusionists looking for some Valentine cheer on Saturday morning. Posted on 12 Feb Illusion Match Racing at Bembridge
Almost perfect on Saturday, dull and damp on Sunday The annual Illusion Match Racing Championships took place in Bembridge Harbour over the weekend in almost perfect weather on Saturday and dull & damp conditions on Sunday. Posted on 29 Jan

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy