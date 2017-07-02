Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Supernova sail number 460
located in Northampton

Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals

by Chris Hawley today at 2:04 pm 30 June - 2 July 2017
Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals © Caz Hand

The Supernova Class Association is delighted to announce that Allen Brothers have joined as a sponsor for their 2017 Nationals, joining existing sponsor Hartley Boats. This follows the successful sponsorship of the 2016 Supernova Nationals, where 120 boats entered.

Allen Brothers said:
"Allen Brothers are delighted to be continuing our sponsorship of the Supernovas' Nationals this year, and we congratulate the class on being so successful. It's a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication of both the builders and class association. We hope our continued sponsorship will help make the Supernova Nationals an even greater success and enjoyable event for the organisers and all the participants during the week."

Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals - photo © Caz Hand
Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals - photo © Caz Hand

The National Championships is being held at the Mountbatten centre in Plymouth on 30 June, 1 and 2 July 2017.

With 109 boats already signed up this looks to be a fantastic event and the Association is optimistic that Allen's support will push numbers up to beat last year's 120 entrants.

Supernova Chairman, Chris Hawley said:
"We are grateful to Allen for their sponsorship once again. Their support will really make a difference to the Class and will allow us to get the best possible prizes that we can for our National Championships. The Supernova is an exceptionally friendly fleet and we encourage any owners who have not yet signed up to do so as soon as possible."

Entries are just £45 (thanks to some generous discounts) for 3 days on the sea, and entries close on 16 June.

If you want to enter online then please visit www.supernovadinghy.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Supernovas at Scammonden
Noble Marine Travellers' Series event Scammonden welcomed 8 visitors for the Noble Marine Supernova travellers event. Some were local, others from as far as Blackpool & Fleetwood, Haversham and Exe plus visitors from Attenborough, Beaver, Bolton and Elton. Posted today at 9:37 am Supernovas at Bolton
Noble Marine Travellers' Series event Bolton Sailing Club welcomed 13 visitors to the Noble Marine Travellers event, added to this a Bolton fleet of 17 making a tremendous total of 30 boats, racing in bright sunny conditions. Posted today at 5:58 am Supernova Spring Championship
Healthy turnout of 41 boats The postponed winter championship was held at Bowmoor Sailing Club on Saturday 8th April 2017. The event was renamed the Supernova Spring Championship and Spring had definitely sprung for the healthy turnout of 41 boats. Posted on 11 Apr Supernovas at Cotswold
Noble Marine Travellers' Series round 2 The second round of the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers ventured to the popular venue of Cotswold SC on the 18th March. 28 sailors were greeted with a lovely 15-25Kts and RO David Beavan set a leg breaking course of beats and blasting reaches. Posted on 19 Mar Supernovas at Girton
Noble Marine Travellers' Series underway 16 sailors were greeted by a better than forecast force 2-3 Southerly for the first start. The fleet had sailors from far and near with Paul Moreton (Llandudno SC) and Steve Mitchell (Porthpean SC) the epic journeymen. Posted on 13 Mar Supernova Winter Championship Postponed
Event now to be held on 8th April Due to the high winds as part of storm Doris the Oxford Carriers / Force 4 Chandlery Supernova Winter championships is being postponed from tomorrow until 8 April. Posted on 24 Feb Supernova Winter Championship preview
Season opener at Bowmoor this Saturday This season's opener, the Winter Championship, is happening at Bowmoor this coming Saturday 25th February and the forecast is looking breezy! Posted on 20 Feb What a year for the Supernova!
Class goes from strength to strength 20 years after the Association was formed the class continues to move from strength to strength, with 120 boats at this year's nationals, a very popular stand at the Alexander Palace dinghy show and nearly 200 different helms. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Supernovas at Bartley
Noble Marine Travellers event The 15 brave Supernova sailors who decided to ignore the Windguru forecast arrived in the centre of Birmingham to be greeted by light wisps of wind across the reservoir. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 100 entries already!
For the 2017 Supernova Nationals in Plymouth Following on from 120 boats at the 2016 Llandudno Nationals, the singlehanded Supernova dinghy continues to be one of the fastest growing UK dinghy classes in recent years. Posted on 15 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy