Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals © Caz Hand Allen Brothers sponsor the Supernova Nationals © Caz Hand

by Chris Hawley today at 2:04 pm

The Supernova Class Association is delighted to announce that Allen Brothers have joined as a sponsor for their 2017 Nationals, joining existing sponsor Hartley Boats. This follows the successful sponsorship of the 2016 Supernova Nationals, where 120 boats entered.

Allen Brothers said:

"Allen Brothers are delighted to be continuing our sponsorship of the Supernovas' Nationals this year, and we congratulate the class on being so successful. It's a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication of both the builders and class association. We hope our continued sponsorship will help make the Supernova Nationals an even greater success and enjoyable event for the organisers and all the participants during the week."

The National Championships is being held at the Mountbatten centre in Plymouth on 30 June, 1 and 2 July 2017.

With 109 boats already signed up this looks to be a fantastic event and the Association is optimistic that Allen's support will push numbers up to beat last year's 120 entrants.

Supernova Chairman, Chris Hawley said:

"We are grateful to Allen for their sponsorship once again. Their support will really make a difference to the Class and will allow us to get the best possible prizes that we can for our National Championships. The Supernova is an exceptionally friendly fleet and we encourage any owners who have not yet signed up to do so as soon as possible."

Entries are just £45 (thanks to some generous discounts) for 3 days on the sea, and entries close on 16 June.

If you want to enter online then please visit www.supernovadinghy.org