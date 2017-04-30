Volvo RS Feva Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club
by Lucy Jameson
29-30 April 2017
Volvo RS Feva Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves
Saturday's conditions were not quite up to the Yorkshire Dales SC reputation with light fickle conditions but with an improving forecast throughout the day. Conditions for Sunday, however, looked like it would be touch and go for any sailing so it was agreed to run 4 of the 6 races on Saturday.
Saturday tested the teams to the full with light, shifty winds. Local Yorkshire Dales SC sailor Henry Rastrick with crew Rupert Jameson from Hayling Island Sailing Club lead throughout to take race 1, Tom Storey and Ollie Kent from Yorkshire Dales SC came in 2nd with Ewan Wilson Wormit Boating Club and Teddy Ferguson Windermere School in 3rd.
A quick break for lunch and a pause in racing to allow conditions to build a touch and back out for races 2,3 and 4
Sian Talbot and Elouise Clapson McBride Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club sailed a faultless race to take a very comfortable win with Henry Jameson from Hayling Island Sailing Club and Issy Spurway from Bowmoor Sailing Club in 2nd and Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne from Burnham Squiddies in 3rd
The 3rd race saw an increase in breeze and a change at the top with Storey and Kent taking the win Jamie Rastrick Yorkshire Dales SC and Madeline Bristow Leigh and Lowton SC in 2nd and brothers Kevin and Eddie Farrell from Llandudno SC came over the line in 3rd.
Last race of the day and it was Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson over the line in first and a tight battle followed with Rastrick and Jameson in 2nd and Sian and Elouise in 3rd.
Sunday delivered the conditions that Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club is so famous for, strong wind blowing straight down the reservoir allowing the race officer to set a long course directly in front of the clubhouse giving spectators a perfect view of the action.
Tom Storey and Ollie Kents downwind speed allowed them to pull away from the fleet to take race 5 with Henry Jameson and Issy Spurway left in the wake to take 2nd and Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson in 3rd place.
The final race of the day saw Henry and Issy lead the race throughout to take the win, Tom and Ollie came in 2nd and the Dylan's came in 3rd.
Overall winners of the weekend went to Tom and Ollie with Henry Rastrick and Rupert Jameson in 2nd and Henry Jameson and Issy Spurway coming in 3rd. First Girls went to Sian Talbot and Elouise Clapson McBride and a special recognition prize for endeavour awarded to Fin Campbell and Sam Briggs from Norwich School
Class Chairman Jon Webster thanked Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club team, Race officer Keith Escritt and his safety team along with the ladies in the Galley. Thanks also went to all the RS Feva families who travelled to the event and made it such a great weekend for all.
The UK RS Feva Class would thank our class Sponsors Volvo for their continued support.
Next event is the PA Consulting RS Feva National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|6680
|Tom Storey
|Ollie Kent
|Yorkshire Dales
|2
|‑7
|1
|5
|1
|2
|11
|2nd
|6505
|Henry Rastrick
|Rupert Jameson
|Yorkshire Dales SC / HISC
|1
|4
|4
|2
|‑8
|4
|15
|3rd
|5279
|Henry Jameson
|Issy Spurway
|HISC / Bowmoor
|7
|2
|‑8
|4
|2
|1
|16
|4th
|6540
|Ewan Wilson
|Teddy Ferguson
|Wormit Boating Club / Windermere School
|3
|‑5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|17
|5th
|4100
|Sian Talbot
|Eloise Clapson McBride
|LLSC
|4
|1
|6
|3
|‑9
|9
|23
|6th
|5764
|Jamie Rastrick
|Madeleine Bristow
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|5
|‑13
|2
|8
|11
|7
|33
|7th
|230
|Dylan McPherson
|Dylan Collingbourne
|Burnham Sailing Club
|11
|3
|‑17
|12
|5
|3
|34
|8th
|6264
|Eddie Farrell
|Kevin Farrell
|Llandudno SC
|8
|‑14
|3
|6
|7
|10
|34
|9th
|1389
|India Edwards
|Emily Haughton
|LLSC
|‑17
|6
|7
|7
|4
|11
|35
|10th
|5288
|Caitlin Webster
|Lucy Ferguson
|Chew Valley / Windermere School
|‑15
|8
|11
|10
|6
|6
|41
|11th
|5029
|Faye Caswell
|Katie Scott
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|6
|9
|9
|9
|12
|(DNF)
|45
|12th
|6047
|Ellie Clark
|Holly Monk
|Ripon SC
|9
|‑17
|15
|15
|10
|8
|57
|13th
|6106
|Ben Leffek
|Ben Dearden
|Dalgety Bay SC / Ripon SC
|13
|11
|12
|‑14
|13
|13
|62
|14th
|89
|Rohan Murphy
|Lélia Peckham
|South Windermere
|10
|10
|10
|13
|(DNC)
|OCS
|64
|15th
|6309
|Fin Campbell
|Sam Briggs
|Norwich School
|12
|‑18
|13
|17
|14
|12
|68
|16th
|839
|Grace Pank
|Paddy O'Rourke
|Norwich School
|14
|15
|16
|16
|(DNC)
|DNC
|82
|17th
|6351
|Josh Manning
|Felix Corson
|Rydal Penrhos LLandudno
|(DNF)
|12
|18
|11
|DNF
|DNF
|83
|18th
|6613
|Ioan Thompson
|Freya Terry
|Tenby Sailing Club
|18
|16
|20
|(DNF)
|15
|14
|83
|19th
|1854
|Thomas Alston
|Joe Heap
|Norwich School
|16
|19
|14
|18
|(DNC)
|DNC
|88
|20th
|2044
|Lorna Gavvain
|Georgie Mann
|Norwich School
|(DNF)
|20
|19
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|102
