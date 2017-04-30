Please select your home edition
Volvo RS Feva Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

by Lucy Jameson today at 8:40 pm 29-30 April 2017
Volvo RS Feva Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves

Saturday's conditions were not quite up to the Yorkshire Dales SC reputation with light fickle conditions but with an improving forecast throughout the day. Conditions for Sunday, however, looked like it would be touch and go for any sailing so it was agreed to run 4 of the 6 races on Saturday.

Saturday tested the teams to the full with light, shifty winds. Local Yorkshire Dales SC sailor Henry Rastrick with crew Rupert Jameson from Hayling Island Sailing Club lead throughout to take race 1, Tom Storey and Ollie Kent from Yorkshire Dales SC came in 2nd with Ewan Wilson Wormit Boating Club and Teddy Ferguson Windermere School in 3rd.

A quick break for lunch and a pause in racing to allow conditions to build a touch and back out for races 2,3 and 4

Sian Talbot and Elouise Clapson McBride Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club sailed a faultless race to take a very comfortable win with Henry Jameson from Hayling Island Sailing Club and Issy Spurway from Bowmoor Sailing Club in 2nd and Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne from Burnham Squiddies in 3rd

The 3rd race saw an increase in breeze and a change at the top with Storey and Kent taking the win Jamie Rastrick Yorkshire Dales SC and Madeline Bristow Leigh and Lowton SC in 2nd and brothers Kevin and Eddie Farrell from Llandudno SC came over the line in 3rd.

Last race of the day and it was Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson over the line in first and a tight battle followed with Rastrick and Jameson in 2nd and Sian and Elouise in 3rd.

Sunday delivered the conditions that Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club is so famous for, strong wind blowing straight down the reservoir allowing the race officer to set a long course directly in front of the clubhouse giving spectators a perfect view of the action.

Tom Storey and Ollie Kents downwind speed allowed them to pull away from the fleet to take race 5 with Henry Jameson and Issy Spurway left in the wake to take 2nd and Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson in 3rd place.

The final race of the day saw Henry and Issy lead the race throughout to take the win, Tom and Ollie came in 2nd and the Dylan's came in 3rd.

Overall winners of the weekend went to Tom and Ollie with Henry Rastrick and Rupert Jameson in 2nd and Henry Jameson and Issy Spurway coming in 3rd. First Girls went to Sian Talbot and Elouise Clapson McBride and a special recognition prize for endeavour awarded to Fin Campbell and Sam Briggs from Norwich School

Class Chairman Jon Webster thanked Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club team, Race officer Keith Escritt and his safety team along with the ladies in the Galley. Thanks also went to all the RS Feva families who travelled to the event and made it such a great weekend for all.

The UK RS Feva Class would thank our class Sponsors Volvo for their continued support.

Next event is the PA Consulting RS Feva National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st6680Tom StoreyOllie KentYorkshire Dales2‑7151211
2nd6505Henry RastrickRupert JamesonYorkshire Dales SC / HISC1442‑8415
3rd5279Henry JamesonIssy SpurwayHISC / Bowmoor72‑842116
4th6540Ewan WilsonTeddy FergusonWormit Boating Club / Windermere School3‑5513517
5th4100Sian TalbotEloise Clapson McBrideLLSC4163‑9923
6th5764Jamie RastrickMadeleine BristowYorkshire Dales SC5‑132811733
7th230Dylan McPhersonDylan CollingbourneBurnham Sailing Club113‑17125334
8th6264Eddie FarrellKevin FarrellLlandudno SC8‑143671034
9th1389India EdwardsEmily HaughtonLLSC‑1767741135
10th5288Caitlin WebsterLucy FergusonChew Valley / Windermere School‑15811106641
11th5029Faye CaswellKatie ScottYorkshire Dales SC699912(DNF)45
12th6047Ellie ClarkHolly MonkRipon SC9‑17151510857
13th6106Ben LeffekBen DeardenDalgety Bay SC / Ripon SC131112‑14131362
14th89Rohan MurphyLélia PeckhamSouth Windermere10101013(DNC)OCS64
15th6309Fin CampbellSam BriggsNorwich School12‑181317141268
16th839Grace PankPaddy O'RourkeNorwich School14151616(DNC)DNC82
17th6351Josh ManningFelix CorsonRydal Penrhos LLandudno(DNF)121811DNFDNF83
18th6613Ioan ThompsonFreya TerryTenby Sailing Club181620(DNF)151483
19th1854Thomas AlstonJoe HeapNorwich School16191418(DNC)DNC88
20th2044Lorna GavvainGeorgie MannNorwich School(DNF)2019DNCDNCDNC102
