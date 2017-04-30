Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Rudder Bag for the Laser
Rudder Bag for the Laser
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GP14 Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge at Swords Sailing & Boating Club

by John McCaldin today at 9:05 am 29-30 April 2017

The Riocard O'Tiarnaigh Challenge 2017 was hosted by Swords SC on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th April. 17 boats from as far north as Moville and south as Dungarvan, attended despite the challenging forecast which proved to be right.

All boats launched and race one was started on time. Conditions looked fine from shore but once on the race course it was a very different story and most competitors tested the water temperature at least once throughout the day.

Bronze, Silver and Gold fleets each sailed in separate flights with 4 boats in the bronze, 5 in silver and 8 in gold.

Race one was won by Sam Wray & Michael Broaders, Sligo YC, in the bronze fleet from Martin & Vicky Dews, Donahadee SC, Bill & James Johnson, Lough Foyle YC, in the silver and Shane McCarthy & Damian Bracken did a horizon job and showed the gold fleet a clean pair of heels. There was a lot of place changing with the McGuiness brothers eventually taking 2nd place and the McCaldins in 3rd.

Race two was quickly started although some competitors chose to head for the shore. No finishers in the bronze fleet, the Johnsons again dominated the silver fleet. In the gold fleet 3 of the top 4 boats capsized within 5 boat lengths of the weather mark, allowing Hugh Gill & Conor Twohig, Sutton DC, to take a clear race win with Keith Louden & Alan Thompson also staying upright to take 2nd. The McCaldins recovered from their swim to take 3rd.

After lunch ashore a depleted fleet reluctantly relaunched to find the conditions even more challenging on the race course. 3 short races were sailed.

Two 1sts in the bronze fleet saw Blessington SC's Matthew Street & Lee McMullan take a single point victory from Sam Wray & Michael Broaders.

One 1st and two 2nds saw the Johnsons take the silver fleet from Stephen & Peter Boyle, Sutton DC with Dungarvan SCs father and daughter team, Simon & Ella Crowe taking 3rd.

McCarthy & Bracken dominated the gold fleet with a further three 1sts showing great speed and boat handling in the gusty conditions. The McGuinness's secured 2nd place with three 2nds and the McCaldins 3rd with two 3rds and a 4th.

Sunday dawned as forecast with winds mid 30mph, the race officer wisely decided not to hold the finals.

Thanks to Swords SC for hosting the event. Next event on the circuit is Greystones SC on 27th & 28th May.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

York RI Round Holes Trophy
Modest fleet but sizzling competition! The fleet may have been modest but the competition at the front was sizzling! Six Series One GP14s came to the line on the River Ouse in glorious spring weather for York RI Sailing Club's fourth year of the Round Holes Trophy. Posted on 28 Apr GP14 Inlands at Bassenthwaite preview
Early interest strong, looking to beat last year's attendance The 2017 Ginger Boats GP14 Inland Championships on 6 and 7 May look set to beat last year's entry of 34 with strong early interest due to the popularity of Bassenthwaite Sailing Club. Posted on 22 Apr GP14 E Howard-Davies Youth Training Week
A great week of learning at the WPNSA The GP14 Youth Training Week has been an annual fixture in the GP14 calendar for many years, thanks to the memorial fund set up in the name E Howard-Davies, a former Secretary, President and strong advocate of youth sailing. Posted on 16 Apr GP14 Midlands Championship
Craftinsure Super 8 Series event 2 at Staunton Harold The second event of the Craftinsure Super 8 series took place over the balmy weekend of 8th/9th April at Staunton Harold Sailing club in the heart of the Midlands. Posted on 11 Apr GP14 Venetian Trophy at Welsh Harp
Southern Travellers' Series event Fine weather at the Welsh Harp for the 2017 Venetian trophy. A 10 knot South Westerly breeze and warm sunshine. Posted on 4 Apr GP14s at Shustoke
Midland Bell Series Round 1 Saturday 25th March saw the start of the 2017 GP14 Midland Bell traveller series at Shustoke Sailing Club. 8 visiting boats and three of the home fleet gathered in sunny conditions under a moderate North Easterly breeze. Posted on 29 Mar Reminiscing about GP14 racing in Libya, 1956-64
Essex boy learns to race at 10 years old in the Med In 1956 my family moved to Benghazi, Libya, from Chelmsford, Essex - what a shock arriving in Benghazi, but we soon got used to the idea. At 10 years old I started sailing at the club in my dad's GP14 number 514. Posted on 29 Jan 35 boats already for the 2017 GP14 Nationals
Limit of 70 boats so get your entry in soon! Entry for the 2017 GP14 Nationals sponsored by Dinghy Rope, Impact Marine, Allen, Exe Sails, SP Boats, Paintcraft, Gingerboats only opened on New Year's Day but 25 places of the 70 allocation were snapped up in the first 72 hours, with half gone by Day 5. Posted on 6 Jan Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 GP14 Victor Trophy at Welsh Harp
Southern Travellers Series finale 20 boats contested the Victor trophy, 16 locals and 4 travellers. After a season of racing on ponds, rivers, tidal estuaries, and the gentle tidal waters of Poole harbour, the Travellers series would be settled with some inland sailing at the Welsh Harp. Posted on 11 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC GP14 Inland Championships for GP14
Bassenthwaite SC- 6 May to 7 May Brightlingsea SC GP14 GP14 Easter Areas, Fireball + Merlin Rocket Open for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy