International Moth Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club
by Tom Offer today at 8:16 am
22-23 April 2017
A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks assembled at Grafham despite the light wind forecast from as far as Cornwall and Abersoch in the West, a few from the South Coast and a relatively easy one to get to for those in the South East. There was, as forecast, zero wind but the relaxed atmosphere was supplemented by an unintentionally amusing briefing by the race officer unintentionally drawing some comedy boobs on the white board whilst explaining our leeward gate... Even funnier to the assembled and its childish sense of humour when upon realising what he had done the RO hurriedly rubbed them out, with both hands.
The forecast was for the wind to appear at 4pm and as the afternoon wore on it duly did and we enjoyed 3 races in 10 -12 knots from the North West. Dan Ward made the best of it with 2 bullets and a 3rd to end the day with 5 points, Stokes Bay training partner Jim McMillan close behind with 7 and Tom Offer and Dan Ellis tied on 9.
Sundays forecast was for less wind but from the South West so a longer sail to the starting area but the RO kept us ashore until 9 knots was registered at the committee boat. The fleet launched and foiled down whereupon the streaky and randomly patchy 10 mins on 10 mins off wind pattern was establishing itself – not great for foiling. Never the less the race officer ground out 3 races in marginal foiling conditions which Dan Ellis seemed to relish with full foiling punchy starts and 2 bullets to match Dan Wards from the previous day. But Ward had had enough of the flaky conditions after one unlucky race and went to the shore putting him out the running. With the discard in play everyone could afford a bad one on Sunday and so they did with the final points being Dan on 11 and Jim and Tom tied on 14 with Jim getting 2nd on count back.
Other notable fleet appearances took the shape of a very well low ridden Bladerider who was always there or thereabouts in the marginal stuff. Doug Pybus who has been sailing Moths since the low riding days and won the last race. Eddie Brindle in a green rocket another early foiler who is showing potential and Kyle made his presence known on the slipway too. Also Dave Smithwhite did a great fleet liaison job with the Race Officer in the tricky conditions. Not to mention the Race Officer himself who had to deal with some rather tricky time limit and associated grand race prix finishes when less fortunate boats didn't make the finish before it was closed.
With only a few weeks until the Nationals at Paignton, before the big sailing event of the year outside of Bermuda and with over 200 boats registered for Garda, it's a great time to be in the Moth fleet.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|4501
|Dan Ellis
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|‑8
|11
|2nd
|4309
|Jim McMillan
|2
|4
|1
|‑11
|2
|5
|14
|3rd
|4386
|Tom Offer
|4
|3
|2
|2
|‑8
|3
|14
|4th
|4075
|Doug Pybus
|6
|‑7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|20
|5th
|4347
|Eddie Brindle
|5
|‑6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|20
|6th
|4442
|Kyle Stoneham
|8
|5
|6
|7
|5
|(RTD)
|31
|7th
|4433
|Dan Ward
|1
|1
|3
|14
|(DNC)
|DNC
|37
|8th
|4350
|Dave Smithwhite
|7
|8
|8
|‑10
|7
|10
|40
|9th
|4136
|Ed Redfearn
|‑13
|13
|12
|5
|11
|7
|48
|10th
|413
|Neil Baker
|10
|9
|9
|RTD
|(DNC)
|4
|49
|11th
|3169
|Brad Gibson
|12
|‑14
|13
|9
|9
|6
|49
|12th
|3945
|Chris Tilbrook
|11
|10
|10
|‑13
|10
|9
|50
|13th
|4281
|Nic Streatfeild
|9
|11
|RTD
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|60
|14th
|4343
|James Sainsbury
|DNS
|12
|11
|12
|12
|(DNC)
|62
|15th
|4434
|David Hivey
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|6
|DNC
|68
|16th
|3834
|Mark Groves
|14
|15
|14
|15
|13
|(DNC)
|71
|17th
|3428
|Tim Ollerenshaw
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|90
