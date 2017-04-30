Boats, Boat Shows and Offers from Ancasta to help get you afloat in 2017

The weather is warming up and owners are busy preparing for the season. If you are keen to get on the water this year, there are a number of shows running and plenty of stock available. Get in touch via phone, email or face to face in your local Ancasta office and let us help you get afloat in 2017.



Palma Boat Show 2017 The pontoons are full at this years Palma Boat and Superyacht Show. Open until the 2nd May, the Palma Boat Show is the Balearic Island's largest on-water boatshow and is held in the Port of Palma.



As the Prestige Yachts main dealers for the Balearics, Ancasta are welcoming UK visitors to the Prestige stand (M-29) to view the following models:

Prestige 750 Prestige 680s - WORLD LAUNCH Prestige 630 Prestige 560 On berth M-04 stands LEO, a stunning example of a CNB 76 from Ancasta Yachts. On shore at M-32A you will find the multilingual team from the Ancasta Palma office who are on-hand to advise on all aspects of boat buying including finance, insurance, cross border transactions, charter and berthing to help you explore all options of boat ownership in 2017.

For more information or to book an appoinment, please click below:

More info

Poole Harbour Boat Show 2017 Open in three weeks, the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show will play host to all the major sail and power boats brands. The show is open to the public from the 19th – 21st May and Ancasta will be presenting four boats at this year’s show:

Oceans 38.1 Oceanis 41.1

Swift Trawler 30 Swift Trawler 44

For full details see HERE

More info

Looking to sell your boat? In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.

From luxury motor yachts to blue water cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.

If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

CONTACT US NOW

Request your quote today Is your yacht insurance due for renewal? For most of the year, your yacht insurance is probably the last thing on your mind and rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you are seeking insurance, look no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius partnership, Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all Hull Insurance premiums (terms & conditions apply). Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy provides.



Request your quote today or if you would like to talk about your insurance requirements please call 01752 223656 and quote ANCASTA2017 to ensure the discount is applied.

MORE INFORMATION World Launch of the Prestige 680S Launching at this year's Palma Boat Show, the concept of the SPORTFLY, already rolled out on the PRESTIGE 620S, features a large sliding glass sunroof that opens the saloon to the outdoors, instantly transforming the interior space. Perfectly integrated into her sporty design, the flybridge boasts a fully equipped helm station as well as an inviting saloon.



For more information please contact Nick Hatfield on: T +44 (0)2380 450017

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com





Oceanis 45 Now: £ 251,846

Tax Not Paid View boat

Prestige 630 Now: £ 1,399,950

Tax Not Paid

View boat

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com



Latest Boats For Sale



Time to prepare for the season! Temperatures are rising, the sun is beginning to show its face more often and that means it is time to recommission your yacht or motorboat ready for the season.



In order to be safe and to maximise your enjoyment this summer, it is wise to prepare your boat properly. If you are after some advice or keen to have some work carried out, contact HYSRR now with your specific requirements and cruise into the season with the peace of mind that your boat has been professionally maintained.

