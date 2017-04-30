Boats, Boat Shows and Offers from Ancasta to help get you afloat in 2017

The weather is
warming up and owners are busy preparing for the season. If you are keen
to get on the water this year, there are a number of shows running and
plenty of stock available. Get in touch via phone, email or face to face in
your local Ancasta office and let us help you get afloat in
2017.
Palma Boat Show 2017
The
pontoons are full at this years Palma Boat and Superyacht Show. Open until the
2nd May, the Palma Boat Show is the Balearic Island's largest on-water
boatshow and is held in the Port of Palma.
As the
Prestige Yachts main dealers for the Balearics, Ancasta are welcoming UK
visitors to the Prestige stand (M-29) to view the following
models:
Prestige 750
Prestige 680s - WORLD
LAUNCH
Prestige 630
Prestige
560
On berth M-04 stands
LEO, a stunning example of a CNB 76 from Ancasta Yachts. On shore at M-32A you
will find the multilingual team from the Ancasta Palma office who are on-hand
to advise on all aspects of boat buying including finance, insurance, cross
border transactions, charter and berthing to help you explore all options of
boat ownership in 2017.
For more information or to book an
appoinment, please click below:
Poole Harbour Boat Show 2017
Open in three weeks, the
2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show will play host to all the major sail and power
boats brands. The show is open to the public from the 19th – 21st May and
Ancasta will be presenting four boats at this year’s
show:
Oceans 38.1
Oceanis
41.1
Swift Trawler 30
Swift Trawler
44
For full details see
HERE
Looking to sell your
boat?
In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and
Europe.
From luxury motor yachts to blue
water
cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other
brokerage house.
If you are looking to sell your existing
boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the
process will be fast and stress
free.
With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is
hard to find a better partner to have working on your
behalf.
Is your yacht insurance due for renewal?
For most of
the year, your yacht insurance is probably the last thing on your mind and
rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you are seeking insurance, look
no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius partnership,
Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all Hull Insurance
premiums (terms & conditions apply).
Established in 1970, Pantaenius
has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique
and comprehensive policy provides.
Request your quote
today or if you would like to talk about your insurance requirements please
call 01752 223656 and quote ANCASTA2017 to ensure the discount is
applied.
World Launch of the
Prestige 680S
Launching at this year's Palma Boat Show, the concept of
the SPORTFLY, already rolled out on the PRESTIGE 620S, features a large
sliding glass sunroof that opens the saloon to the outdoors, instantly
transforming the interior space. Perfectly integrated into her sporty design,
the flybridge boasts a fully equipped helm station as well as an inviting
saloon.
For more information please contact Nick Hatfield
on: T +44 (0)2380
450017
Oceanis 45
Now: £ 251,846
Tax Not
Paid
Oceanis 37
Now:
£ 74,950
Tax Paid
Oceanis
41.1
Now: £ 156,299
Tax Not Paid
Oceanis
38.1
Now: £ 143,257
Tax Not Paid
Oceanis
37
Now: £ 84,500
Tax Paid
Hanse
385
Now: £ 116,000
Tax Paid
Prestige
630
Now: £ 1,399,950
Tax Not Paid
Swift Trawler
44
Now: £ 375,000
Tax Not Paid
Antares 36
Now:
£ 225,000
Tax Paid
Prestige
42s
Now: £ 199,950
Tax Paid
Ribeye
S785
Now: £ 49,950
Tax Paid
Bavaria
Sport 38 Ht
Now: £ 168,000
Tax Paid
Fairline Targa
38
Now: £180,000
Tax Paid
Time to prepare for the
season!
Temperatures are rising, the sun is beginning to show its face
more often and that means it is time to recommission your yacht or motorboat
ready for the season.
In order to be safe and to maximise
your enjoyment this summer, it is wise to prepare your boat
properly.
If you are after
some advice or keen to have some work carried out, contact HYSRR now with your
specific requirements and cruise into the season with the peace of mind that
your boat has been professionally
maintained.
When did you last check your
Standing Rigging?
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full
set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you
anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers
RRP.
They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging,
delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12
month guarantee.
It is truly the Best Quality at the
Best Price.
To discuss your requirements, call:
+44(0)2380
454 280