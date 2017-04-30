Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016

Boats, Boat Shows and Offers from Ancasta to help get you afloat in 2017

by Ancasta International today at 7:15 pm 30 April 2017

The weather is warming up and owners are busy preparing for the season. If you are keen to get on the water this year, there are a number of shows running and plenty of stock available. Get in touch via phone, email or face to face in your local Ancasta office and let us help you get afloat in 2017.

Palma Boat Show 2017

The pontoons are full at this years Palma Boat and Superyacht Show. Open until the 2nd May, the Palma Boat Show is the Balearic Island's largest on-water boatshow and is held in the Port of Palma.


As the Prestige Yachts main dealers for the Balearics, Ancasta are welcoming UK visitors to the Prestige stand (M-29) to view the following models:


Prestige 750

Prestige 680s - WORLD LAUNCH

Prestige 630

Prestige 560
Palma Boat Show 2017

On berth M-04 stands LEO, a stunning example of a CNB 76 from Ancasta Yachts. On shore at M-32A you will find the multilingual team from the Ancasta Palma office who are on-hand to advise on all aspects of boat buying including finance, insurance, cross border transactions, charter and berthing to help you explore all options of boat ownership in 2017.

For more information or to book an appoinment, please click below:

More info
Poole Harbour Boat Show

Poole Harbour Boat Show 2017

Open in three weeks, the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show will play host to all the major sail and power boats brands. The show is open to the public from the 19th – 21st May and Ancasta will be presenting four boats at this year’s show:


Oceans 38.1

Oceanis 41.1

Swift Trawler 30

Swift Trawler 44


For full details see HERE
More info

Looking to sell your boat?

In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.


From luxury motor yachts to blue water

cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.


If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.
Looking to sell your boat?

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

CONTACT US NOW
Pantaenius yacht insurance
Request your quote today

Is your yacht insurance due for renewal?

For most of the year, your yacht insurance is probably the last thing on your mind and rightly so, but if it is that time of year and you are seeking insurance, look no further. As part of the Ancasta and Pantaenius partnership, Pantaenius UK Limited is pleased to offer a 10% discount on all Hull Insurance premiums (terms & conditions apply).

Established in 1970, Pantaenius has over 90,000 boat owners worldwide who enjoy the peace of mind their unique and comprehensive policy provides.


Request your quote today or if you would like to talk about your insurance requirements please call 01752 223656 and quote ANCASTA2017 to ensure the discount is applied.
Prestige 680s
Prestige 680s
MORE INFORMATION

World Launch of the Prestige 680S

Launching at this year's Palma Boat Show, the concept of the SPORTFLY, already rolled out on the PRESTIGE 620S, features a large sliding glass sunroof that opens the saloon to the outdoors, instantly transforming the interior space. Perfectly integrated into her sporty design, the flybridge boasts a fully equipped helm station as well as an inviting saloon.


For more information please contact Nick Hatfield on: T +44 (0)2380 450017

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Oceanis Yacht 62
Beneteau Oceanis 45

Oceanis 45

Now: £ 251,846

Tax Not Paid

View boat
Oceanis 37

Oceanis 37

Now: £ 74,950

Tax Paid

View boat
Oceanis 41.1

Oceanis 41.1

Now: £ 156,299

Tax Not Paid

View boat
Oceanis 38.1

Oceanis 38.1

Now: £ 143,257

Tax Not Paid

View boat
Oceanis 37

Oceanis 37

Now: £ 84,500

Tax Paid

View boat
Hanse 385

Hanse 385

Now: £ 116,000

Tax Paid

View boat
Prestige 630

Prestige 630

Now: £ 1,399,950

Tax Not Paid

View boat
Swift Trawler 44

Swift Trawler 44

Now: £ 375,000

Tax Not Paid

View boat
Antares 36

Antares 36

Now: £ 225,000

Tax Paid

View boat
Prestige 42s

Prestige 42s

Now: £ 199,950

Tax Paid

View boat
Ribeye S785

Ribeye S785

Now: £ 49,950

Tax Paid

View boat
Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Bavaria Sport 38 Ht

Now: £ 168,000

Tax Paid

View boat
Fairline Targa 38

Fairline Targa 38

Now: £180,000

Tax Paid

View boat

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Latest Boats For Sale


Time to prepare for the season!

Temperatures are rising, the sun is beginning to show its face more often and that means it is time to recommission your yacht or motorboat ready for the season.


In order to be safe and to maximise your enjoyment this summer, it is wise to prepare your boat properly.
HYS Refit & Repair RECOMMISSION SERVICE

If you are after some advice or keen to have some work carried out, contact HYSRR now with your specific requirements and cruise into the season with the peace of mind that your boat has been professionally maintained.
CONTACT US NOW
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Rig Production
Request a Quote

When did you last check your Standing Rigging?

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers RRP.

They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month guarantee.


It is truly the Best Quality at the Best Price.


To discuss your requirements, call: +44(0)2380 454 280
>Boats For Sale
>Value Your Boat
>Events
>Aftersales & Parts
Ancasta International Boat Sales
HYS Refit & Repair
Adv Rigging & Hydraulics

UK | Brighton | Chichester | Dartmouth | Falmouth | Hamble | London | Lymington | Mylor | Plymouth | Port Solent | Swanwick


Europe | France - Port Napoleon | Spain - Palma


© 2017 Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd. all rights reserved | Legal & copyright

Related Articles

Rendez-vous @ 51° 46'.72 N, 000° 53'.92 E
An invitation to all sailors to visit West Mersea Yacht Club West Mersea Yacht Club has just completed a major refurbishment of its clubhouse in addition to attractively upgrading its facilities both on and off the water. Posted on 15 Apr BVI Spring Regatta overall
One deciding race on the final day Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Posted on 3 Apr BVI Spring Regatta day 2
Light air challenges Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, up through the Sir Francis Drake Channel between Peter and Norman Islands, around Peter to finish off Pelican Island. Posted on 2 Apr Bermuda by the Stars
Celestial Navigation Classification within Marion Bermuda Race The Marion Bermuda Race is the only US East coast offshore race which features a Celestial Navigation Classification with appropriate time credits. It is the only one that offers prizes for yachts that sail by the stars. Posted on 26 Mar Jolly Harbour YC Valentine's Regatta
More boats, more fun, great racing again Two action packed days of racing, three party nights and a Junior Regatta bought together sailors, visitors and residents of Jolly Harbour for an unparalleled weekend. Posted on 6 Mar FAST40+ sponsorship and brokerage partnership
Announced by Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta International Boat Sales has confirmed its sponsorship of the FAST40+ Class and will also be the official Brokerage Partner of the FAST40+ Circuit. Posted on 4 Mar Navigare Yachting and Ancasta partnership
A unique yacht investment opportunity Ancasta International Boat Sales will offer to UK boating enthusiasts a unique yacht investment opportunity with Navigare Yachting. Posted on 1 Mar Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb London Boat Show Opens Friday
View the new Oceanis 38.1 from Beneteau The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1. Posted on 2 Jan Ancasta set for London and Dusseldorf Boat Shows
Just eight days until the doors open at ExCeL With just eight days until the doors open, the excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show is open from the 6th-15th January 2017 and Ancasta are proud to announce this year's line-up. Posted on 29 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy