Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
Trident Eclipse Womens Front Zip Drysuit
Trident Eclipse Womens Front Zip Drysuit

Nations' Cup at Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club

by RHKYC Media today at 6:26 pm 30 April 2017

52 boats from 13 Nations and a planet turned out for one of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's most colourful events, the Nations' Cup, including Australia, Germany, Netherlands, England, France, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, United States and Wales.

Competitors set out to find blue skies and a varied breeze of 5 to 10knots with Race Officer Lucy Sutro sending racers on a three-loop harbour course between the Central Club buoy off of the Wan Chai Ferry terminal then to Shau Kei Wan(SKW) and back.

Boats were split into five starts based on their RHKATI ratings, with the HKPN rated entries starting first. The last boats to set off were the larger of the big boats including England's TP52 FreeFire, Orient Express representing Hong Kong, Straight Up yer Kilt representing Scotland accompanied by the sole catamaran to take part in the event Flyer a Flying Phantom representing England.

Most starts were clear with only a few OCSs being called. Once the horn sounded, national teams beat their way up the harbour with some teams sporting costumes of all types to mark the occasion including kilts, rooster hats, martial arts costumes, and Union Jack blazers.

Once sailors reached SKW they hoisted their kites and ran down to Central buoy where they encountered a disappointing strong outgoing tide and a considerable hole around the mark. Once they managed to limp their way around, they headed back to SKW. Due to the considerable hole it was decided to shorten the course by one lap.

Tornado representing Hong Kong was the first to finish on the water with team New Zealand Flying Fifteen Forty Forte taking the silverware and the bragging rights of having their flag displayed over the Main Bar for a year for the 4th year running.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoBoat TypeNationSkipperRatingFinishElapsedCorrected
1Forty Forte3990Flying FifteenNew ZealandWarwick Simons0.8515:27:4202:37:4202:14:03
2Fuzzy Duck1180EtchellsSwedenMichalski0.95215:29:3602:24:3602:17:40
3Gunga Din1243EtchellsEnglishNick Burns0.95215:30:5002:25:5002:18:50
4Merlin64SportsboatUranusSteve Bourne12215:36:1002:16:1002:19:10
5Hotwired60SportsboatDutchGerry Sonnemans12215:36:1302:16:1302:19:13
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tomes Cup goes to Flying Phantom
Blue skies after a week of rain in Hong Kong After almost a week of rain, sailors were relieved to see blue skies for the final race in the Top Dog Trophy Series. Race Officer Gareth Williams was first on the race course finding a moderate easterly breeze affecting Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour Posted on 29 Apr Rolex China Sea Race
Best Asian Regatta In less than a year, the Rolex China Sea Race will take a competitive fleet 565 nautical miles across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines. Posted on 23 Apr San Fernando Race overall
That's a wrap, final boats arrive into San Fernando The final boats raced in to San Fernando, Philippines on Saturday night and early this morning including Emocean2, Christopher Allan's Swan 55 the sole double handed entry, which arrived at 18:42:12hrs. Posted on 16 Apr Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record
By 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. Posted on 13 Apr Scallywag set to break record
In the San Fernando Race After the early retirement of Steve Ho's Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 13 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race underway
16 boats set off from Hong Kong 16 boats came out for the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race, a 480nm race across the South China Sea from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 12 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race
Starts on 12th April from Hong Kong to the Philippines Organised by Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club under the auspices of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the 2017 edition of this biennial race will feature 16 sailing yachts sailing across four divisions, IRC Racer 0, 1, IRC Cruising and HKPN. Posted on 4 Apr Zhik 2018 29er Worlds
NoR Available and Entry Now Open Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club have announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event. Posted on 29 Mar Hong Kong Race Week overall
Breeze arrives for the final day Hong Kong brought out the breeze today for the final day of Hong Kong Race Week with the Race Officers reporting a north-easterly breeze from 8 to 24kts across the four race areas with an average breeze of around 18kts. Posted on 19 Feb Hong Kong Race Week day 3
Starting off with very light winds The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that's precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. Posted on 18 Feb

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy