Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
B&G Vulcan 7" Chartplotter
B&G Vulcan 7

Finn class at World Cup Hyères - Overall

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 5:44 pm 25-30 April 2017

Alican Kaynar from Turkey has secured his first ever major event win with a confident performance at the World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France. Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands took silver while Jonathan Lobert from France won the medal race to take the bronze medal on his birthday.

With a 7-8 knots shifty onshore breeze, Heiner engaged Kaynar with four minutes to go but Kaynar was the first to strike though the protest was overruled. Kaynar held the advantage out of the start and cleverly covered the Dutch sailor pushing them to the back of the fleet

Meanwhile the battle for bronze began with Ed Wright from Great Britain spinning on the start line after the committee boat landed on his deck in the moderate swell.

Anders Pedersen and Jorge Zarif on the final day at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves
Anders Pedersen and Jorge Zarif on the final day at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves

Anders Pedersen from Norway led round the top from Brazilian Jorge Zarif and Ben Cornish from Great Britain, all in with a shout for the bronze. The Norwegian still led at the gate from Zarif while several behind were picking up penalties. Wright was up to seventh while Kaynar and Heiner were trailing the fleet.

Lobert found the best course up the second beat to take the lead and extended down the run to the finish to take bronze, repeating his position from last year.

With Heiner crossing ninth and Kaynar tenth the job was done and the Turkish sailor in his eighth year in the class won his first major event. He has dominated the past two days of racing in bay of Hyeres at the World Cup Series, and is a deserving winner.

Silver medalist Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands had his chances, leading after three days, but picked up too many points on Friday, while Kaynar sailed a perfect day. However it remains his first World Cup class medal after placing fourth in Melbourne at the end of 2016.

You can see all the Finn Class videos from the week on our new TV channel FINN TV at finnclass.org/finn-tv

Lobert said, "I am very happy to win the medal race on my birthday. It was a good present today. I was also third last year here when it was super tricky and I just got the bronze in the end but this time I was more consistent and very happy with the way I have been sailing this week with not so much training and I think it's a good beginning for the new campaign. I didn't expect a medal coming here. I was trying to save my knee and save my energy and if I was top ten I would have been happy, so I am super happy to get the medal."

Heiner explained his strategy, "I was just trying to shake him [Kaynar] a little in the pre-start. I don't know how Alican is with match racing but I wanted to rattle him a bit and see how he would react to that. I still needed to be top three in the race to even have a chance, so I needed a good start. But out of the start I had him where I wanted him and I was tight to leeward. I knew from training I was a little higher and especially in these conditions, but for some reason the speed wasn't there and he closed my lane and I had to tack out and from there he controlled the race. I had one option when I went left, but somehow I made the decision to tack back right again. I thought there was knew pressure coming but it gave him control and then it was an easy race for him. But I think we are on the right track and feels like more."

Alican, "First Nicholas came to me to start the match race and we went down to the shore a bit and after he escaped I start chasing him. At the start I had a good position and after that just kept myself between him and the mark."

It's his first major win and second world cup medal after silver at the 2015 World Cup final in Abu Dhabi. "The last two days went very well, and I extended the points a bi, so I had a comfortable medal race."

"Slowly, slowly, I am getting in shape. I think 2020 will be a strong campaign."

The Finn fleet do not have a lot of time to rest. Many are already gathering an hour to the west at Marseille when the Senior and U23 European Championships will begin this coming Friday.

Jonathan Lobert on the final day at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves
Jonathan Lobert on the final day at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves

Results after Medal Race: (medal race results in brackets)

1 TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 52 (10)
2 NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 60 (9)
3 FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 68 (1)
4 GBR 11 Edward Wright 77 (8)
5 BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 78 (4)
6 POL 17 Piotr Kula 79 (7)
7 NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 82 (3)
8 GBR 91 Ben Cornish 82 (5)
9 HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 87 (2)
10 FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 109 (6)

Full results here

Full gallery on the Finn Class Facebook Page and on Flickr.

Finn podium at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves
Finn podium at World Cup Hyères - photo © Robert Deaves
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Cup Hyères overall
Kontides steals gold again It was a case of déjà vu on the final day of racing at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France as Cypriot Laser sailor Pavlos Kontides once again stole gold from underneath the nose of his rival. Posted today at 5:54 pm World Cup Hyères day 5
Hyères offers up perfection as 7 classes decided Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Posted on 29 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 5
Kaynar and Heiner to battle for gold Hyeres saved its best until last with two great races in fantastic conditions to wrap up the opening series. Again, Turkey's Alican Kaynar ruled the day with a second and a first to go into the medal race with a 10-point advantage. Posted on 29 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 5
Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day British sailors closed out two podium finishes on the first day of World Cup medal race action in Hyeres, France, on Saturday (29 April). Posted on 29 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 4
Alican Kaynar takes lead after double win Turkey's Alican Kaynar crushed his fellow Finn sailors at the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France after two brilliant race wins in some of the shiftiest, trickiest and difficult wind conditions of the week so far. Posted on 29 Apr World Cup Hyères day 4
Chaos reigns in the Laser Radial Sailors are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals. Posted on 28 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 4
British teams in the medal mix ahead of first finals day Nine British boats have booked their berths for Saturday's first medal race day at the Hyeres World Cup after a weather disrupted fourth day of competition. Posted on 28 Apr New Olympic Performance Manager
Mark Robinson to join the RYA in June The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager. Posted on 28 Apr Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 3
Points close as Heiner takes the lead Nicholas Heiner (NED) has risen to the top of the Finn rankings after the third day at the World Cup Series in Hyeres. France's Fabian Pic also moved up, to second, while Great Britain's Ben Cornish didn't have the best day, and dropped to third. Posted on 27 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 3
Fletcher and Bithell hold their nerve on a testing day Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday (27 April) on a day where patience was key across the fleets. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Cam SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Cam SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy