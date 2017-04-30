Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères - Overall

Nicolas Parlier wins the Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing Nicolas Parlier wins the Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by International Kiteboarding Association today at 9:00 am

In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.

A perfect day finishing off a perfect week for Nico Parlier (FRA) feels. The Frenchman has won all but one race in the Formula Foiling Kiteboarding, including the final three Medal Races.

Despite the dominance, Parlier still felt it was closer than the results suggest, "It's been tough with really close racing. I've been really dialled in with my equipment though and had the wind I like so I am really happy with everything."

Parlier's compatriot, training partner and friend, Axel Mazella (FRA), has always been one step behind, but still secured the silver with room to spare ahead of Monaco's Maxime Nocher.

Overall Result: (top five, 12 qualifying, 6 final, 3 discard, 3 medal races)

1. Nicolas Parlier (FRA, Ozone) - 17 pts

2. Axel Mazella (FRA, F-One) - 23 pts

3. Maxime Nocher (MON, Enata) - 45 pts

4. Toni Vodisek (SLO, Ozone) - 53 pts

5. Titouan Galea (FRA, F-One) - 61 pts

Full results can be found here.