Race in PalmaVela with Five Star Sailing: Last-minute availability

On board the Farr 45 Werewolf in Palma © Five Star Sailing On board the Farr 45 Werewolf in Palma © Five Star Sailing

by Five Star Sailing today at 3:05 pm

Five Star Sailing have three last-minute crew slots available on their Farr 45, sailing in ORC Class 1 in the prestigious PalmaVela regatta in Palma, Majorca. Sailing is on 4th-7th May with practice on 3rd May.

The team is a mix of ultra-keen pros and amateurs of all ages and it's possible to stay on the boat, right next to the yacht club which has all services.

The roles will mainly include jib and spinnaker trim, downwind helming and mast, but there is a place for anyone at whatever level of sailing you're at.

Racing at PalmaVela usually consists of 2 windward-leeward races each day with a coastal race, which is usually 4 to 5 hours.

It's incredibly easy to get to Palma with many flights from regional airports around the UK, and you can join the crew for only £350 per person.

To go sailing with John and his team email , phone +44 739 362 1409 (UK) or +34 618 406 747 (Spain), visit www.fivestarsailing.eu or the Five Star Sailing page on Facebook.