Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)




Race in PalmaVela with Five Star Sailing: Last-minute availability

by Five Star Sailing today at 3:05 pm 3-7 May 2017
On board the Farr 45 Werewolf in Palma © Five Star Sailing

Five Star Sailing have three last-minute crew slots available on their Farr 45, sailing in ORC Class 1 in the prestigious PalmaVela regatta in Palma, Majorca. Sailing is on 4th-7th May with practice on 3rd May.

The team is a mix of ultra-keen pros and amateurs of all ages and it's possible to stay on the boat, right next to the yacht club which has all services.

The roles will mainly include jib and spinnaker trim, downwind helming and mast, but there is a place for anyone at whatever level of sailing you're at.

Racing at PalmaVela usually consists of 2 windward-leeward races each day with a coastal race, which is usually 4 to 5 hours.

It's incredibly easy to get to Palma with many flights from regional airports around the UK, and you can join the crew for only £350 per person.

To go sailing with John and his team email , phone +44 739 362 1409 (UK) or +34 618 406 747 (Spain), visit www.fivestarsailing.eu or the Five Star Sailing page on Facebook.

Related Articles

Yacht Racing in the Sun
We speak to John Horn of Five Star Sailing John Horn has a long history with Five Star Sailing, first running it in the 1990's, then selling the company, and now running it again with two Farr 45 yachts - one based in Majorca and one based in Hamble - for 'Pay to Sail' racing. Posted on 13 Apr 35th Hamble Winter Series day 8
Brisk and chilly breeze for the final race A brisk and chilly 12-20 knot breeze greeted competitors in the final race of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, providing some great conditions for a fitting end to a close fought series in all classes. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 7
Great racing despite waking to biblical rain Despite awaking to biblical rain and the best efforts of Storm Angus, the braver souls in the Hamble Winter Series fleet were rewarded with some champagne sailing. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 6
Nifty is now eight points clear at the top of IRC 1 Saturday's miserable autumn rain cleared up in time for the weather gods to deliver a day of champagne sailing for Sunday's Hamble Winter Series race. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 5
Noticeably colder after the mid-season break The Hamble Winter Series might have only taken a week's mid-season break, but the weather had become noticeably colder since the last race a fortnight ago. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 4
Shifty, gusty winds and steep waves It was a day of shifty, gusty winds and steep waves for the fourth weekend of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, which this week played host to the Hamble Big Boat Championships and the Hamble One Design Championships. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 3
Oilskin-swaddled crews enjoy champagne sailing Despite a pessimistic forecast, oilskin-swaddled crews competing in the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a day of champagne sailing – with only a few rain squalls to remind them that Autumn is setting in. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 1
A chilly start, but warming up fast A chilly start greeted competitors on the first day of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series – but the sun soon warmed up the Solent to deliver an enjoyable day on the water in bright sunshine. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 2016 Hamble Winter Series entries open
IRC1-4, J/88 and Fast 40+ classes already entered Hamble River Sailing Club, the organiser of the 35th Hamble Winter Series has announced that in the first two weeks since on line entry opened for the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, boats from IRC1-4, J/88 and Fast 40+ classes have already entered. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 2016 Hamble Winter Series entries open
35th edition of the premier winter sailing event Hamble River Sailing Club, the organiser of the 35th Hamble Winter Series has announced that in the first two weeks since online entry opened for the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, boats from IRC1-4, J/88 and Fast 40+ classes have already entered. Posted on 4 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy