Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Peters & May Round Antigua Race

by Louay Habib today at 6:56 am 29 April - 5 May 2017

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race produced a spectacular match race between two magnificent ocean greyhounds with an unbelievable finish.

Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana and Jean-Paul Riviere's French sloop, Nomad IV battled it out for the 52 miles, just a few minutes apart for the duration of the race. The Peters & May Round Antigua Race produced a battle for line honours that Lord Nelson and Vice Admiral Villeneuve would have been proud of. However, it was Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster which stole the limelight, coming from behind to win the race overall after CSA time correction and the Peters & May Trophy.

- Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster wins the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
- Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster wins the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

"We were over for our start and had to go back, but at least we were at the right end of the line," commented Scarlet Oyster's Ross Applebey. "I am a great believer in taking part in the Round Antigua Race. Before you get here, you don't really know where you are compared to the competition and with longer legs in this race, there is time to debrief on the race course to improve performance. It is fantastic to win the Peters & May Round Antigua Race but this is only the start."

Sojana got a better start than Nomad IV and after cracking sheets at York Island, the two yachts hoisted reaching sails, surfing through the ocean swell at 20 knots. Downwind across the top of Antigua, Nomad IV was quicker than Sojana, at one stage, getting within a few hundred metres of their opponents, but as the pair turned the corner for the reach down the west coast, Sojana's ketch configuration and longer hull reaped the rewards. As the pair made the southwest corner of Antigua, the race was won. Sojana was just too powerful upwind, but crossing the line to take the gun was a bittersweet moment. Sojana had won the battle but failed in their attempt to break the race record by an agonising single second!

Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana and Jean-Paul Riviere's French sloop, Nomad IV battled it out all around the 53 mile course in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana and Jean-Paul Riviere's French sloop, Nomad IV battled it out all around the 53 mile course in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Celebrating his 80th birthday, Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana missed the record for the Peters & May Round Antigua Race by one second! - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Celebrating his 80th birthday, Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana missed the record for the Peters & May Round Antigua Race by one second! - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

It was Sir Peter Harrison's 80th birthday and you would have thought the narrow miss would have spoiled the party, but he would have none of it: "To be racing at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week on my 80th birthday is really special. Last night we had a party at Clarence House (restored by the Peter Harrison Foundation) and we stayed up until after midnight, but the crew were on good form today. I am just so happy to be here, so to miss the record by one second is not so bad. Don't get me wrong though, I am very competitive and nothing would be better than winning Antigua Sailing Week again. I have been coming here for over 20 years, Antigua is my second home."

Ross Applebey's Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster corrected out to win the Peters & May Round Antigua Race by less than a minute from Adrian Lee's Irish Cookson 50, Lee Overlay Partners, with Sojana claiming third after CSA time correction.

In CSA 1, Lee Overlay Partners was the winner, with Sojana in second place. There was a big cheer at the prize giving for Bernie Evan Wong's Antiguan team racing RP37,Taz, which claimed third. In CSA 2, Scarlet Oyster was the winner with Jeremy Thorp's First 40, Joanna in second, with J/122 Team Skylark/ El Ocaso from the Newport Harbor Yacht Club in third.

First place in CSA1 for Adrian Lee's Cookson 50 in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
First place in CSA1 for Adrian Lee's Cookson 50 in the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

John O'Connor's American CNB 76, Sapphire III had a cracking race, leading the fleet for the early part of the race and was the winner of CSA 3. Simon Costain's X-50, Xanadu was second with Fin McGurran's Moody 66, Mustique in third.

John O'Connor's American CNB 76, Sapphire III led the fleet for the early part of the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
John O'Connor's American CNB 76, Sapphire III led the fleet for the early part of the Peters & May Round Antigua Race - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

A special mention must go to the Nonsuch Bay Resort Team, racing an RS Elite to win CSA 4. The 24ft match racing boat must have been a wet ride around the windward side of the island. Siegfried Rittler's Classic Tilly XV, the only classic in the race was second and Philip Asche's Swan 44 Freebird was third. John Lawson's French TS42, BitterSharp took line honours and the win on corrected time in the Multihull Class.

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race Prize Giving was held at Nelson's Dockyard with Guests of Honour, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Sandra Williams. A welcome address was given by Shirlene Nibbs, Tourism Consultant on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and the Government of Antigua & Barbuda and prizes were presented by Craig Stanbury, Operations Director of Peters & May. Live music was provided by Spirited, the highly acclaimed band featuring West Indies Cricket Legends, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Richie Richardson.

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race started off Fort Charlotte, Antigua and is an optional race, scored separately from the full week's racing and provides crews with an opportunity to tour Antigua's stunning coastline - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
The Peters & May Round Antigua Race started off Fort Charlotte, Antigua and is an optional race, scored separately from the full week's racing and provides crews with an opportunity to tour Antigua's stunning coastline - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Provisional Results:
Place, Yacht Name, Sail, Owner/Skipper

CSA 1 (CSA - 11 Boats)
1. Lee Overlay Partners, IRL5005, Adrian Lee
2. Sojana, GBR115L, Loz Marriott
3. TAZ, ANU911882, Bernard Evan-Wong
4. Perseverare Diabolicum, FRA972, Jean Michel FIGUERES
5. Gordon's, SUI5006, Juerg Koenig
6. Talanta, SWE95, Mikael Ryking
7. Nomad IV, MT100, Jean-Paul Riviere
8. Weddell, ITA3956, Avanasy Isaev
9. Challenger, GBR301, Chris Stanmore-Major
10. Avenger, CAN76, Chris Stanmore-Major
11. Black Legend 3, FRA43860, Reinold Geiger

CSA 2 (CSA - 13 Boats)
1. Scarlet Oyster, GBR1702T / ESP 8642, Ross Applebey
2. Joanna, GBR4147L, Jeremy Thorp
3. Team Skylark / El Ocaso, USA52902, Douglas Ayres
4. Arthur, GBR7408R, Chris Jackson - Sailing Logic
5. Hot Ticket, USA52956, Jim Hightower
6. Jingaroos (Jings!), GBR8633R, David Ballantyne
7. Liquid, ANT104, Pamala Baldwin
8. Olympia's Tigress, GBR8405R, Luis Allievi
9. Sunset/Performance Yacht Racing, USA28920, Tom Hawker
10. Ortac, ANT4073, Martin Oldroyd
11. Spirit of Athena, GBR9051T, Peter Anthony
12. Palpatine - Stormforce Coaching, GBR907R, Doug Innes
13. MacPat, , Miguel Castellote / Patrick Franchet

CSA 3 (CSA - 7 Boats)
1. Sapphire III, USA60601, John O'Connor
2. Xanadu, GBR905R, Simon Costain
3. Hotel California too, USA7016, Stephen Schmidt
4. Mustique, , Fin McGurran
5. Blue Tangos Two, ITA16814, De lisi Federico
6. Spirit, GBR48L, Alan Edwards
7. Spirit of Juno, ANT6849, Peter Anthony

CSA 4 (CSA - 4 Boats)
1. Nonsuch RS Elite, RS Elite, Nonsuch Bay Resort
2. Tilly XV, , Siegfried Rittler
3. Freebird, USA5341, Philip Asche
4. Dougi, BEL1500, Andre Van Rompay

Bareboat (CSA - 3 Boats)
1. Alba, , Polish Sailing Club of New York
2. Dalton, , Felice Lojacono
3. Noa, , Polish Sailing Club of New York

Multihull (CSA - 2 Boats)
1. BitterSharp, FRA43945, John Lawson
2. Helicat Red, Y3000, Sergey Ananov

Full results are available at www.sailingweek.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New race added to BVI Spring Regatta
Inaugural Full Moon Race to be held in 2018 On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. The week of March 26- April 1 will offer the unique opportunity to race under a full moon. Posted on 29 Apr Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge
Eight teams set to take part Antigua Sailing Week is delighted to announce that the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge has a full entry list of top competitors for the fifth edition of the invitational regatta which will take place just off Pigeon Point Beach on Presidente Lay Day. Posted on 28 Apr Old Traditions, New Ways
World of sailing comes to 50th Antigua Sailing Week A staggering number of sailors from around the world are descending on Antigua to celebrate the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week. Over 150 teams racing on a huge variety of yachts will make this year's event the biggest for many years. Posted on 27 Apr And the winner is...
30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta prize giving Nelson's Dockyard was the quintessential venue for the 30th celebration of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta sponsored by Panerai. For the final evening of a jam-packed week, the historic grounds blossomed with lights, tents, and a magnificent stage. Posted on 26 Apr Mighty Maxis to Gutsy Two Handed Warriors
RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 yachts are taking part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship. Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. Posted on 26 Apr Giant international gathering
For the Rolex Fastnet Race August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes. Posted on 26 Apr Breeze fades on the final weekend
Of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship The forecast never promised a lot of wind for the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (22/23 April) and indeed by Sunday it gave up the ghost causing racing to be abandoned. Posted on 25 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta overall
Flawless weather all week At the end of Race 4, there was a unanimous decision amongst the fleet that the Regatta Committee ordered and received flawless weather. Wind speed started at 16 knots climbing steadily to the low 20s. Posted on 25 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 6
Racing abandoned on the final day After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind. Posted on 25 Apr 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta race 3
Load the cannon! Thirty years ago, the founders of the Antigua Classics planned a magnificent Regatta, including a boat show element with the addition of the Cannon Course. Posted on 24 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy