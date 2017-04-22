707 Training Day boosts confidence in time for big event

707 training day at Port Edgar © 707 Class Association 707 training day at Port Edgar © 707 Class Association

by 707 Class Association today at 1:29 pm

The 707 Class Association organised what is becoming an annual start of season training day at Port Edgar Yacht Club. It was timed on Saturday the 22nd of April to precede the Edinburgh Cup to ensure that skills were ready and honed for this prestigious event.

Nine boats took to the water in very light winds which certainly helped with re-thinking the skills lost over winter. In the morning RYA coaches Calum Reid and Ramsay Leuchars set challenges on start timing and boat acceleration which proved that you need to understand the distances and time required to get up to speed. Video replays also pointed out differences in people's light weather upwind sailing techniques ranging from bolt upright to interesting angles of heel.

Many of the boats were trying out new crews and even new boats, so it was well worth the effort of pulling on the t-shirts for the un-seasonally warm weather, and light wind. Increasing tide and dropping wind meant another early retirement to the clubhouse and more sailing-related practice.