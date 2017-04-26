Hamble River Sailing Club Early Bird Wednesday Series - Day 5

by Trevor Pountain today at 9:22 am

The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Following a very frosty last Prime Minister's Questions that afternoon, the crew of the Committee Boat Obsession, could be forgiven for believing there was a direct link as they were met with a short sharp snow shower as they ventured down river at 5.15 pm, the wiper blades only just managing to give any vision ahead. It was just possible to make out "Polly" Impala 28, with Ben Meakins in charge coming the other way, no doubt working on his new series for PBO "Converting an Impala for use by very young children".

By the time the fleet began to appear the conditions were more biblical than political, with dark black clouds gathering over Fawley and the promise of more inclement weather. Cold hands grasped tillers and eyes peered from below winter woolly hats as Lis Robinson read out the course over the VHF. Once again there was a fighting chance of something windward/leeward with the wind coming generally down Southampton Water. Also, once again, the breeze went hard right just before the start leaving a series of tight fetches and tight spinnaker legs. This, as John Noe comment afterwards, favoured the sports boats with their asymmetric spinnakers. With an absence of any water around the edges, CRO Mike Dellar was left with no option but to continue with the course as set.

The young flood meant that the start line with its obvious right hand bias was not as clear cut as it seemed. The committee boat end had more favourable tide and this meant that four XOD's started at the right hand end and two at the committee boat. One from each end got to the first mark ahead, though Andy Hamlet in "Satu" managed to sneak round the inside and take a lead he would never relinquish. The bigger Class 1 & 2 start had an even spread down the line with nobody OCS on this occasion.

Once again history repeated itself when new member, Joe Banks, sailing in Class 1 brought his J92 "Nightjar" home in first place. By now of course the sun was shining, if only for a few minutes, and all was well with the world. As the night went grey again those striving for the overall series placings began to cross the line. Steph Merry's second in "Midnight Cowboy" was enough to cement first overall with John Noe's "La Nef IV" getting second.

In Class 2, Sophie and Bertrand's "M'enfin?!", Corby 25, continued their imperious progress to the overall win with three firsts and a second counting. Even the challenge of going to Brighton to vote in the French Presidential Election could not deter them. I was sure they would have voted for someone with marine in their name, but it seems not. "Vlad the Impala", Peter Dessent, tied for third on the night, had done enough to place second overall, whilst "Two Frank", Sam Flint and Ollie Love, held on the third overall despite a mysterious retirement.

In the XOD fleet, seven in number, an early season record, Tim Harding's "Calypso" helmed by Peter Baines, won overall despite bombing to two 4th places in the last two races. Tom Rogers "Dolphin" was second on the night and overall, whilst "It" John Butt, held onto third overall by discarding the evenings poor 6th place. As mentioned earlier, Andy Hamlett in "Satu" won on the night proving that last week's buckets of water had paid dividends or he was sandbagging.

In Class 3, "Forethought of Gosport" Mike James was first on the night and overall, with "Starfall" Adrian Hull and "Greyling" Peter Kay second and third respectively.

Next week's Bottle Pursuit marks the break before the A Series begins. We look forward to seeing everyone out for what is one of the best trophies HRSC has to offer. As always good food and drink will be available in the club post racing.

Full results can be found at www.hrsc.org.uk/club-results