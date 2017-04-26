Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rooster Poly Pro Legs
Rooster Poly Pro Legs
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Hamble River Sailing Club Early Bird Wednesday Series - Day 5

by Trevor Pountain today at 9:22 am 26 April 2017

The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Following a very frosty last Prime Minister's Questions that afternoon, the crew of the Committee Boat Obsession, could be forgiven for believing there was a direct link as they were met with a short sharp snow shower as they ventured down river at 5.15 pm, the wiper blades only just managing to give any vision ahead. It was just possible to make out "Polly" Impala 28, with Ben Meakins in charge coming the other way, no doubt working on his new series for PBO "Converting an Impala for use by very young children".

By the time the fleet began to appear the conditions were more biblical than political, with dark black clouds gathering over Fawley and the promise of more inclement weather. Cold hands grasped tillers and eyes peered from below winter woolly hats as Lis Robinson read out the course over the VHF. Once again there was a fighting chance of something windward/leeward with the wind coming generally down Southampton Water. Also, once again, the breeze went hard right just before the start leaving a series of tight fetches and tight spinnaker legs. This, as John Noe comment afterwards, favoured the sports boats with their asymmetric spinnakers. With an absence of any water around the edges, CRO Mike Dellar was left with no option but to continue with the course as set.

Nightjar on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain
Nightjar on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain

The young flood meant that the start line with its obvious right hand bias was not as clear cut as it seemed. The committee boat end had more favourable tide and this meant that four XOD's started at the right hand end and two at the committee boat. One from each end got to the first mark ahead, though Andy Hamlet in "Satu" managed to sneak round the inside and take a lead he would never relinquish. The bigger Class 1 & 2 start had an even spread down the line with nobody OCS on this occasion.

Once again history repeated itself when new member, Joe Banks, sailing in Class 1 brought his J92 "Nightjar" home in first place. By now of course the sun was shining, if only for a few minutes, and all was well with the world. As the night went grey again those striving for the overall series placings began to cross the line. Steph Merry's second in "Midnight Cowboy" was enough to cement first overall with John Noe's "La Nef IV" getting second.

Class 2 start on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain
Class 2 start on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain

In Class 2, Sophie and Bertrand's "M'enfin?!", Corby 25, continued their imperious progress to the overall win with three firsts and a second counting. Even the challenge of going to Brighton to vote in the French Presidential Election could not deter them. I was sure they would have voted for someone with marine in their name, but it seems not. "Vlad the Impala", Peter Dessent, tied for third on the night, had done enough to place second overall, whilst "Two Frank", Sam Flint and Ollie Love, held on the third overall despite a mysterious retirement.

In the XOD fleet, seven in number, an early season record, Tim Harding's "Calypso" helmed by Peter Baines, won overall despite bombing to two 4th places in the last two races. Tom Rogers "Dolphin" was second on the night and overall, whilst "It" John Butt, held onto third overall by discarding the evenings poor 6th place. As mentioned earlier, Andy Hamlett in "Satu" won on the night proving that last week's buckets of water had paid dividends or he was sandbagging.

XODs on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain
XODs on day 5 of the Hamble River Early Bird Series - photo © Trevor Pountain

In Class 3, "Forethought of Gosport" Mike James was first on the night and overall, with "Starfall" Adrian Hull and "Greyling" Peter Kay second and third respectively.

Next week's Bottle Pursuit marks the break before the A Series begins. We look forward to seeing everyone out for what is one of the best trophies HRSC has to offer. As always good food and drink will be available in the club post racing.

Full results can be found at www.hrsc.org.uk/club-results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 1
First bullet to Team Paton The 2017 season got under way for the Lymington XOD fleet on Saturday 22nd April. With a light and variable northerly breeze and some huge wind shifts, it proved to be a tricky race for both the competitors and the Race Committee. Posted on 29 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 2
A cold wind for the large fleet of 48 yachts A large fleet of 48 yachts and their crews in 6 classes braved a cold Northerly wind to enjoy exciting and competitive racing starting from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes. Posted on 26 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 4
Election news drives numbers to unprecedented levels The news that Parliament had voted overwhelmingly for a General Election on June 8th, drove unprecedented numbers of yachts to the Early Bird 4 start line on Wednesday evening. Posted on 21 Apr Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 1
41 boats turn out including the Commodores new yacht 41 boats turned out for the Island Sailing Club's first race in the 2017 Evening Race Series. The Commodore was in his new Spanish boat Alexa together with six other new boats. Posted on 21 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 3
Breeze and sunshine for the second week running For the second week running, we had a 10 – 12 knot breeze from the north west, but no fears of it disappearing before dusk; and with LWS at 1830, the eternal problem of setting a course around the precious few buoys with sufficient depth of water. Posted on 13 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 2
Moderate breeze and high tide makes for great racing Ten to twelve knots from the NNW and sun was the forecast for this Wednesday's race, and so it was. This, allied to a high water time of 18.25 Portsmouth, meant that finding race marks with sufficient water was a relatively simple process. Posted on 6 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 1
Starting gun fired soon after Article 50 triggered Just after mid-day on Wednesday, Article 50 was triggered in Brussels, and, as the race team crept out of the Hamble everything looked grey and dismal. Posted on 31 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy