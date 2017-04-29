Please select your home edition
2017 Tomes Cup goes to Flying Phantom

by RHKYC Media on 29 Apr 29 April 2017
2017 Tomes Cup © RHKYC / Guy Nowell

After almost a week of rain, sailors were relieved to see blue skies for the final race in the Top Dog Trophy Series. Race Officer Gareth Williams was first on the race course finding a moderate easterly breeze affecting Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, however by the time the first warning signal was sounded at 1355hrs, the breeze of 10 to 12 knots had filled in.

The Pandora fleet was first off, followed by Ruffians, Dragons and Flying Fifteen classes. Chasing them down to the projected target finish time of 1630hrs, were the Impala, J/80 and Etchells fleets, and the Magic's with the six Big Boats bringing up the rear. Sailors were sent on a Port Rounding Course 10 which took them up to Shau Kei Wan, down to Dock Buoy and then onto PWD with the fleet completing five laps and finishing at Gate Buoy.

An excellent effort was made by Solstice which saw her hold on to her lead for the first lap and half of the course, albeit the Dragons and Flying Fifteens swiftly taking ground out of her as they approached. Multihull Flying Phantom, skippered by Mark Thornburrow, started 1 hour and 12 minutes after the first start and finished first at 1630hrs at Gate Buoy.

Race Officer Gareth Williams was very pleased with the day's proceedings; "The Tomes Cup was held in perfect conditions; lovely blue skies and good wind. There were 59 boats taking part and the course was set to have two large triangles, two smaller triangles and then finishing off with the usual sausage. The boat that won was Flying Phantom. Otherwise the Dragons did well. The Etchells and the Flying Fifteens didn't do so well and the Magic 25s were a bit behind as were the larger cruisers. It was a good day and the race finished within 30 seconds of the recommended finish time."

The Tomes Cup was also the fourth constituent event of the Top Dog Trophy Series which is designed to identify the most successful boat over a variety of pursuit race courses and conditions. The series includes the results for the Around the Island Race (27 November 2016), the Lipton Trophy (3 December 2016), the HKRNVR Memorial Vase (14 January 2017) and of course the Tomes Cup. After today's event, Florence Kan / Dennis Chien's Impala, Taxi, has emerged as Top Dog.

The prize-giving kicked off at 1830hrs with competitors congregating on the Main Lawn, Peroni in hand, while the winners were awarded Dragon Vodka and event glassware.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoClassHelmFinish Time
1Flyer Flying PhantomMark Thornburrow16:30:25
2Celines1DragonMarc Castagnet16:31:30
3Elfje58DragonAndreas Brechbuhl16:32:45
4Tchaikoffsky3981Flying FifteenH. Williams16:35:26
5Buster517RuffianNick Bryan16:35:29
6Bumphead2261J/80Alan Tse16:35:47
7May‑132231J/80Lonny Chen16:36:04
8Minion33DragonKen Wong16:36:10
9Squiffy3830Flying FifteenBrian Henderson16:37:03
10Kerfuffle3979Flying FifteenCarlyon Knight‑Evans16:37:07
Rolex China Sea Race
Best Asian Regatta In less than a year, the Rolex China Sea Race will take a competitive fleet 565 nautical miles across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines. Posted on 23 Apr San Fernando Race overall
That's a wrap, final boats arrive into San Fernando The final boats raced in to San Fernando, Philippines on Saturday night and early this morning including Emocean2, Christopher Allan's Swan 55 the sole double handed entry, which arrived at 18:42:12hrs. Posted on 16 Apr Scallywag smashes San Fernando Race record
By 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds Hong Kong's 100' super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17hrs Friday - absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds. Posted on 13 Apr Scallywag set to break record
In the San Fernando Race After the early retirement of Steve Ho's Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 13 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race underway
16 boats set off from Hong Kong 16 boats came out for the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race, a 480nm race across the South China Sea from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines. Posted on 12 Apr 40th Anniversary San Fernando Race
Starts on 12th April from Hong Kong to the Philippines Organised by Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club under the auspices of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the 2017 edition of this biennial race will feature 16 sailing yachts sailing across four divisions, IRC Racer 0, 1, IRC Cruising and HKPN. Posted on 4 Apr Zhik 2018 29er Worlds
NoR Available and Entry Now Open Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club have announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event. Posted on 29 Mar Foiling Week GARDA preview
The first TFW event in 2017 The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia. Posted on 18 Mar Hong Kong Race Week overall
Breeze arrives for the final day Hong Kong brought out the breeze today for the final day of Hong Kong Race Week with the Race Officers reporting a north-easterly breeze from 8 to 24kts across the four race areas with an average breeze of around 18kts. Posted on 19 Feb Hong Kong Race Week day 3
Starting off with very light winds The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that's precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. Posted on 18 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Hayling Island SC Monohull dinghies Open Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies
Hayling Island SC- 1 May Chipstead SC Open to everyone Club Open Day with taster sails for Open to everyone
Chipstead SC- 1 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May
