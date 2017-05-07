Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Lee on Solent - Preview

by Ivan Walsh today at 12:36 pm

The plan is for Simon Hawkes to run Phantom training on Saturday afternoon and to have boats rigged for 1.30 and go through set up sail shape etc. and then some on the water coaching.

Sunday sees 4 races back-to-back scheduled from the club line, with a 10.30am first start in what looks like a good wind forecast at the moment.

Simon Hawkes has 2 Phantom open wins under his belt this year but we have a new kid on the block now in the shape of Ian Stewart from Salcombe SC who won the Frensham Phantom open last week in the latest boat number 1452 that son Jamie has modified with a lower cockpit for ease of getting under the boom - a beautiful job too. A new Phantom fleet is building in Salcombe so we could well be there next year with an open meeting. With Nick Orman due to attend Lee on Solent it could be fun at the front!

As with all fleets, races within races and rivalries will ensue and a good turnout is expected to support this new Phantom venue...

See you on the start line.