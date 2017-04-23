707 Edinburgh Cup at Port Edgar Yacht Club

by David Smith today at 4:24 pm

Four boats could have won the Edinburgh Cup as it went down to the last race. Competition doesn't get much better than this.

The 707 Edinburgh Cup comprises five races in one day. No discards. So, do you sail cautiously to ensure consistent results? Or do you go for gold? Well the 707 fleet obviously has the latter attitude, which makes for scintillating racing – and of course some great mishaps.

The forecast for Sunday the 23rd of April was for light winds rising to perhaps 20knots as the day went on. Fifteen boats of the five sailor crews entered in anticipation of good conditions and tactical courses. They weren't disappointed with the experienced Race Officer team of Margaret Tait and Paul Deponio setting things up very well and offering fair sailing in the gusty conditions.

A number of teams came to the event and it was great to see an all-female team headed up by Rachel Alvaredo who confirmed they would also be at the Nationals, so serious practice is taking place.

Edinburgh University surprised one of the more experienced boats on the spinnaker run to the start as they easily sailed past. It was only later on a windy beat that it was calculated that they were 20st/220KG lighter – two additional people on the rail would have made the difference as they have the skills.They came 7th overall too.

For many this was the first day of racing this year, so the rising wind and gusts caused a number of incidents, and a lot of fun. Trying to remember all the good stuff from the previous year was a proving hard for some, but it was gradually coming back, and the racing got tougher. The startlines were busy with boats determined not to give an inch and yet not a single recall. The wind was strong enough to cause a few broaches, wide mark roundings and wild spinnaker runs which brought on either grimaces or beaming smiles..

So, it was all down to the final race with any one of four boats, Sharky, Bluefunk, Rammie, and More-T-Vicar with chance to win. Sharky led from the start and in clearer wind set a little distance between the leading five boats, and looked set to win. However, as they rounded up to beat for what they thought was the third lap, More-T-Vicar, Rammie and Seaword made a dash for the line having read the course correctly, and finishing in that order separated by just 6 feet.

As the other boats remarked whilst waiting for the final result to be announced as the leaders were on equal points. The only comment mustered from the boat beaten to second place on count-back was; More-T-Vicar?

Congratulations to Carl Allen and the More-T team who are winners of the Edinburgh Cup for the second year running.