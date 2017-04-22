Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 1

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 6:48 am

First bullet to Team Paton

The 2017 season got under way for the Lymington XOD fleet on Saturday 22nd April.

With a light and variable northerly breeze and some huge wind shifts, it proved to be a tricky race for both the competitors and the Race Committee.

Rory & Amanda Paton, together with Rory's old sailing buddy, Eric Williams, took the first bullet of the season in XL, leading from start to finish. They had been pursued by the boys in Ibex, who took some distance out of them at times, only to see them pull away again!

On the final leg of the course, the Jardine twins both headed further south and hooked into the start of a gentle sea breeze, to overhaul Ibex at the finish.

Race 1 Results:

1) "XL" Rory Paton

2) "Lucrezia" Ado Jardine

3) "Lone Star" Stuart Jardine

4) "Ibex" Paul Woodman & Oliver James

5) "Astra" Steve Adshead