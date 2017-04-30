Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Shadow Boot
Henri Lloyd Shadow Boot

RC44 Sotogrande Cup - Day 2

by RC 44 Class Association today at 3:00 pm 27-30 April 2017

Rain of Old Testament magnitude descended on Spain's Costa del Sol for day two of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup. While the wind was not excessive, the sea state decidedly was.

Even as RC44 crews and race management surfaced for their breakfast this morning, it was evident that the onshore easterly breeze, that had been blowing all night, had caused the sea state to build to the extent that waves were already breaking over the harbour wall.

The building sea state halts play on day 2 of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup - photo © www.MartinezStudio.es
The building sea state halts play on day 2 of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup - photo © www.MartinezStudio.es

RC44 Principal Race Officer Peter 'Luigi' Reggio managed to venture out of the harbour this morning to assess the washing machine-like situation: "The wind isn't the issue, it's the waves," he explained. "The sea state is so bad that some really serious damage will happen if we send them out. They have to go upwind against those waves just to put up their mainsails and it's really impossible. Also, it is low tide and the waves are so big that we're afraid in the troughs the boats might hit the bottom. And it is just going to get worse - the waves are forecast to build this afternoon so then getting the boats in will be even more impossible than it was getting them out."

Peter Reggio announced the cancellation of racing for the day at the morning skippers' briefing on day 2 of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup - photo © www.MartinezStudio.es
Peter Reggio announced the cancellation of racing for the day at the morning skippers' briefing on day 2 of the RC44 Sotogrande Cup - photo © www.MartinezStudio.es

And so, to applause and unanimous relief from the crews, Reggio announced the cancellation of racing for the day at the morning skippers' briefing.

2016 RC44 Championship winner Team CEEREF's Igor Lah agreed with the call. "I think it was the only possible decision considering what is happening outside. It is a pity not to sail, but it was impossible to do it. I just hope tomorrow will be better."

Team Aqua's Chris Bake concurred: "It was a good idea. Getting the boats out of the harbour and getting them launched would have been pretty hairy. We were thinking we could go and run around a bit but on reflection probably not. But this is our sport - you just have to dial in and get on with it."

Tactician on Team Aqua, Cameron Appleton, also welcomed the announcement: "It was the right decision. Safety is always a concern and the sea state is exceptionally high with breaking waves and a lee shore and no room to run away. Plus it is only the second day of the regatta and we need to get another two days in after this. So we are happy...and obviously it is raining too!"

Peter Reggio intends to start on time tomorrow, Saturday, at 1130, for the penultimate day of racing. "We hope to go on time. There'll be significant left over slop, but we'll have to deal with it," he concluded.

Yesterday's positions still stand with Vladimir Prosikhin's Team Nika holding a two point lead over Team Aqua with four races sailed.

Results after Day 2:

PosTeamSkipperR1R2R3R4Pts
1Team Nika (10)Vladimir Prosikhin214411
2Team Aqua (25)Chris Bake631313
3Bronenosec (18)Vladimir Liubomirov & Kirill Frolov 842216
4Katusha (21)Alexander Novoselov167519
5Peninsula Petroleum (22)John Bassadone388120
6Artemis Racing (26)Torbjorn Tornqvist725620
7Team CEEREF (11)Igor Lah473721
8Charisma (15)Nico Poons556824
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC44 Sotogrande Cup day 1
PRO earns his bucks on snakes and ladders day Sotogrande, Spain laid on a tricky first day of the 2017 RC44 Championship. Nonetheless Principal Race Officer Peter Reggio read his crystal ball well enough to stage four races on this course. Posted today at 6:44 am Pre-season form guide
Ahead of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour The RC44 Championship Tour enters its 11th season next week in Sotogrande, Spain 27 – 30 April, when eight teams representing five nations, and 64 of the world's finest sailors take to the water to compete in the opening regatta of the five-stop tour. Posted on 22 Apr Lanzarote to host the 2017 final
In the RC44 Championship Tour The RC44 Class Association has confirmed Arrecife, Lanzarote, as host for the final regatta of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour in partnership with Calero Marinas. Posted on 25 Mar RC44 Valletta Cup overall
Team Aqua by a point; Team CEEREF by a point Again a season has concluded with impossibly close results: Chris Bake's Team Aqua today won the RC44 Valletta Cup by a point from Igor Lah's Team CEEREF, but with a two point advantage going into this final event, Team CEEREF claimed the overall title. Posted on 27 Nov 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup day 4
RC44 podiums wide open going into final day Tomorrow not only will the winner of the RC44 Valletta Cup be decided, but also 2016 RC44 Fleet Racing Champion. Three more races were held today and, with a further three scheduled tomorrow, the RC44 Valletta Cup is lining up to be a three horse race. Posted on 26 Nov 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup day 3
Three bullet Bake Chris Bake seemed to light the touch paper on board his Team Aqua during the second day of fleet racing at the RC44 Valletta Cup. The longest serving team in the RC44 class' 10 year history was in a different league, achieving a perfect score line. Posted on 26 Nov 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup day 2
Strong start for Katusha in the fleet racing While ten teams are muscling up in the RC44 Valletta Cup, the last regatta of the class' 10th anniversary season, it was not the favourites for the 2016 championship title that prevailed on the opening day of fleet racing here off the coast of Malta. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup day 1
RC44 Match Racing Tour decided in last breath In its tensest conclusion ever, the RC44 Match Racing Championship today came down to the very last race of the very last flight, victory ultimately falling the way of Torbjörn Törnqvist's Artemis Racing. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 RC44 10th anniversary grand finale
Valletta Cup starts tomorrow in Malta The RC44's 10th anniversary season is lining up for an ultra-competitive conclusion with the RC44 Valletta Cup taking place this week out of the Excelsior Hotel on the Maltese capital's Marsamxett Harbour. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup preview
Team CEEREF ready for the final fight in Malta The RC44 Valletta Cup, 23- 27 November, is set to be one of the closest fought finals in the RC44's ten-year history. There are only seven points separating the top seven teams and each boat is capable of making it onto the podium. Posted on 20 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy