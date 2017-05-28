Please select your home edition
Défi Wind & Défi Kite

by Défi Wind & Défi Kite today at 2:37 pm 19-28 May 2017
Défi Wind (25-28 May) & Défi Kite (19-21 May) © Bernard Biancotto

It says that wind makes us crazy... it's undeniable because in Gruissan, from May 19 to 28 2017, 1800 'sliders' will challenge the 'Tramontane' to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Défi Wind and the fifth of Défi Kite, the biggest race of modern nautical slide pro/am worldwide.

An extraordinary concept of nautical marathon

Initiated by Philippe Bru (PBO), Wind Magazine, and the tourism office of Gruissan, this atypical event is based on a simple idea: to gather at the same place, same moment, and on the same starting line the greatest number of modern times sliders; professionals and amateurs. For participants, to the pleasure to sail alongside specialists in the discipline is added to realize the best performance. This is the great strength of Défis, where fun and pushing oneself to the limits are playing at the same time. Participants will have to do two round trips Gruissan/Port La Nouvelle, a 40km path, repeated 2 times per day during 4 days... a total 320km.

A massive sports contest

Participants from any age and any level come to brave the 'Tramontane'. From 13 to 72 years old, all are meeting in a festive, relaxed atmosphere of solidarity, to live a crazy moment around common passions; wind and sliding! We come to Défis to achieve our own exploit, to measure against others, participating at this intense moment of emotions and extreme sensations.

An international reputation

Spectacular images of Défis quickly rounded the world tour and charmed riders from Europe, but also Australia, Russia, New-Zealand and the USA - 34 countries in total. Passionate people come from all over the blue planet spots, each year growing, not hesitating to travel thousands kilometres to participate in this big meeting!

Gruissan and its exceptional natural stadium

Gruissan is a charming Mediterranean village overhung by the Barberousse tower, an observatory post from the Xth century, where we admire endlessly beaches and its famous cottages on stilts. This Occitanian community has an exceptional natural stadium. With an extraordinary regular and intense wind, it works with the wild beach which has the perfect orientation for the practice of windsports. This is exactly why Défis are unique in the world, and can't take place elsewhere.

Défi Wind (25-28 May) & Défi Kite (19-21 May) - photo © Jean-Marc Cornu
