RYA announces new Olympic Performance Manager

by Lindsey Bell today at 10:15 am

The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager.

Robinson, who joins the British Sailing Team in June from a Performance Manager role at Australian Sailing, takes on the post vacated by Stephen Park OBE and will lead the world's leading Olympic sailing nation as it continues its quest for medal success in Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

The 42-year-old has extensive coaching and programme management experience, having led Australia's Paralympic sailors to the top of the medal table at Rio 2016, where they delivered an historic two gold and one silver medals from the three events.

He also managed Australian Sailing's State Institute of Sport programmes, the National Youth Team, Performance Coach development and the Performance Pathway, and previously guided Singapore Sailing's national programme as their Head of High Performance in addition to a spell as National Head Coach for Thailand.

Robinson, who has over 30 years' sailing experience at both national and international level, including in the Olympic classes and professional keelboat racing, will have the day-to-day responsibility of driving the world-leading British Sailing Team programme strategy and delivery, supported by newly-appointed Director of Racing Ian Walker.

"I feel immensely privileged to be given the opportunity to lead such a successful team into Tokyo 2020 and beyond," said Robinson of his appointment.

"Sparky has set a very high standard to follow but I will grab that baton with both hands and push forward with what is an extremely talented group of athletes, coaches and support staff.

"My role is to support our athletes and coaches, our frontline troops in the quest for gold medals, to achieve their ambitions and those of Great Britain. To that end, it is great to see so many of our World Class Olympians returning and this provides a sound platform for us to push forwards towards dominating the podium in Tokyo.

"I'd like to thank the RYA, UK Sport and BOA for their confidence in appointing me and look forward to hitting the ground running with this exceptional team in June."

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder commented: "In Mark we have found an exceptional candidate whose talent, track record, experience and commitment to achieve are everything the world's leading Olympic sailing nation should expect from its new team manager.

"I'm truly excited about his appointment and know that we have a highly capable combination in him and the new RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker to take forward the fantastic work to date by Sparky and John Derbyshire in the years to come."

Sarah Gosling, double Olympic gold medallist and member of the RYA Olympic Steering Group, added: "All those involved with the British Sailing Team should be confident that the appointment of Mark Robinson as the new Olympic Performance Manager is great one.

"He comes with a wealth of sailing knowledge and experience. Leading the Australian Paralympic Team in Rio 2016 to two golds and a silver, he knows first-hand what it's like to be managing top athletes and coaches. As a member of the OSG I am excited by this appointment and look forward to working with Mark in the near future."

