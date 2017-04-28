Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

RYA announces new Olympic Performance Manager

by Lindsey Bell today at 10:15 am 28 April 2017

The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager.

Robinson, who joins the British Sailing Team in June from a Performance Manager role at Australian Sailing, takes on the post vacated by Stephen Park OBE and will lead the world's leading Olympic sailing nation as it continues its quest for medal success in Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

The 42-year-old has extensive coaching and programme management experience, having led Australia's Paralympic sailors to the top of the medal table at Rio 2016, where they delivered an historic two gold and one silver medals from the three events.

He also managed Australian Sailing's State Institute of Sport programmes, the National Youth Team, Performance Coach development and the Performance Pathway, and previously guided Singapore Sailing's national programme as their Head of High Performance in addition to a spell as National Head Coach for Thailand.

Robinson, who has over 30 years' sailing experience at both national and international level, including in the Olympic classes and professional keelboat racing, will have the day-to-day responsibility of driving the world-leading British Sailing Team programme strategy and delivery, supported by newly-appointed Director of Racing Ian Walker.

"I feel immensely privileged to be given the opportunity to lead such a successful team into Tokyo 2020 and beyond," said Robinson of his appointment.

"Sparky has set a very high standard to follow but I will grab that baton with both hands and push forward with what is an extremely talented group of athletes, coaches and support staff.

"My role is to support our athletes and coaches, our frontline troops in the quest for gold medals, to achieve their ambitions and those of Great Britain. To that end, it is great to see so many of our World Class Olympians returning and this provides a sound platform for us to push forwards towards dominating the podium in Tokyo.

"I'd like to thank the RYA, UK Sport and BOA for their confidence in appointing me and look forward to hitting the ground running with this exceptional team in June."

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder commented: "In Mark we have found an exceptional candidate whose talent, track record, experience and commitment to achieve are everything the world's leading Olympic sailing nation should expect from its new team manager.

"I'm truly excited about his appointment and know that we have a highly capable combination in him and the new RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker to take forward the fantastic work to date by Sparky and John Derbyshire in the years to come."

Sarah Gosling, double Olympic gold medallist and member of the RYA Olympic Steering Group, added: "All those involved with the British Sailing Team should be confident that the appointment of Mark Robinson as the new Olympic Performance Manager is great one.

"He comes with a wealth of sailing knowledge and experience. Leading the Australian Paralympic Team in Rio 2016 to two golds and a silver, he knows first-hand what it's like to be managing top athletes and coaches. As a member of the OSG I am excited by this appointment and look forward to working with Mark in the near future."

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram.

Related Articles

Foiling Nacra 17s confirmed for 2017
First batch of 45 to be released on 26th June Today the World Sailing has confirmed its support for the existing roll out plan to release the first batch of 45 Foiling Nacra 17's on June 26. Posted today at 10:43 am Finn class at World Cup Hyères day 3
Points close as Heiner takes the lead Nicholas Heiner (NED) has risen to the top of the Finn rankings after the third day at the World Cup Series in Hyeres. France's Fabian Pic also moved up, to second, while Great Britain's Ben Cornish didn't have the best day, and dropped to third. Posted on 27 Apr British Sailing Team at World Cup Hyères day 3
Fletcher and Bithell hold their nerve on a testing day Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday (27 April) on a day where patience was key across the fleets. Posted on 27 Apr World Cup Hyères day 3
Heiner's consistency pays dividends Nicholas Heiner's (NED) consistency in the Finn is equalling success at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. Posted on 27 Apr Worrying landscape in Marine Protected Areas
According to the Environmental Audit Committee MPs from the cross party Environmental Audit Committee are disappointed with the Government's lack of ambition on designated Marine Protected Area (MPAs). Posted on 25 Apr Earn double commission in May
With RYA Joining Point As part of a special promotion the RYA is offering all its 'Joining Points' the chance to earn double commission on all RYA memberships recruited during the month of May. Posted on 12 Apr Flare amnesty and Sea Safety Day
At Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole on Easter Saturday Dorset Police, MDL Marina and Ramora UK have joined forces to hold a family Sea Safety Day and Flare Amnesty on Easter Saturday. Posted on 6 Apr Walker named as RYA Director of Racing
An experienced new hand at the helm RYA Racing will have an experienced new hand at the helm with the announcement that Ian Walker MBE is to take up the Director of Racing position this autumn. Posted on 3 Apr Anode Supplies introduce new offer
For RYA members RYA member reward partners, Anode Supplies, are extending their RYA member offer to include Boero Mistral Antifouling alongside their range of sacrificial anodes. Posted on 24 Mar Exe Estuary users invited to share views
On Revisions of Zones of Actitivty The Exe Estuary Management Partnership (EEMP) are inviting local users to share their views on the revisions of exclusion zones in a further series of public consultation meetings. Posted on 18 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy