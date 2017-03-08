RS200 Northern Tour at Delph Sailing Club

by Jon Ward today at 10:18 am

The 2017 RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern tour kicked off at Delph SC on Saturday 8th April with a beautiful sunny day and light southerly winds greeting the 10 boats from 6 different clubs.

Five races were sailed throughout the day with Keith Escritt & Andrea Clough winning the first race from Martin & Sian Joesbury with Ollie Groves & Esther Parkhurst taking third.

The second race was sailed back to back and this time Martin & Sian won out with Ruddell and Vicky Page making it a Budworth 1-2. Ollie & Esther came in third.

After lunch three races were sailed back to back. The top two were a repeat of the second race with Martin & Sian again winning from with Martin & Barbara Smith finishing third.

The fourth race saw Keith & Andrea bounce back after a couple of poorer results to take the win from Ollie & Esther with Marin & Sian finishing third.

This left a straight battle between Martin & Sian and Keith & Andrea for overall honours with Keith & Andrea needing to win with Martin & Sian no better than third if they were to win the event.

At the first mark, Keith & Andrea were in the lead, but Martin & Sian were in second. The positions remained the same throughout the race with Keith &Andrea taking the win from Martin & Sian with Martin & Barbara in third.

Martin & Sian counted two first and two seconds to take the event win from Keith & Andrea who had three race wins, but had to count a fourth. Ollie and Esther proved the best of the rest to take third place.

Additional sponsorship was provided by Ian Turnbull in the form of £10 Rope4Boats vouchers which were raffled off to all entrants. The raffle winners were James Ricketts from Ripon SC and A Barton from Delph SC. Great to see the vouchers being spread amongst the fleet.

Drone footage to Tim Keighley:

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 1606 Martin Joesbury Sian Joesbury Budworth 2 1 1 ‑3 2 6 2 968 Keith Escritt Andrea Clough Yorkshire Dales 1 4 ‑6 1 1 7 3 1637 Ollie Groves Esther Parkhurst Beaver 3 3 ‑8 2 5 13 4 1419 Russell Page Vicky Page Budworth ‑8 2 2 5 6 15 5 1314 Jon Chapman Wendy Martin Budworth 4 ‑7 4 7 3 18 6 1068 Martin Smith Barbara Smith Delph ‑9 5 3 8 4 20 7 1560 Jon Ward Heather Ward Budworth 5 6 5 6 ‑9 22 8 1118 Faye Caswell T Squires Yorkshire Dales 7 8 ‑9 4 8 27 9 1420 James Ricketts S Ricketts Ripon 6 ‑9 7 9 7 29 10 724 A Barton N Gillham Delph ‑10 10 10 10 10 40