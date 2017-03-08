RS200 Northern Tour at Delph Sailing Club
by Jon Ward today at 10:18 am
8 March 2017
The 2017 RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern tour kicked off at Delph SC on Saturday 8th April with a beautiful sunny day and light southerly winds greeting the 10 boats from 6 different clubs.
Five races were sailed throughout the day with Keith Escritt & Andrea Clough winning the first race from Martin & Sian Joesbury with Ollie Groves & Esther Parkhurst taking third.
The second race was sailed back to back and this time Martin & Sian won out with Ruddell and Vicky Page making it a Budworth 1-2. Ollie & Esther came in third.
After lunch three races were sailed back to back. The top two were a repeat of the second race with Martin & Sian again winning from with Martin & Barbara Smith finishing third.
The fourth race saw Keith & Andrea bounce back after a couple of poorer results to take the win from Ollie & Esther with Marin & Sian finishing third.
This left a straight battle between Martin & Sian and Keith & Andrea for overall honours with Keith & Andrea needing to win with Martin & Sian no better than third if they were to win the event.
At the first mark, Keith & Andrea were in the lead, but Martin & Sian were in second. The positions remained the same throughout the race with Keith &Andrea taking the win from Martin & Sian with Martin & Barbara in third.
Martin & Sian counted two first and two seconds to take the event win from Keith & Andrea who had three race wins, but had to count a fourth. Ollie and Esther proved the best of the rest to take third place.
Additional sponsorship was provided by Ian Turnbull in the form of £10 Rope4Boats vouchers which were raffled off to all entrants. The raffle winners were James Ricketts from Ripon SC and A Barton from Delph SC. Great to see the vouchers being spread amongst the fleet.
Drone footage to Tim Keighley:
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|1606
|Martin Joesbury
|Sian Joesbury
|Budworth
|2
|1
|1
|‑3
|2
|6
|2
|968
|Keith Escritt
|Andrea Clough
|Yorkshire Dales
|1
|4
|‑6
|1
|1
|7
|3
|1637
|Ollie Groves
|Esther Parkhurst
|Beaver
|3
|3
|‑8
|2
|5
|13
|4
|1419
|Russell Page
|Vicky Page
|Budworth
|‑8
|2
|2
|5
|6
|15
|5
|1314
|Jon Chapman
|Wendy Martin
|Budworth
|4
|‑7
|4
|7
|3
|18
|6
|1068
|Martin Smith
|Barbara Smith
|Delph
|‑9
|5
|3
|8
|4
|20
|7
|1560
|Jon Ward
|Heather Ward
|Budworth
|5
|6
|5
|6
|‑9
|22
|8
|1118
|Faye Caswell
|T Squires
|Yorkshire Dales
|7
|8
|‑9
|4
|8
|27
|9
|1420
|James Ricketts
|S Ricketts
|Ripon
|6
|‑9
|7
|9
|7
|29
|10
|724
|A Barton
|N Gillham
|Delph
|‑10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|40
