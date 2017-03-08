Please select your home edition
RS200 Northern Tour at Delph Sailing Club

by Jon Ward today at 10:18 am 8 March 2017

The 2017 RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern tour kicked off at Delph SC on Saturday 8th April with a beautiful sunny day and light southerly winds greeting the 10 boats from 6 different clubs.

Five races were sailed throughout the day with Keith Escritt & Andrea Clough winning the first race from Martin & Sian Joesbury with Ollie Groves & Esther Parkhurst taking third.

The second race was sailed back to back and this time Martin & Sian won out with Ruddell and Vicky Page making it a Budworth 1-2. Ollie & Esther came in third.

After lunch three races were sailed back to back. The top two were a repeat of the second race with Martin & Sian again winning from with Martin & Barbara Smith finishing third.

The fourth race saw Keith & Andrea bounce back after a couple of poorer results to take the win from Ollie & Esther with Marin & Sian finishing third.

RS200s at Delph - photo © Patrick Worth
RS200s at Delph - photo © Patrick Worth

This left a straight battle between Martin & Sian and Keith & Andrea for overall honours with Keith & Andrea needing to win with Martin & Sian no better than third if they were to win the event.

At the first mark, Keith & Andrea were in the lead, but Martin & Sian were in second. The positions remained the same throughout the race with Keith &Andrea taking the win from Martin & Sian with Martin & Barbara in third.

RS200s at Delph - photo © Patrick Worth
RS200s at Delph - photo © Patrick Worth

Martin & Sian counted two first and two seconds to take the event win from Keith & Andrea who had three race wins, but had to count a fourth. Ollie and Esther proved the best of the rest to take third place.

Additional sponsorship was provided by Ian Turnbull in the form of £10 Rope4Boats vouchers which were raffled off to all entrants. The raffle winners were James Ricketts from Ripon SC and A Barton from Delph SC. Great to see the vouchers being spread amongst the fleet.

Drone footage to Tim Keighley:

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
11606Martin JoesburySian JoesburyBudworth211‑326
2968Keith EscrittAndrea CloughYorkshire Dales14‑6117
31637Ollie GrovesEsther ParkhurstBeaver33‑82513
41419Russell PageVicky PageBudworth‑8225615
51314Jon ChapmanWendy MartinBudworth4‑747318
61068Martin SmithBarbara SmithDelph‑9538420
71560Jon WardHeather WardBudworth5656‑922
81118Faye CaswellT SquiresYorkshire Dales78‑94827
91420James RickettsS RickettsRipon6‑979729
10724A BartonN GillhamDelph‑101010101040
Related Articles

RS200s at Exe
Magic Marine National Circuit and 2ndhanddingies.com SW Ugly Tour event For 2017 the RS200 National circuit sponsored by Magic Marine, cherry picks one of the best venues from each regional area to make up the series. To get the season started, the fleet headed to Exe Sailing Club Posted on 25 Apr RS200s at Bough Beech
Down to the wire on Saturday A shifty force 3 north westerly greeted the competitors at the Bough Beech open meeting on 15th April. The fleet got away at the first attempt and it was Dave & Emma Derby who got to the windward mark in front. Posted on 19 Apr RS200s at Waldringfield
Nine boats for the Easter Egg Regatta Nine RS200's arrived for the Waldringfield SC Easter Egg open on 14/15 April, with 2 visitors adding to the 7 from the home club. The 2 day meeting, run as part of the club's Easter Regatta. Posted on 19 Apr Ullswater YC Easter Regatta
Bumper turnout of 93 boats More than 90 boats, 30+mph winds, flat calm, sun, rain and three days of close racing - that was Easter Regatta at Ullswater Yacht Club. Posted on 18 Apr April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals
Entry now open for #TrekToTenby Entry to the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship has been declared open by past Class Chairman Pete Vincent. Posted on 29 Mar RS200s at Bristol Corinthian
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour kicks off The eagerly anticipated first event of the 2017 RS200 SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by www.2ndhanddinghies.com, kicked of with quite a bang on Super Saturday. Posted on 24 Mar RS200 SEAS Series at Queen Mary
14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turn up 14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turned up to participate in the first round of the 2017 RS200 SEAS Series. For those more used to less space, the prospect of fanging around a big pond in a gnarly but mild F 5-6 at QM appealed hugely. Posted on 20 Mar Itchenor RS200 Winter Warmer
2017 off to a flier! Winter Warmer weekend 1 and we got 2017 off to a flier! We had 11 boats on Saturday and 8 on Sunday (in part due to the festivities the night before but, thankfully and perhaps remarkably, not due to firework-related injuries). Posted on 9 Mar GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series prize giving
Award to RS200 victors at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Matt Mee and Emma Norris have become the first RS200 sailors to win the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series in its eight-year history. The former Fireball World Champion steered his RS200 to fifth place in the final event two weeks ago at the Oxford Blue. Posted on 2 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS200 RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Waldringfield SC RS200 Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
