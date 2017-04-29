SoftBank Team Japan & ORACLE TEAM USA speed run
by 35th America's Cup today at 2:01 pm
29 April 2017
SoftBank Team Japan and ORACLE TEAM USA lined up on the Great Sound in their new America's Cup Class boats, with very fast results! Even at speeds of over 40mph our chase boat was struggling to keep up with these racing machines.
As training and development continue, can't wait to see what top speed is reached by the end of the 35th America's Cup.
