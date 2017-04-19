Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley
Trident Gunwhale Hung Laser Trolley

National Hansa Class TT Series at Frampton on Severn Sailing Club

by David Greenfield today at 11:31 am 19 April 2017
National Hansa Class TT Series at Frampton on Severn © David Greenfield

After the cancellation last year due to weed problems, the Frampton TT was moved to April and became the 1st in the 2017 National Traveller series.

The day started bright and sunny as the competitors turned up to race. Unfortunately the wind was not so good. It was varying from 0 – 6 mph and varying through 180 degrees, a testing time for the OOD Ken Elsey. Whilst he pondered on the course the competitors signed in, rigged there boats and tucked in to Hot drinks and Bacon Rolls.

Eventually a course was set and the 12 competitors in the 4 classes set off to the first of 2 back to back races. Across the course the wind was variable in strength and direction giving some very interesting position changes, during the second race the conditions were the same which gave different winners of both races for all classes except 303 one person where Mike Everitt scored two wins.

Off the water for lunch and after a good Lasagne and Salad the competitors were out again for the last two races. The wind conditions stayed the same for both but David Durston (Liberty) and Lindsay Burns (Hansa 2.3) managed to interpret the conditions the best for the two races, each winning both races in their respective classes.

So ended a day of pleasant sunshine but testing wind conditions, with the changing fortunes in the races the final overall placings for three of the classes were decided on the last race.

Overall Results:

Hansa 2.3 Class
1st Lindsay Burns (Frensham Pond)
2nd Alastair Carr (Rutland)

Hansa 303 Two Person Class
1st Philip Hall & Dave Ankers (Chesil Sailability)
2nd Tim Scaresbrick & Jane Whyte (Chesil Sailability)
3rd Rik Hughes & John Howard (Rutland)

Hansa 303 One Person Class
1st Mike Everitt (Frensham Pond)
2nd Steve Kitson (New Forest and District)
3rd Leslie Philip (Tideway)

Hansa Liberty Class
1st David Durston (Whitefriars)
2nd Paul Phillips (Frensham Pond)
3rd Tessa Watkiss (Frensham Pond)
4th Pat Crowley (Rutland)

The competitors thanked the club for running the event before departing home.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scottish Hansa Class TT at Lochwinnoch
Series opener at Clydemuirshiel Country Park The first Scottish Traveller of 2017 was held at Clydemuirshiel Country Park on Sunday 16th April. The weather was wet and cold with light winds. This did not dampen the enthusiasm or cheerfulness of the competitors. Posted on 27 Apr Gill Hansa Asia Pacific Championshis
sailors aged from 11 to 92 take part The Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships has concluded at Royal Geelong Yacht Club after 3 days of sailing. The regatta saw sailors aged from 11 to 92 taking part and combined the Victorian and Australian Hansa Class Championships. Posted on 17 Apr Tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Open to all classes for the first time Over the weekend of 4-6 August 2017, the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta will return to Rutland Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Apr Support for disabled sailing at Whitefriars
£6000 domation from Cirencester Round Table Sailability @ Whitefriars, the disabled sailing section of the Whitefriars Sailing Club in the Cotswold waterpark, is kitting up for the new season. Cirencester Round Table have very kindly donated £6000 for the purchase of a new Hansa 303 dinghy. Posted on 22 Jan Kiel to host Para World Sailing Championships
During the world-renowned Kiel Week Kiel, Germany has been selected by World Sailing to host the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships from 20-25 June during the world-renowned Kiel Week 2017. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 New expanded jetty facilities for disabled sailors
Unveiled by Frensham Pond Sailability In one of its biggest projects for several years, Frensham Pond Sailability has unveiled new, expanded jetty facilities for its many disabled sailors. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 2017 Hansa Europeans to be held at Meze
Situated on the Étang de Thau in Southern France The International Hansa Class Association has announced that the 2017 Hansa Class Combined European Championships will be held at Meze, situated on the Étang de Thau in southern France from October 21 to 27. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Hansa Scottish TT at Castle Semple
A beautiful sunny Autumnal day It was a beautiful sunny Autumnal day with gentle breezes that greeted competitors and supporters alike for the Scottish Multiclass Regatta. It was the culmination of the first Hansa Scottish TT Series and the first Scottish Champions would be decided. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Hansa TT at Oxford
National, Southern & Northern Series finale This was the final event and prize-giving for the 2016 Hansa National TT Series, the Hansa Southern TT Series and the Northern Hansa TT Series. Posted on 10 Oct 2016 Hansa TT at Frensham Pond
National and Southern Series event All four Hansa classes took part in Travellers' Trophy event held at Frensham Pond a leading centre for Sailability on Wednesday, September 21st 2016. Posted on 27 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy