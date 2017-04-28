New Seldén PBB 40 blocks now available

by Seldén Masts today at 12:37 pm

Seldén Masts have released their new Plain Bearing Block, the PBB 40, with various configurations including, single, becket, fiddle, strap and swivel versions.

Key data:

Acetal sheave

Stiff glass fibre reinforced cheeks to prevent lines from wedging

Glass fibre reinforced composite

8mm max line size

Safe working load 350kg

Breaking load 700kg

Plain bearing blocks are ideal for applications with static loads, such as backstays, reefing lines and vangs.

On the Fixed or Swiveling Shackle an insert is used to locate the shackle at 0 degrees or 90 degrees. When removed the shackle spins freely.

The PBB 40 is now in stock at your local dealer! Find yours at www.seldenmast.com/index.php?id=4687&country=GB