New Seldén PBB 40 blocks now available
by Seldén Masts today at 12:37 pm
28 April 2017
Seldén Masts have released their new Plain Bearing Block, the PBB 40, with various configurations including, single, becket, fiddle, strap and swivel versions.
Key data:
- Acetal sheave
- Stiff glass fibre reinforced cheeks to prevent lines from wedging
- Glass fibre reinforced composite
- 8mm max line size
- Safe working load 350kg
- Breaking load 700kg
Plain bearing blocks are ideal for applications with static loads, such as backstays, reefing lines and vangs.
On the Fixed or Swiveling Shackle an insert is used to locate the shackle at 0 degrees or 90 degrees. When removed the shackle spins freely.
