Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

New Seldén PBB 40 blocks now available

by Seldén Masts today at 12:37 pm 28 April 2017

Seldén Masts have released their new Plain Bearing Block, the PBB 40, with various configurations including, single, becket, fiddle, strap and swivel versions.

Key data:

  • Acetal sheave
  • Stiff glass fibre reinforced cheeks to prevent lines from wedging
  • Glass fibre reinforced composite
  • 8mm max line size
  • Safe working load 350kg
  • Breaking load 700kg

Plain bearing blocks are ideal for applications with static loads, such as backstays, reefing lines and vangs.

On the Fixed or Swiveling Shackle an insert is used to locate the shackle at 0 degrees or 90 degrees. When removed the shackle spins freely.

The PBB 40 is now in stock at your local dealer! Find yours at www.seldenmast.com/index.php?id=4687&country=GB

Related Articles

The King of Carbon
If you go sailing, you're going to need a mast! If you want to go sailing, whether in a dinghy, keelboat or yacht, whether racing or cruising, you are going to need a mast! Posted on 25 Apr The Foiling Opti!
Chalmers University of Technology and Seldén have some fun The Foiling Opti was figured out by Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg. Seldén provided the blocks and are happy to be a part of this hilarious happening taking Optimist sailing to a whole new level. Posted on 5 Apr Seldén partner with Oyster Yachts
Becoming a key spar provider for the brand Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce that they have become a key spar provider to Oyster Yachts. Previously supplying the masts for the Oyster 475 model, Seldén will now supply the standard alloy spars on the Oyster range up to the Oyster 825. Posted on 28 Mar Selden's new jib halyard turning block
Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast. Posted on 24 Mar Higgins & March win Australian 505 Nationals
Powered by Seldén Cumulus mast The 2017 Australian 505 Championship took place at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club in Adelaide. The home favourites of Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh sailing their boat 'Hawaii Five-O' took the win and their 6th Australian Nationals title. Posted on 31 Jan Selden 470 success
At the Palamos Christmas Regatta Congratulations to Cassandre Blandin & Aloïse Retornaz from France who won the Women's 470 and Simon Diesch & Philipp Autenrieth from Germany who were third in the Men's 470 overall at the Palamos Christmas Regatta. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 The Aluminium Cocktail
What goes into the perfect mast While carbon is the 'sexy' material of choice for spars, aluminium accounts for a far greater proportion of the masts and booms used in sailing and is much cheaper. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Selden Mast 1,2 at 505 Worlds
Alto section takes the honours in Weymouth Congratulations to the USA's Mke Martin & Adam Lowry who have won the 2016 505 World Championship in Weymouth which was held in a variety of conditions and concluded with a tense final race where any one of seven teams could have won the title. Posted on 8 Aug 2016 Thinner, stiffer, faster
Evolution of International 14 & Merlin Rocket masts We spoke with Graham Willcox of Selden Mast about their success at International 14 PoW Week where Selden spars won the PoW Cup and more recently winning at Salcombe Merlin Week. Posted on 20 Jul 2016 Selden Mast 1,2,3
At the Flying Fifteen UK Nationals Selden Mast have made it a clean-sweep of the podium at the recent Flying Fifteen Nationals held from Hayling Island Sailing Club. The championship saw three days of punishingly strong winds followed by a serene final day with blue skies and light winds. Posted on 6 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy