GFG Looking Ahead to Summer Season

Cowes Week © Grapefruit Graphics Cowes Week © Grapefruit Graphics

by Emma Gilmore, Grapefruit Graphics today at 7:44 am

The marine branding experts have confirmed their involvement in several sailing events this summer, many of which will take place in close proximity to the company on the south coast of England.

Director, Andy Yeomans, explains why he continues to support such events in the marine industry:

"Sponsoring these events is a way for us to give a little back to the loyal sailors within the classes where we do a lot of business, and have done for many years," said Yeomans. It's important to us to give something back."

So far, Grapefruit Graphics' list of confirmed events include:

Official Event Sponsor for the J80 World Championships 8th - 14th July 2017 and J Cup Event – 17th-19th August 2017

Organisers Key Yachting are anticipating a strong turnout for this year's J80 Worlds which is taking place at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble. Grapefruit Graphics are offering all entrants the chance to win free canvasses for the crew, by entering the "Best Looking Boat" competition. Entrants are encouraged to post a photo of their boat on social media, tag Grapefruit Graphics and use the hashtags #BestLookingBoat and #J80Worlds2017. A winner will be decided and announced during the event in July.

Gemma Dunn of Key Yachting is happy to have the Grapefruit Graphics team on board.

"We have been recommending Grapefruit Graphics to our owners for many years now. They have a really creative design team who help our customers achieve exactly what they're looking for, whether it's a small boat name or entire hull wrap. We are delighted that Grapefruit are once again supporting our J Boats events this summer, by helping competitors make their boats look like winners on the start line!"

Official Supplier for Cowes Week 2017 29th July – 5th August 2017

Cowes Week is the largest annual sailing regatta in the world and takes place every year on the Isle of Wight, offering sailors of all abilities the chance to compete. Grapefruit Graphics have been a supplier to the event for several years and take pride in supporting the regatta given its rich history in the world of sailing.

Official Event Sponsor for the SB20 World Championships 26th August – 1st September 2017

A new sponsorship venture for Grapefruit Graphics, the SB20 Worlds will be launching from Hamble Point Marina with competitors then taking to the Isle of Wight to compete. The event itself will be hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron Cowes with GFG delivering a range of decals for the boats.

