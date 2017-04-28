Sailors weigh in on round 3 of America's Cup practice racing
by 35th America's Cup today at 12:16 pm
28 April 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing practicing in Bermuda © Austin Wong / ACEA
We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats, and seeing improvements every day.
