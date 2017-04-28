Sailors weigh in on round 3 of America's Cup practice racing

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

We caught up with key personalities from each of the six America's Cup teams on the America's Cup 'preseason' that is practice racing. The teams are currently engaged in the third of four practice racing periods in their America's Cup Class boats, and seeing improvements every day.

Related Articles

Emirates Team New Zealand Nose Dive!

Tight exit to Hamilton Harbour Not the ideal way for Emirates Team New Zealand to exit a tight Hamilton harbour, Bermuda in a puff of 24.3 knots! They'll have another shot at it today...

What's the optimal ride height?

Tom Slingsby on the fine art of ACC foiling ORACLE TEAM USA helmsman and tactician Tom Slingsby walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup Class boat.

The World Sailing Show - May 2017

Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and World Cup news Over 40,000 miles, flat out, around the world, always raced, always rallied and always with the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor. The Volvo Ocean Race boats had a tough life last time around.

Touchdown and take off in Bermuda

Emirates Team New Zealand out on the water It is just over three weeks since Emirates Team New Zealand was sailing in New Zealand, and today the teams America's Cup Class race boat was out sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound for the first time.

Crewsaver appointed Official Safety Provider

To the 35th America's Cup Crewsaver has announced today, 21st April 2017, that it has been selected to be the Official Safety Provider to the 35th America's Cup, which will take place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June 2017.

35 days to go

Until the start of the 35th America's Cup Friday 21st April is another milestone in the countdown to the start of the 35th America's Cup as it marks exactly 35 days to go until the greatest race on water begins in Bermuda.

ORACLE TEAM USA's AC72 on display

New America's Cup exhibition at The Mariners' Museum It was the boat that powered one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history and soon you can visit it at America's National Maritime Museum, The Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia.

Win a Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX!

Two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Crewsaver's ErgoFit 50N EX we have not only one but two of these high performance buoyancy aids to give away!

Emirates Team New Zealand flies out for Bermuda

Officially on its way to the 35th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand is now officially on its way to Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup. New Zealand Aotearoa, the team race boat, has been packed and loaded on the Emirates SkyCargo 747 departing from Auckland's International Airport today.