Vane 36R Topham Trophy at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 7:11 am

This was the second small yacht free sailing vane race of the year, and again low in numbers due to the unpopularity of this non-radio, although magic, class.

On arrival, Race Officer Eric Watkinson had been manning the far side path with his baton all by himself, as the only other guys in attendance were the four Skippers that had entered the day's event with their time capsules.

To what I was thinking would be a more challenging day, as the wind direction was from the far right, actually turned out a little easier.

With four Skippers it takes 3 races, whereby each will race one another to complete a full round. It was the older two experienced deck hands that seemed to be leading the way and then lunch was called just in time as the wind was starting to pick up some more for the next sail suit change.

The afternoon for the second round saw much of the same challenges as Skippers were discussing whether to go fixed or broken vane on the beat. Still something I need to get my head around in understanding all this new terminology.

Each Skipper decides as to go for a windward start or sacrifice it to the second leg on return. Again it was the veterans that were showing the younger guys how to do it best and even running along and helping out to catch the opponents boats before colliding with the side.

Peter Whiteside was champion again for the day with Eddie as runner up.

The next event in the world of Vane nostalgia is in just over a week, when we have a full weekend with the Classic and Veteran Marblehead Vanes on 6th & 7th May 2017. Maybe pop along and ask questions before this gem of technology becomes long forgotten.