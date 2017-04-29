Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Start to Win - The Classic Text by Eric Twiname
Start to Win - The Classic Text by Eric Twiname

Australian Sailing Hall of Fame nominations now open

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:07 am 29 April 2017
Matt Allen, Australian Sailing President © Australian Sailing

Nominations are now open for the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame initiative, which was announced late last year by Australian Sailing, is being established in collaboration with the Australian National Maritime Museum. Nominations for the inaugural induction are being accepted until 5pm Friday 16 June 2017.

"This important initiative will recognize the greats of our sport – those who have inspired many, and contributed so much, to make our sport what it is today," said Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen. "Sailing has a long and wonderful history in our country, and has been responsible for some of the most iconic sporting moments Australia has ever seen. Recognising those who have been part of this history and acknowledging their contribution is at the heart of the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame."

Nominations are being sought in two categories – in the sailor or athlete category; and in the general category which will recognise those who have played a critical supporting role such as an official, coach or similar.

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame is being established in partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum, Australia's home for maritime history.

"Our waterways and oceans are central to the Australian way of life and Australian sailors are considered to be among the best in the world," said Australian National Maritime Museum Director Kevin Sumption. "The Museum is delighted to be partnering with Australian Sailing on establishing the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame to ensure that those who have put Australian sailing on the world stage, are duly recognised and celebrated. I personally will be very excited to see the nominations roll in."

Nominations will be considered by a highly regarded Selection Panel, which will be chaired by David Tillett AM. Mr Tillett has served as Chairman of the Jury at numerous Olympic Games and America's Cup events, in addition to serving on the World Sailing Council and Australian Sailing Board. He will be joined on the Selection Panel by Amanda Lulham, Michael Spies, Greg Johns, David Staley, Matt Allen (representing the Australian Sailing Board) and Kevin Sumption (representing the Australian National Maritime Museum).

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame will recognize those with the highest achievements in the sport. In its infancy, the Hall of Fame will be in 'catch up' mode and a phased approach to inducting nominees will be applied.

Full nomination details, including the criteria, background information and nomination forms can be found at www.sailing.org.au/australian-sailing-hall-fame

Nominations for the 2017 inaugural induction will be accepted until Friday 16 June.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Australian Yachting Championship overall
Fourth win in a row for Team Beau Geste Team Beau Geste have secured their fourth IRC win in as many years at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship that concluded today, Sunday 26 March. Posted on 26 Mar Australian Yachting Championship day 3
Short course races impact leaderboard Conditions lightened off for day three of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships when the near 200 sailors ventured out of the Heads for the second last day of racing for the regatta. Posted on 25 Mar Australian Yachting Championship day 2
Tricky conditions continue Yesterday's breeze settled overnight leaving a confused sea state and 5 to 8 knots for day two of the Australian Yachting Championship. Similar to yesterday, today's racing consisted of a 19nm passage race to Coogee Beach and back. Posted on 24 Mar Australian Yachting Championship day 1
Sea state that resembled that of a dishwasher With a solid 15 – 20 knots of breeze in a sea state that resembled that of a dishwasher, sailors needed to strategise how best to complete the near 30 mile passage race to Botany Bay and back. Posted on 23 Mar Matt Carroll leaving Australian Sailing
For Australian Olympic Committee Matt Carroll, CEO of Australian Sailing has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee. Posted on 13 Mar Kirby looks forward to tough competition
At Australian Yachting Championship Local competitor Tony Kirby and his team on 'Patrice' are preparing to compete at the 2017 Australian Yachting Championships being held from the 23 to 26 March at his home Club, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. Posted on 11 Mar Australian Sailing Youth Team announced
To compete at the 2017 Youth Worlds Australian Sailing has announced the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team, who will represent their country at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship. Posted on 15 Jan Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 3
Thrills and spills in Adelaide Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 13 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Topper and Topper 4.2 Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr Bala SC Multihulls Catamaran Open Meeting for Multihulls
Bala SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Squib Gold cup for Squib
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 29 Apr to 1 May Bassenthwaite SC Catapult Open Meeting for Catapult
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Apr to 1 May Kielder Water SC Youth RYA North East Youth Travellers Series for Youth
Kielder Water SC- 29 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr Sutton Bingham SC Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio Open Meeting for Supernova, Comet, Comet Trio
Sutton Bingham SC- 29 Apr Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 30 Apr Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450 Dam to Dam Challenge for Monohull dinghies/multihulls Max PY1450
Kielder Water SC- 30 Apr to 1 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy