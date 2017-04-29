Australian Sailing Hall of Fame nominations now open

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:07 am

Nominations are now open for the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame initiative, which was announced late last year by Australian Sailing, is being established in collaboration with the Australian National Maritime Museum. Nominations for the inaugural induction are being accepted until 5pm Friday 16 June 2017.

"This important initiative will recognize the greats of our sport – those who have inspired many, and contributed so much, to make our sport what it is today," said Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen. "Sailing has a long and wonderful history in our country, and has been responsible for some of the most iconic sporting moments Australia has ever seen. Recognising those who have been part of this history and acknowledging their contribution is at the heart of the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame."

Nominations are being sought in two categories – in the sailor or athlete category; and in the general category which will recognise those who have played a critical supporting role such as an official, coach or similar.

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame is being established in partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum, Australia's home for maritime history.

"Our waterways and oceans are central to the Australian way of life and Australian sailors are considered to be among the best in the world," said Australian National Maritime Museum Director Kevin Sumption. "The Museum is delighted to be partnering with Australian Sailing on establishing the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame to ensure that those who have put Australian sailing on the world stage, are duly recognised and celebrated. I personally will be very excited to see the nominations roll in."

Nominations will be considered by a highly regarded Selection Panel, which will be chaired by David Tillett AM. Mr Tillett has served as Chairman of the Jury at numerous Olympic Games and America's Cup events, in addition to serving on the World Sailing Council and Australian Sailing Board. He will be joined on the Selection Panel by Amanda Lulham, Michael Spies, Greg Johns, David Staley, Matt Allen (representing the Australian Sailing Board) and Kevin Sumption (representing the Australian National Maritime Museum).

The Australian Sailing Hall of Fame will recognize those with the highest achievements in the sport. In its infancy, the Hall of Fame will be in 'catch up' mode and a phased approach to inducting nominees will be applied.

Full nomination details, including the criteria, background information and nomination forms can be found at www.sailing.org.au/australian-sailing-hall-fame

Nominations for the 2017 inaugural induction will be accepted until Friday 16 June.