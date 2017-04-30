Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères - Day 3

Kiteboarding on day 3 at World Cup Hyères © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing Kiteboarding on day 3 at World Cup Hyères © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by International Kiteboarding Association today at 6:52 am

Despite a favourable forecast, the famous "Mistral" winds never materialised during the third day of the Sailing World Cup Hyeres.

After a long morning postponement, the 10 Olympic Sailing Classes and the Open Kiteboarding event on foiling Formula Kite equipment were released to complete as much as possible of their respective schedules, before the wind would increase too much to make racing possible.

However, the wind in Hyeres can be tricky... and it turned out to be very tricky.

The RS:X fleet, scheduled for racing before the kiteboarding event, faced some surprising challenges for the race committee. By the time the six races for men and women were completed, the wind was under a suitable margin.

Despite all efforts of the race committee, holding the riders on standby until 7:15 pm, the conditions did not improve enough to make racing possible.

All races of today have been rescheduled for Friday, with a forecast of 30 knots it will be interesting to see which fleets here in Hyere are able to cope with the conditions.

Racing continues with the final series on Friday, before the all deciding medal races on Saturday afternoon.

Results after Day 3: (top five, 12 races, 2 discards)

1. Axel Mazella (FRA, F-One) - 10pts

2. Nicolas Parlier (FRA, Ozone) - 10pts

3. Maxime Nocher (MON, Enata) - 19pts

4. Toni Vodisek (SLO, Ozone) - 22pts

5. Titouan Galea (FRA, F-One) - 29pts

Full results can be found here.